All Cast Members for Dancing With the Stars Season 33

Dancing With the Stars is gearing up to return for a record 33rd season, bringing along a total of 13 celebrity contestants. Here are all the cast members of Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Who Is on Dancing With the Stars Season 33?

ABC has officially revealed the celebrity lineup for the latest season, along with short bios, which are provided below. The first episode of the season premieres September 17th on ABC and Disney+ at 8 PM ET and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day, so here’s who to get familiar with before that:

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin

Via Disney

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is known as the notorious so-called “fake heiress” whose financial crimes and lavish lifestyle inspired the Emmy-nominated Netflix show Inventing Anna and was detailed in the book My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress. In 2019, Delvey was convicted on eight counts, including grand larceny and theft of services. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution. She was released on good behavior in February 2021. Delvey is the most controversial participant on DWTS and is noticeably wearing an ankle monitor in her promotional photos. Her pro partner is Ezra Sosa.

Brooks Nader

Via Disney

Brooks Nader is a model who has appeared in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue numerous times since winning the Swim Search open casting call in 2019. In 2023, she was featured in a Baywatch-inspired photo shoot on the cover of the magazine, alongside fellow cover models Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Martha Stewart. Her pro partner is Gleb Savchenko, a Russian dancer and choreographer.

Chandler Kinney

Via Disney

Actress Chandler Kinney has played Willa in the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise Zombies franchise since 2020’s Zombies 2. Kinney also starred as Tabitha “Tabby” Haworthe on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, continuations of the popular Pretty Little Liars franchise. Her pro partner is American dancer (and DWTS choreographer) Brandon Armstrong.

Danny Amendola

Via Disney

Danny Amendola is a former NFL player who won two Super Bowls in his career as a wide receiver for the New England Patriots. After 13 seasons in the NFL, Amendola retired in 2022. Since his retirement, Amendola competed on the reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and served as a coach for the Las Vegas Raiders for one season. He will partner with Witney Carson, who is returning to the cast after a two-year hiatus, in Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Dwight Howard

Via Disney

Dwight Howard is a professional basketball player who has played 18 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Orlando Magic. Howard won an NBA championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard has played professional basketball in Taiwan since 2022 following his departure from the Lakers. His partner is Daniella Karagach.

Eric Roberts

Via Disney

Eric Roberts is an actor best known for King of the Gypsies (1978), Star 80 (1983), and Runaway Train (1985), all of which earned him Golden Globe nominations, and the latter earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He is the older brother of Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts and the father of actress Emma Roberts. His partner is Britt Stewart.

Ilona Maher

Via Disney

Ilona Maher is a professional rugby player who helped the U.S. women’s rugby team to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maher is the digital cover star for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and has used her platform to advocate for body positivity and bring attention to women’s sports. Her partner is Alan Bersten.

Jenn Tran

Via Disney

Jenn Tran is fresh off The Bachelorette and is trading roses for sequins. Having first joined Bachelor Nation on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, she was named the lead of The Bachelorette season 21 and became the first Asian-American lead in the franchise. Tran’s journey came to a dramatic end in a heartbreaking finale, where she proposed to contestant Devin Strader, only for it to be revealed in the “After the Final Rose” special they had split. The next day, she was announced as part of the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 with her partner Sasha Farber.

Joey Graziadei

Via Disney

Joey Graziadei, a tennis coach, first joined Bachelor Nation as the runner-up of Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette. He then led season 28 of The Bachelor, which ended with him engaged to Kelsey Anderson. His partner is Jenna Johnson.

Phaedra Parks

Via Disney

Phaedra Parks is a lawyer and businesswoman who starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for seven seasons between 2010 and 2017. After a meme-filled turn on The Traitors earlier this year, the Georgia native announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the forthcoming 16th season in July. Her partner is the Ukrainian-American dancer Val Chmerkovskiy.

Reginald VelJohnson

Via Disney

Reginald VelJohnson is one of TV’s most beloved dads, having played Carl Winslow on Family Matters for nine seasons between 1989 and 1997. He is known for playing police officer characters, famously portraying Al Powell in Die Hard (1988) and Die Hard 2 (1990). His partner is Emma Slater.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Via Disney

Stephen Nedoroscik, who was previously announced on Good Morning America as a contestant, rose to national prominence at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he notched two bronze medals as a pommel horse specialist on the U.S. men’s gymnastics team. According to USA Gymnastics, Nedoroscik has won four U.S. pommel horse titles, tying the record for most pommel horse championships in U.S. history. Rylee Arnold returns to DWTS as his partner for the season.

Tori Spelling

Via Disney

Actress Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210 for all 10 seasons of the teen drama, which aired from 1990 to 2000. Spelling, who has appeared in the films Troop Beverly Hills (1989), Scream 2 (1997), and Scary Movie 2 (2001). as well as the final Sharknado TV movie (2018), is also a New York Times bestselling author for her 2009 memoir Stori Telling. Her partner is Pasha Pashkov.

And those are all of the cast members of Dancing With the Stars Season 33.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.

