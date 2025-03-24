Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
All Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry (So Far)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 24, 2025 01:29 am

Shining Revelry is the A2b mini-set release for Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it comes with plenty of cards for Pokemon that are already in the game, but with a slight twist. Here are all of the cards we’ll see in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry that have been revealed so far.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry Cards

Listed below are all of the cards for Shining Revelry in Pokemon TCG Pocket:

CardEffect
Charizard Ex180HP
Stoke (1 Fire Energy): Take 3 Fire Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to this Pokemon.
Steam Artillery (3 Fire Energy, 2 Colorless Energy): 150 damage.
3 Retreat Cost
Lucario Ex150HP
Aura Sphere (3 Fighting Energy): This attack also does 30 damage to one of your opponent’s Benched Pokemon. 100 damage.
2 Retreat Cost
Wiglett60HP
Spring Out (1 Water Energy): 1 of your opponent’s Pokemon is chosen at random. Deal 30 damage to it.
1 Retreat Cost
Pachirisu70HP
Plasma (1 Lightning Energy): Take a Lightning Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to one of your Benched Lightning Pokemon. 10 damage.
1 Retreat Cost
Varoom70HP
Headbutt (1 Metal Energy): 10 damage.
1 Retreat Cost
Tatsugiri70HP
Retreat Directive (Ability): Your Active Dondozo has no Retreat Cost.
Rain Splash (1 Water Energy): 20 damage.
1 Retreat Cost
Sprigatito60HP
Cry for Help (1 Grass Energy): Put one random Grass Pokemon from your deck into your hand.
1 Retreat Cost
Pinsir90HP
Guillotine Rush (1 Grass, 2 Colorless Energy): Flip a coin until you get tails. This attack does 40 more damage for each heads. 50+ damage.
Red (Supporter)During this turn, attacks used by your Pokemon do +20 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokemon Ex.
Iono (Supporter)Each player shuffles the cards in their hand into their deck, then draws that many cards.

And those are all of the cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry that we know about so far. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

