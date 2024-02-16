All Camo Challenges in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer

What better way to show off your dedication and skill in a Call of Duty game than through a stylish weapon skin? If you’re wanting to do that in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer, here are all the camo challenges.

Recommended Videos

All Camo Challenges in MW3 Multiplayer

If you’ve played any modern Call of Duty, then you’re likely familiar with unlocking skins for your weapons. MW3 is no different, as players are able to earn an assortment of colorful camo colors for their guns by completing various challenges. Given the number of firearms on offer, it’s useful to have some kind of comprehensive list of the available camos and what exactly you need to do to unlock them.

Assault Rifles

BP50

Ice Cave – Get 50 kills

– Get 50 kills Coiled – Get 50 kills while ADS

– Get 50 kills while ADS Fairway – Get 15 headshot kills

– Get 15 headshot kills Firmicutes – Get 25 operator kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get 10 kills while strafing

– Get 10 kills while strafing Forged – Get three kills with one magazine 15 times

Priceless – Get 15 double kills while in Tactical Stance

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Holger 556

Fractical Dirt – Get 50 kills

Topo Glitch – Get 40 kills while ADS

Palette Rosemary – Get 15 headshot kills

Magma Heat – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get 25 kills with underbarrel attachments

Priceless – Get 15 longshot kills while mounted

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

RAM-7

Skull Jumble – Get 50 kills

Brown Sands – Get 50 kills while ADS

Heat Waves – Get 15 headshot kills

Deadly Spores – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get 10 kills while ADS

Priceless – Get 15 kills while strafing in Tactical Stance

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

MCW

Razor Feather – Get 50 kills

Skullflagration – Get 50 kills while ADS

Abyssal Fox – Get 15 headshot kills

Menelaus Blue – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get three kills without dying 10 times

Priceless – Get five kills without dying 10 times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

FR 5.56

Get Stony – Get 50 kills

Digital Bloodbath – Get 50 kills while ADS

Nightshade – Get 15 headshot kills

– Get 15 headshot kills Tiger Blood – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

– Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times Forged – Get 20 one-burst kills

– Get 20 one-burst kills Priceless – Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope

– Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

MTZ-556

Orange Tones – Get 50 kills

Iris Glitch – Get 50 kills while ADS

Germ Factory – Get 15 headshot kills

Purple – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get 10 kills while moving in Tactical Stance

Priceless – Kill 10 enemies affected by a tactical while in Tactical Stance

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

SVA 545

Blue Tones – Get 50 Kills

Topo Muddy – Get 50 kills while ADS

Cinders – Get 15 headshot kills

Monarch – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get 25 multikills

Priceless – Get 15 headshots with a magnification scope

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

DG-58

Heat Map – Get 50 kills

Creeplines – Get 50 kills while ADS

Twilight Glitch – Get 15 headshot kills

Oakleaf – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get 10 kills while ADS and strafing

Priceless – Get 10 one-burst kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

SMGs

RAM-9

Scoured – Get 50 kills

Gradient Globs – Get 25 hipfire kills

Unconfirmed Name – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Occult – Get 10 kills on opponents affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 15 kills while in Tactical Stance

Forged – Get 15 kills shortly after ADS

Priceless – Get 10 kills while midair

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

WSP Swarm

Phantasmal – Get 50 kills

Granite Pass – Get 25 hipfire kills

Red – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Fritillary – Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 10 hipfire kills on an enemy is affected by your tactical

Priceless – Get 10 Double Kills while in Tactical Stance

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

WSP-9

Golden Poison – Get 50 kills

Shattered Rock – Get 25 hipfire kills

Orange – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Orange Sulphur – Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 10 kills with a magnification scope

Priceless – Get 10 suppressed headshots

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

HRM-9

Big Grins – Get 50 kills

Lavender Sands – Get 25 hipfire kills

Ocean Waves – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Overlayered – Get 10 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 25 kills while aiming down sights shortly after sprinting

Priceless – Get 15 hipfire kills while sliding

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Striker

Ameerga – Get 50 kills

Topo Regal – Get 25 hipfire kills

Absorption – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Viral Invasion – Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Priceless – Get five kills without dying 10 times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Striker 9

Marbled – Get 50 kills

Topo Hardpan – Get 25 hipfire kills

Yellow Sands – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Desolate Ops – Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 15 longshot kills

Priceless – Get 15 headshots while moving

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Rival-9

Rock Stone – Get 50 kills

Rock Glow – Get 25 hipfire kills

Deluge Glitch – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Bacterial Decay – Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 10 kills shortly after ADS

Priceless – Get 10 suppressed Double Kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

AMR9

Dart – Get 50 kills

Amaranth Sands – Get 25 hipfire kills

Microscopic – Get 10 kills while crouching or sliding

Rainfall Glitch – Get 15 kills on an enemy affected by your tactical

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 10 kills shortly after ADS

Priceless – Get 10 kills while being outside of the enemy’s line of sight

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Shotguns

Haymaker

Pink Sands – Get 50 kills

Guts – Get 50 hipfire kills

Palette Tropics – Get 10 kills while ADS

Smooth Satin – Get 15 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills shortly after sprinting in a single life

– Get two kills shortly after sprinting in a single life Forged – Get 3 hipfire kills with a single magazine 15 times

Priceless – Get 10 double kills while in Tactical Stance

– Get 10 double kills while in Tactical Stance Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Lockwood 680

Blue Sands – Get 50 kills

Palette Navy – Get 50 hipfire kills

Descent – Get 10 kills while ADS

Overwhelmed – Get 15 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills shortly after sprinting in a single life

Forged – Get 25 one-shot kills while ADS

Priceless – Get five hipfire kills while moving

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Riveter

Purple Sands – Get 50 kills

80s Spheres – Get 50 hipfire kills

Palette Grasses – Get 10 kills while ADS

Upward Reverb – Get 15 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life

Forged – Get 25 multikills

Priceless – Get five kills without dying five times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

LMGs

Holger 26

Ghastly – Get 50 kills

Cobalt Sands – Get 10 penetration kills

Green Field – Get 10 kills with full attachments

Warbled – Get 10 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life

Forged – Get 25 kills while ADS and moving

Priceless – Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Pulemyot 762

Cosmic Filaments – Get 50 kills

Ember Glitch – Get 10 penetration kills

Sunset Retro – Get 10 kills with full attachments

B&W Fuzz – Get 10 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life

Forged – Get 25 kills with a magnification scope

Priceless – Get five kills with a single magazine 10 times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

DG-58 LSW

Psychedelic Sky – Get 50 kills

Topo Reverb – Get 10 penetration kills

Cold Fall – Get 10 kills with full attachments

B&W Re-Fuzz – Get 10 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life

Forged – Get 25 kills while ADS and moving

Priceless – Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

TAQ Eradicator

Spreading – Get 50 operator kills

Light Vision – Get 10 penetration kills

Palette Sands – Get 10 kills with full attachments

Pyramidical – Get 10 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills without releasing the trigger 10 times

Forged – Get three kills without dying 10 times

Priceless – Get five kills without dying five times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

TAQ Evolvere

Psychedelic Pop – Get 50 kills

Palette Storm – Get 10 penetration kills

Swift Brush – Get 10 kills with full attachments

Broken Signal – Get 10 Double Kills

Bruen MK9

Dusted – Get 50 kills

Shuffle – Get 10 penetration kills

Drip – Get 10 kills with full attachments

Gaggle – Get 10 Double Kills

Gilded – Get two kills shortly after sprinting in one life

Forged – Get 20 suppressed headshot kills

Priceless – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Sunset Blur – Get 50 kills

Phantom Glitch – Get 50 kills while using full-auto

Orange Sands – Get 10 kills with a magnification scope

White Satin – Get 15 headshot kills

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get 10 Multikills

Priceless – Get 25 suppressed clean kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

MTZ-762

Aquatic Blur – Get 50 kills

Topo Caustic – Get 50 kills while using full-auto

Heatwave – Get 10 kills with a magnification scope

Blue Satin – Get 15 headshot kills

Gilded – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Forged – Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded

Priceless – Get 15 semi-auto headshots with a magnification scope

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Sidewinder

Solar Flare – Get 50 kills

Sandzone – Get 50 kills while using full-auto

Mind Peak – Get 10 kills with a magnification scope

Purple Satin – Get 15 headshot kills

Gilded – Get three kills with one mag 10 times

Forged – Get 25 One-Shot One-Kills

Priceless – Get 25 longshot kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Marksman Rifles

DM56

Microbiology – Get 50 kills

Woods Brush – Get 50 headshot kills

Red Sands – Get 10 kills with no attachments

Bone Shaker – Get two kills without dying 15 times

Gilded – Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment

Forged – Get 25 kills while in Tactical Stance

Priceless – Get 15 headshots with iron sights

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

KVD Enforcer

Viral – Get 50 kills

Topo Boulder – Get 50 headshot kills

Clouded Mind – Get 10 kills with no attachments

Skull-o-Vision – Get two kills without dying 15 times

Gilded – Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment

Forged – Get 25 One-Shot One-Kills

Priceless – Get 25 extreme magnification kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

MCW 6.8

Sharp Brush – Get 50 kills

Topo Lithic – Get 50 headshot kills

Dry Heat – Get 10 kills with no attachments

Insectoid – Get two kills without dying 15 times

Gilded – Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment

Forged – Get three kills with a single magazine 15 times

Priceless – Get 15 suppressed clean kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

MTZ Interceptor

Psychedelic Loops – Get 50 kills

Thick Brush – Get 50 headshot kills

Oil Slick Glitch – Get 10 kills with no attachments

Skullish – Get two kills without dying 15 times

Gilded – Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment

Forged – Get three kills without dying 10 times

Priceless – Get five kills without dying five times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Sniper Rifles

Longbow

Crimson Skulls – Get 50 kills

Topo Arid – Get 50 kills shortly after ADS

Palette Sunrise – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Rippled – Get 15 One-Shot One-Kills

Gilded – Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment

Forged – Get 25 kills while ADS and fully loaded

Priceless – Get five kills without dying three times

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

KATT-AMR

Death 3D – Get 50 kills

Topo Boulder – Get 50 kills shortly after ADS

Palette Neapolitan – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Art Glass – Get 15 One-Shot One-Kills

Gilded – Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment

Forged – Get 15 penetration kills

Priceless – Get three suppressed headshots

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

XRK Stalker

Sprayed Lines – Get 50 kills

Palette Twilight – Get 50 kills shortly after ADS

Liquid Brush – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Fidget – Get 15 one shot kills

Gilded – Get 10 kills while ADS

Forged – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Priceless – Get 15 kills shortly after sprinting

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

KV Inhibitor

Deathparency – Get 50 kills

Tactical Colors – Get 50 kills shortly after ADS

Palette Dusk – Get three kills with a single magazine 10 times

Puzzling Tiles – Get 15 One-Shot One-Kills

Gilded – Get 10 kills while using a laser attachment

Forged – Get 25 headshot kills

Priceless – Get five headshots while moving

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Secondary Weapons

Stormender

Spectral Overload – Destroy 25 enemy equipment

Gilded – Destroy 10 enemy killstreaks

Forged – Destroy 25 enemy killstreaks, equipment, or vehicles

Priceless – Affect 25 enemies with the Stormender EMP

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Gutter Knife

Sea Green Sands – Get 50 kills

Gilded – Get 10 kills on enemies affected by your tactical

Forged – Get five kills without dying five times

Priceless – Get 25 Revenge Kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Karambit

Dark Vision – Get 50 kills

Gilded – Get 10 kills on enemies affected by your tactical

Forged – Get 20 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Priceless – Get 10 kills from behind

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

Renetti

Pyro Filaments – Get 50 kills

Red Cells – Get 50 kills while ADS

Psychotropic – Get 10 kills while moving

Pabels – Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 25 longshot kills

Priceless – Get 25 headshot kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

COR-45

Deconstructed – Get 50 kills

Alert Glitch – Get 50 kills while ADS

Acid Drop – Get 10 kills while moving

Red Admiral – Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 15 kills on injured enemies

Priceless – Get 10 headshot kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

RGL-80

Strain – Get 25 kills

Gilded – Get 10 kills by hitting an enemy with direct impact

Forged – Destroy 25 enemy equipment

Priceless – Get 25 double kills

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

TYR

Satin Swirl – Get 50 kills

Topo Sandrock – Get 50 kills while ADS

Cherry Blossom – Get 10 kills while moving

Corrugated – Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 25 One-Shot One-Kills

Priceless – Get 25 kills using a magnification scope

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

WSP Stinger

Green Sands – Get 50 kills

Arctic Filaments – Get 50 kills while ADS

Geofunk – Get 10 kills while moving

Mind Test – Get 15 kills with akimbo attachment

Gilded – Get 10 kills without being damaged by an enemy

Forged – Get 25 hipfire kills while strafing

Priceless – Get 25 kills on enemies affected by a tactical while using akimbo attachment

Interstellar – Complete 36 Priceless camo challenges

And those are all the camo challenges in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.