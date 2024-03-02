All Cactuar Rock Locations in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

In the Corel Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll be tasked with finding four Cactuar Rocks as part of the area’s Phenomenon Intel quest, so here’s where they are.

Where to Find All the Cactuar Rocks in FF7 Rebirth

When you arrive at the location of a Phenomenon Intel, you’ll be given a Cactuar Statue that will point you in the direction of one of the Cactuar Rocks of FF7 Rebirth when you hold it up. As a quick word of warning before I reveal the locations, while it’s possible to do the first two as soon as you get free rein to explore the desert in Chapter 9, “The Planet Stirs,” the final two won’t unlock until much later, at the end of Chapter 12.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #1 in FF7 Rebirth

It’s pretty easy to find Cactuar Rock ##1 in FF7 Rebirth. Basically, climb up the big hill at that location and make your way to the pin on the map above, which is past the abandoned mining equipment.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #2 in FF7 Rebirth

To get to Cactuar Rock #2 in FF7 Rebirth, climb up the cliff to the west of the location on the map above. You’ll have to use your grappling hook at one point, but the path is linear, so it’s pretty easy to get there without any trouble.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #3 in FF7 Rebirth

Cactuar Rock #3 is the trickiest one to find in FF7 Rebirth, at least as far as I’m concerned. Pretty much due east of the Scrapyard Prison Cell, on the other side of the marker for Cactuar Rock #3, you’ll find a ledge you can climb. You’ll be able to see the Cactuar Rock below you and get down to it by following the path.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #4 in FF7 Rebirth

To get to Cactuar Rock #4 in FF7 Rebirth, head towards Expedition Intel #6, which is just to the northeast of the Mogstool and Chocobo Stop on the map. A bit south of there, pretty much exactly east of the Chocobo Stop, you’ll find a path that leads to Cactuar Rock #4.

And that’s where you can find all the Cactuar Rocks in FF7 Rebirth.