Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Cactuar Rock Locations in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Mar 2, 2024 04:41 pm
An image showing a map of the Corel Region in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth that highlights the location of Cactuar Rock 1.

In the Corel Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, you’ll be tasked with finding four Cactuar Rocks as part of the area’s Phenomenon Intel quest, so here’s where they are.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

Where to Find All the Cactuar Rocks in FF7 Rebirth

When you arrive at the location of a Phenomenon Intel, you’ll be given a Cactuar Statue that will point you in the direction of one of the Cactuar Rocks of FF7 Rebirth when you hold it up. As a quick word of warning before I reveal the locations, while it’s possible to do the first two as soon as you get free rein to explore the desert in Chapter 9, “The Planet Stirs,” the final two won’t unlock until much later, at the end of Chapter 12.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #1 in FF7 Rebirth

An image showing a map of the Corel Region in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth that highlights the location of Cactuar Rock 4.

It’s pretty easy to find Cactuar Rock ##1 in FF7 Rebirth. Basically, climb up the big hill at that location and make your way to the pin on the map above, which is past the abandoned mining equipment.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #2 in FF7 Rebirth

An image showing a map of the Corel Region in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth that highlights the location of Cactuar Rock 3.

To get to Cactuar Rock #2 in FF7 Rebirth, climb up the cliff to the west of the location on the map above. You’ll have to use your grappling hook at one point, but the path is linear, so it’s pretty easy to get there without any trouble.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #3 in FF7 Rebirth

An image showing a map of the Corel Region in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth that highlights the location of Cactuar Rock 2.

Cactuar Rock #3 is the trickiest one to find in FF7 Rebirth, at least as far as I’m concerned. Pretty much due east of the Scrapyard Prison Cell, on the other side of the marker for Cactuar Rock #3, you’ll find a ledge you can climb. You’ll be able to see the Cactuar Rock below you and get down to it by following the path.

Where to Find Cactuar Rock #4 in FF7 Rebirth

An image showing a map of the Corel Region in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth that highlights the location of Cactuar Rock 1.

To get to Cactuar Rock #4 in FF7 Rebirth, head towards Expedition Intel #6, which is just to the northeast of the Mogstool and Chocobo Stop on the map. A bit south of there, pretty much exactly east of the Chocobo Stop, you’ll find a path that leads to Cactuar Rock #4.

And that’s where you can find all the Cactuar Rocks in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article Is Anything in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth Missable?
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Anything in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth Missable?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 2, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 2, 2024
Read Article How to Beat White Terror in FF7 Rebirth (Livestock’s Bane)
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat White Terror in FF7 Rebirth (Livestock’s Bane)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Anything in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth Missable?
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Anything in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth Missable?
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 2, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (March 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 2, 2024
Read Article How to Beat White Terror in FF7 Rebirth (Livestock’s Bane)
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Beat White Terror in FF7 Rebirth (Livestock’s Bane)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 1, 2024
Author
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.