Critical Role continues with a three-part special involving some spectacularly divine figures. Here’s who’s playing who, with a full list of the cast and characters you can expect to see in Critical Role: Downfall.

Recommended Videos

All Cast and Characters in Critical Role: Downfall

Brennan Lee Mulligan thrust Critical Role back into the throes of Calamity in Downfall, a prequel arc taking place over Campaign 3 Episodes 99-101. Mulligan and Matthew Mercer teased a God-tier lineup as Ludinus Da’leth aims to use Aeor’s ancient CCTV footage to curry Bells Hells’ favor in his plan to exterminate Exandria’s Pantheon. Here’s an overview of Critical Role: Downfall’s cast and which Exandrian gods they’re portraying.

Brennan Lee Mulligan as Dungeon Master

Reprising his role as the arbitrary of the apocalypse, the Exandria Unlimited: Calamity Dungeon Master has returned to helm the story of Aeor’s demise. Mulligan’s already reprised characters from EXU: Calamity, such as Purvan Suul and Asmodeus, though many Critters are hoping for an appearance from fan-favorite Bolo or a young Ludinus Da’leth before the arc concludes.

Abubakar Salim as Corellon, The Arch Heart

Alias: S.I.L.A.H.A.

Not only was Aoermaton S.I.L.A.H.A. on Aeor well before his divine brethren but Critical Role‘s Episode 100 showed that he crafted a speakeasy haven to Corellon’s ideals of beauty and magic within the brutalist flying city. According to actor Abubakar Salim, the initials of The Arch Heart’s Aeorian avatar stand for Specialized Intervention of Lethal And Hazardous Actors and likewise mean weapon in Swahili.

S.I.L.A.H.A



Specialised Intervention of Lethal And Hazardous Actors.



It also means weapon in Swahili



😉#criticalrolespoilers #downfall #criticalrole — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) July 14, 2024

Related: Critical Role’s Sam Riegel Reveals Why He’s Been Absent From the Show

Ashley Johnson as Sarenrae, The Everlight

Alias: Trist

Ashley Johnson embraced her Critical Role origins by portraying Sarenrae, the patron of her Vox Machina cleric, Pike. The Everlight’s human form, Trist, further complicated the relationship between Gods and mortals, as she started a family with a Firbolg named Amaris. Here Johnson plays into a tradition established in EXU: Calamity, where player characters having young children paves the way for inevitable heartbreak.

Laura Bailey as The Raven Queen, The Matron of Ravens

Alias: Emhira

Much like Johnson, Laura Bailey chose a deity significant to her Vox Machina legacy in The Matron of Ravens. One of the most towering figures in Exandrian history, The Raven Queen ruffled a few feathers (pun intended) when she ascended to godhood from the mortal realm. Not only is Bailey portraying the black sheep in Critical Role: Downfall‘s family reunion, but a character that seems to have attracted further derision from Bells Hells’ adversary Ludinus Da’leth.

Nick Marini as Pelor, The Dawnfather

Alias: Ayden

Fifteen-year-old human Ayden represents the youngest mortal disguise among Critical Role: Downfall‘s divine party. Despite his unassuming form, Nick Marini’s level 20 Dawnfather is impressively multiclassed as a barbarian, druid, paladin, and cleric. As Ayden, Pelor has expressed an unwavering loyalty toward Sarenrae by taking the form of her brother and serving as an uncle to her children.

Related: Why Did Orion Leave Critical Role

Noshir Dalal as The Emissary of Erathis, The Law Bearer

Alias: A crate of apples

Expected to join her family in their infiltration of Aeor, the Law Bearer sent The Emissary in her place at the eleventh hour. Thus Noshir Dalal, who had previously joined the Critical Role table for Candela Obscura’s Circle of Tide & Bone and their Mortal Kombat One-Shot, stepped into a unique role as the only player character not directly portraying a Prime Deity. However, crafted by The Law Bearer, The Emissary serves as her soldier in the gods’ mission on Aeor.

Taliesin Jaffe as Melora, The Wild Mother

Alias: Asha

A wolf who Wild Shapes into an elven monk, Melora’s unabashedly vocal about being the hungriest of the Gods. Like Johnson and Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe has likewise taken on a Prime Deity with ties to one of his past Critical Role player characters, as Mighty Nein’s Caduceus Clay was a cleric of The Wild Mother. Jaffe’s performance captures nature at its most feral and ravenous, with an added layer of emotional complication born out of the absence of Melora’s romantic partner Erathis.

And that’s everyone — all cast and characters in Critical Role: Downfall!

You can tune into Critical Role: Downfall on YouTube and Twitch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy