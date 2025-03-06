All Chapters in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii & How Long to Beat

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii may be the silliest game in the Like a Dragon series, but is it as massive as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth? If you’re how long it takes to beat Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and which the chapters are, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s How Many Chapters There Are in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has a total of five chapters, which is the same as Like a Dragon Gaiden but less than half the number of chapters in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Here are those chapters, along with their respective titles.

Chapter 1: Shipwrecked

Chapter 2: Heart of Darkness

Chapter 3: The Old Man and the Sea

Chapter 4: Treasure Island

Finale: White Whale

Chapter 1 begins with you, as former Yakuza Goro Majima, washing up on a Hawaiian island known as Rich Island, named for its original owner, not for its wealth. You’ve lost your memory – you’re aware of the Yakuza and the general state of the world but Majima’s own identity eludes him. Even when he’s addressed by his name, it means nothing. Will that change? You’ll have to play to find out.

Kamurocho, a Tokyo district seen in previous games, doesn’t figure into Pirate Yakuza, so you don’t get to roam it as Goro Majima, but I can’t say I missed it, having seen it slowly change through the various Yakuza/Like a Dragon games. You do get to visit Hawaii’s main island, as seen in Infinite Wealth, which happens in Chapter 2.

How Long Does it Take to Beat Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza?

As with every other Yakuza/Like a Dragon game, there are side-quests to tackle and many optional activities to undertake. However, if you just go through the game, following the main story, it’ll take you 16-20 hours to finish. Once the game’s complete you can tackle any activities and quests you might have missed, so don’t worry about being locked out.

However, what if you’re really taking your time with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza, aiming to complete every activity and play every quest? You’re looking at around 40 hours to see everything the game has to offer.

When Does Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Take Place? Should You Play Infinite Wealth First?

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza takes place not long after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and potentially sets up an Infinite Wealth sequel. You don’t need to have played Infinite Wealth, since the game gets you up to speed on what you need to know.

However, be warned. If you do plan on playing Infinite Wealth at some point, you might want to play that first. Why? Because Pirate Yakuza spoils a pretty significant plot point from that game, and it does so within the first couple of hours or so.

So those are all chapters Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza and the lowdown on how long it takes to beat.

