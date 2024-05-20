All Burst-Fire Weapons in MW3

With the Weekly Challenges system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you constantly have to use different kinds of weapons and attachments. One of the more confusing recent Weekly Challenges requires you to get kills with Burst-Fire weapons in MW3. Here are all the burst-fire weapons in MW3.

Getting Kills With Burst-Fire Weapons in MW3

Before you do anything, you need to know exactly what a Burst-Fire weapon is in MW3. This type of weapon is anything that fires multiple bullets at once. If you look at the description of a certain weapon, you’ll some of them state they have “X Round Burst Fire.” This is all you need to see to know whether a weapon is considered Burst-Fire or not.

What a Burst-Fire weapon’s description looks like. Screenshot by The Escapist

To make things easier, though, you can see a list of every available Burst-Fire weapon in MW3 below:

DG-56

FR 5.56

Renetti

M16

These are the only weapons in MW3 that shoot multiple bullets with one press of your trigger. While there are weapons that only fire one bullet for each trigger press, these are considered “single-shot” weapons and not Burst-Fire. So, weapons in the Battle Rifle category or even marksman rifles are not classified as Burst-Fire weapons.

If you’re looking to complete a specific Weekly Challenge involving Burst-Fire weapons, you also need to remember to use “Recommended” weapons. If you look in the Gunsmith and hover over any of the four guns listed above, you’ll either see them tagged with the word “Recommended,” or they’ll simply be in a gray box. Weekly Challenges require you to only use Recommended weapons.

As long as you know the list of Burst-Fire weapons in MW3 and you’re using ones with the Recommended tag, you can complete any challenge involving the weapons.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

