All Cast and Characters in Exandria Unlimited: Divergence

Brennan Lee Mulligan takes audiences inside the grim walls of the Strife Emperor’s prison, Rybad-Kol, in the premiere episode of his Critical Role prequel series, Exandria Unlimited: Divergence. Here’s a look at the prisoners of war whose harrowing tale of escape and survival takes center stage in “Give and Take.”

Brennan Lee Mulligan as Game Master

Mulligan embarks on his third venture behind Critical Role‘s Dungeon Master’s screen in Exandria Unlimited: Divergence, concluding his trilogy of Exandrian prequels. The Dimension 20 mastermind first affectionately traumatized Critical Role‘s audience with 2022’s Exandria Unlimited: Calamity, set at the dawn of the titular tumultuous era in Exandrian history. Mulligan then returned to the Calamity-era action in Downfall, a mini-arc that occurred during Campaign 3. Much like Exandria Unlimited: Calamity, “Give and Take” set its action at the dawn of a new era, Divergence. This rebuilding period after the Calamity saw the god’s influence over the material plane greatly diminished thanks to the creation of the Divine Gate.

As with Exandria Unlimited: Calamity and Downfall, Mulligan brings an expected bleak panache to his latest Critical Role miniseries. The game master evokes dark imagery, like a child getting cruelly stabbed through the hand by his father, and some of the stylistic tropes and conventions expected from fans of his last two Exandrian entries.

Matthew Mercer as Garen

Mulligan describes Matthew Mercer’s stonemason Garen as “a living key” to Rybad-Kol. The dwarf’s not only one of the eldest members of Exandria Unlimited: Divergence‘s party, but he’s among those who’ve been imprisoned by the Strife Emperor’s followers the longest. During his recent Fireside Chat, Mercer called Garen a tribute to the fantasy storytelling that inspired him growing up. Memories of his large, loving family haunt the father and grandfather as he works as a prisoner of war at Rybad-Kol, with the events of “Give and Take” sparking a dormant seed of hope within him.

Celia Rose Gooding as Rei’Nia “‘Nia” Saph

Known for their role as Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Celia Rose Gooding beams up to Critical Role‘s table for the first time in Exandria Unlimited: Divergence as the elven healer Rei’Nia Saph. Unlike Garen, the young ‘Nia harbors more optimism for a life outside of Rybad-Kol, proclaiming: “I keep my hope quiet, but I will never let them take it from me.” The healer finds particular motivation in her separation from her sister Liana, whose picture she keeps in a locket.

Jasmine Don as Fiedra Marrow

Plucky halfling gang leader Fiedra Marrow oversees Rybad-Kol’s mess hall, colloquially referred to as The Slop. Though Exandria Unlimited: Calamity marks Jasime Don’s debut as a Critical Role player, she’s previously worked with the team as a script coordinator on Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina. Her character Fiedra is the leader of an eccentric prison gang, identified by their cockroach tattoos.

Liam O’Brien as Erro Moradaurum

Though not as old as Mercer’s Garen, the metallic dragonborn Erro Moradaurum signifies another elder statesman of the Exandria Unlimited: Divergence party that assembles in “Give and Take.” In Rybad-Kol, the wise and measured Liam O’Brien player character helps calm the dragonborns rounded up for shipment off to the Scaled Tyrant and later asserts that saving innocent lives in the war-ravaged remains of Exandria is vital work.

Alexander Ward as Crokas

Collected alongside Erro for shipment off to the frontlines of the Scaled Tyrant’s army is Crokas, Alexander Ward’s brawny, white dragonborn. Critical Role fans have grown familiar with creature actor through his roles in Candela Obscura, The Re-Slayer’s Take, and Elden Ring One-Shot: O Ye of Little Faith. Unlike some of Ward’s past player characters, Crokas serves as a Grog-esque loveable, low-intelligence tank. In the final moments of “Give and Take,” Crokas acquires the Stormlord’s Vestige of Divergence, the Stormgirdle.

All Player Characters Currently Have NPC Stat Blocks

Mulligan offers a unique subversion of Dungeons & Dragons’ actual play mechanics in the premiere episode of Exandria Unlimited: Divergence, revealing each player character as a Level 0 NPC. During Critical Role Cooldown, the Dungeon Master teased more twists await the audience throughout the miniseries run. Only time will tell what this means for the cast of Exandria: Unlimited Divergence, but it could be anything from simply graduating from NPC stat block or moving onto entirely new characters in the show’s second episode.

And those are all the cast and characters in Exandria Unlimited: Divergence.

