All Careers & Job Paths in inZOI

As a life simulation game, inZOI allows you to craft whatever kind of lifestyle and career you want for your avatar. To help you make that decision, here’s a full list of available jobs in inZOI, both full-time and part-time.

inZOI Jobs and Career Paths

At the time of writing, there are a total of 20 organizations available in inZOI. You’ll be able to pursue jobs part-time of full-time, depending on your Zoi’s age. I’ve listed all career options down below:

Full-Time

Organization Location Career Path Mackenzie Furniture Store Bliss Bay Cashier/Full-Time Worker: 3 days a week, 225 Meow daily wage

Manager/Full-Time Worker: 3 days a week, 378 Meow daily wage Bliss Bay Amusement Park Bliss Bay Office Worker: 3 days a week, 220 Meow daily wage

Office Team Leader: 3 days a week, 650 Meow daily wage

Field Worker: 3 days a week, 450 Meow daily wage

Cashier: 3 days a week, 300 Meow daily wage Flutus Securities Bliss Bay Intern: 3 days a week, 270 Meow daily wage

Analyst: 3 days a week, 475 Meow daily wage

Portfolio Manager: 3 days a week, 1,080 Meow daily wage Themis and Jones Law Firm Bliss Bay Junior Numerologist: 3 days a week, 300 Meow daily wage

Senior Attorney: 3 days a week, 420 Meow daily wage

Partner Attorney: 3 days a week, 720 Meow daily wage Bliss Bay Times Bliss Bay Reporter: 3 days a week, 315 Meow daily wage

Editor: 3 days a week, 405 Meow daily wage

Editor: 3 days a week, 675 Meow daily wage Bliss Bay University Bliss Bay Assistant Professor: 3 days a week, 168 Meow daily wage

Full Professor: 3 days a week, 300 Meow daily wage

Chair Professor: 3 days a week, 420 Meow daily wage Navy Bliss Bay Sangbyeong: 3 days a week, 207 Meow daily wage

Captain: 3 days a week, 360 Meow daily wage

Colonel: 3 days a week, 855 Meow daily wage Blue Moon Soft Bliss Bay Junior Developer: 3 days a week, 360 Meow daily wage

Senior Developer: 3 days a week, 495 Meow daily wage

Lead Developer: 3 days a week, 675 Meow daily wage Bliss Bay’s Nautilus Bliss Bay Rookie: 3 days a week, 108 Meow daily wage

Starting Player: 3 days a week, 495 Meow daily wage

All-Star Athlete: 3 days a week, 1,080 Meow daily wage Gangster Bliss Bay Newbie: 3 days a week, 252 Meow daily wage

Power Player: 3 days a week, 405 Meow daily wage

Boss: 3 days a week, 1,080 Meow daily wage Dowon Fire Station Dowon Trainee Firefighter: 4 days a week, 270 Meow daily wage

Lieutenant: 4 days a week, 360 Meow daily wage

Captain: 4 days a week, 495 Meow daily wage

Battalion Chief: 4 days a week, 630 Meow daily wage

Assistant Chief: 4 days a week, 765 Meow daily wage Adam Entertainment Dowon Rookie Trainee: 5 days a week, 104 Meow daily wage

Junior Trainee: 5 days a week, 280 Meow daily wage

Senior Trainee: 5 days a week, 560 Meow daily wage

Employee: 5 days a week, 297 Meow daily wage

Team Lead: 5 days a week, 495 Meow daily wage

CEO: 5 days a week, 900 Meow daily wage Aramir Group Dowon Secretary: 3 days a week, 270 Meow daily wage

Chief Secretary: 3 days a week, 495 Meow daily wage

Moving: 3 days a week, 1,080 Meow daily wage Ustitia Law Firm Dowon Junior Numerologist: 3 days a week, 300 Meow daily wage

Senior Attorney: 3 days a week, 420 Meow daily wage

Partner Attorney: 3 days a week, 720 Meow daily wage The Mirror of the Era Dowon Reporter: 3 days a week, 315 Meow daily wage

Editor: 3 days a week, 405 Meow daily wage

Editor: 3 days a week, 675 Meow daily wage University of Youngsung Dowon Assistant Professor: 3 days a week, 168 Meow daily wage

Full Professor: 3 days a week, 300 Meow daily wage

Chair Professor: 3 days a week, 420 Meow daily wage Military Service Dowon Trainee: 3 days a week, 207 Meow daily wage

Officer: 3 days a week, 360 Meow daily wage

General: 3 days a week, 855 Meow daily wage DW Soft Dowon Junior Developer: 3 days a week, 360 Meow daily wage

Senior Developer: 3 days a week, 495 Meow daily wage

Lead Developer: 3 days a week, 675 Meow daily wage DG Esports Dowon Amateur Gamer: 3 days a week, 108 Meow daily wage

Pro Gamer: 3 days a week, 240 Meow daily wage

Legendary Gamer: 3 days a week: 600 Meow daily wage Doweon All Resolved Dowon Rescue Team Member: 3 days a week, 252 Meow daily wage

HR Team Lead: 3 days a week, 405 Meow daily wage

CEO: 3 days a week, 1,080 Meow daily wage

Part-Time

Organization Location Career Path Posey’s Surf Shop Bliss Bay Cashier: 3 days a week, 225 Meow daily wage

Manager: 3 days a week, 378 Meow daily wage Golden Apple Burger Bliss Bay Cashier: 3 days a week, 270 Meow daily wage Dowon Deli Dowon Cashier: 3 days a week, 270 Meow daily wage AZ Convenience Store Dowon Cashier: 3 days a week, 225 Meow daily wage

Manager: 3 days a week, 378 Meow daily wage

And there you have it. Those are all of the currently available careers and job paths in inZOI. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

