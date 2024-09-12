All Character Deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen

If you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen then you know that no character is safe, and during the series run so far, there have been a lot of deaths. To help gauge just how much killing has gone down, here’s every death in the series so far.

Every Character Who Has Died in Jujutsu Kaisen So Far

Jujutsu Kaisen has had no shortage of deaths during its more than 260 chapters, and some of its arcs have a lot. If you’re trying to keep track of everyone who has bit the bullet so far, here’s a look at all of the kills in each Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen from start to finish.

Warning: This Article Will Include Spoilers From the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Up to Chapter 269.

Cursed Child Arc

The Cursed Child Arc was adapted into the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and tells the story of Yuta Okkotsu’s introduction to Jujutsu Society. Here are the deaths that take place in the film.

Rika Orimoto

Suguru Geto

Fearsome Womb Arc

Fearsome Womb is the first Arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime show and introduces the world to Yuji Itadori, Ryomen Sukuna, Megumi Fushiguro, and of course, Satoru Gojo. There is one death during the events of this Arc.

Wasuke Itadori

Vs. Mahito Arc

As Yuji dives deeper into Jujutsu Society he comes up against a powerful Cursed Spirit called Mahito. There is also one death in this Arc.

Junpei Yoshino

Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc

Nobody died in the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc. You might be surprised to hear this given that there are a ton of fights that go down during this stretch of episodes, but surprisingly there are no casualties.

Death Painting Arc

The final Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 sees Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi take on their most challenging foes yet, and ultimately it leads to the death of two Cursed Womb: Death Paintings.

Eso

Kechizu

Gojo’s Past Arc

In the first Arc of Jujustu Kaisen Season 2 we get a glimpse of Gojo’s past and see how he came to be the powerful sorcerer that he is in the modern day. There are several deaths in this, one of the best Arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Riko Amanai

Toji Fushiguro

Shibuya Incident Arc

The Shibuya Incident is notorious for killing off a lot of characters, and it has earned this notoriety. There’s a lot of death as Kenjaku’s plan goes down in Shibuya, and here’s all of them.

Mechamaru

Hanami

Naobito Zenin

Dagon

Toji Fushiguro (Revived)

Haruta Shigemo

Nanako Hasaba

Mimiko Hasaba

Jogo

Nanami

Mahito

Itadori’s Extermination Arc

While there is technically a death in this arc, the character is revived almost immediately after so we would count the Itadori’s Extermination Arc as another with no addition to the kill count. This is great news given the massacre that took place in Shibuya in the chapters prior.

Perfect Preparation Arc

While Perfect Preparation might not be an exciting name for an Arc, there is a lot of action and death as Maki faces her past, and the Jujutsu Sorcerers get ready for the Culling Game. These are all of the casualties during the Perfect Preparation Arc.

Masamichi Yaga

Mai Zenin

Ogi Zenin

Jinchi Zenin

Naoya Zenin

(Entire Zenin Clan)

Culling Game Arc

The Culling Game lives up to its name but while a lot of the battles end with a winner and loser, not all result in death. Here are all of the losers who did meet their end during the game.

Dhruv Lakdawalla

Kurourishi

Cursed Naoya

Yuki Tsukumo

Master Tengen

Ryu Ishigori

Yorozu (Tsumiki Fushiguro)

Shinjuku Showdown Arc

The Shinjuku Showdown is the final Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen and includes the most significant deaths in all of the series. Gege Akutami spared few in this Arc, so we expect some of your favorites to lose their lives during the final showdown. Here are all the characters who died.

Satoru Gojo

Iori Hezenoki

Kenjaku

Hajime Kashimo

Choso

Ryomen Sukuna

Uraume

That’s all of the characters that have been confirmed dead in Jujutsu Kaisen so far. With three chapters left, there is a possibility that more could meet their fate, or that some that are currently MIA could have also died. Once we know for sure then this article will be updated.

There’s no doubt that Jujutsu Kaisen has had its fair share of deaths, and that’s what makes the series so great. With the safety of the core cast constantly at risk, it builds tension and makes each fight just as compelling as the last.

If you want to see how these deaths take place then you can check out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga from the start right now on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app.

