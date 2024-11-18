All Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play Requirements

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing all kinds of fun stuff to the game, including new weapons and guns. The biggest addition, however, will be Ranked Play, which features tough competition. Here are all of the requirements for Black Ops 6 Ranked Play.

How To Unlock Ranked Play in Black Ops 6

Most major multiplayer games these days have Ranked Play, which allows for all of the sweats to come together and duke it out, leaving all the casual players in the base Multiplayer. However, it wouldn’t be fair for someone unfamiliar with the game to accidentally end up in Ranked, so Black Ops 6 has a major requirement in place. To gain access to the new mode, players must win 50 matches of Multiplayer.

For anyone who’s played the game from the jump, there’s a good chance that the 50-win mark has already been surpassed. However, if there were any gamers out there who wanted to wait for Ranked Play to arrive to really dive in, now is the time to grind and get some dubs. It’s going to be good practice, after all, especially with new maps and weapons on the horizon.

When Is Black Ops 6 Ranked Play Coming Out?

While Black Ops 6 Season 1 arrived on November 14th, Ranked Play wasn’t ready for launch. It’s set for release on November 21st, just one week after the new season dropped. That means there will be plenty of time to grind through the mode’s Divisions before the Thanksgiving break, which is sure to add plenty of sweaty gamers to the player pool.

How Many Divisions Are in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play?

Once gamers finally have access to Ranked Play, they will likely have their hearts set on the “Top 250” Division, which, as its name suggests, is where the top 250 players in the game will hang their hats. However, there will be plenty of Divisions to work through before anyone lands up there. Here’s a list of all of them:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Crimson

Iridescent

Top 250

And those are all the requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play. If you want to learn more about the latest Call of Duty game, here are all of the icons in Black Ops 6 and what they mean.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

