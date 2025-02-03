All Characters and Voice Actors in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 is here, bringing with it some old friends and new terrors. But who voices this episodic horror game’s allies and enemies? Here are all the characters and voice actors in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

Recommended Videos

Who Plays Who in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4?

Nola Klop as Poppy Playtime

Poppy Playtime is Playtime Co’s doll line, only the Poppy Playtime you encounter is more sentient than your average doll. She enlists your help to free the Playtime Co. from the clutches of a monstrous experiment known as The Prototype. Her motives, however, are a little unclear and despite her demeanor, she may not be entirely trustworthy.

Poppy is voiced by Nola Klop, a voice actress and singer who DC fans may also have heard as Wonder Woman in DC Battle Arena.

Baldwin Williams Jr. as The Doctor

The Doctor has popped up previously but in Poppy Playtime: Episode 4, he’s a genuine menace, unleashing his pet monster on you at one point. He appears to be an artificial intelligence, but as you push on, you’ll discover there’s more to him than that.

Baldwin Williams Jr. voices The Doctor. Sly Cooper fans may also hear him as Clockwerk in the Sly Cooper fan series Sly Cooper: Rise of the Legendary Thief, though that appears to be moving slowly.

Jonna-Lynn Alonso as Ollie

Seen but not heard, Ollie is the child-like voice on a radio, implied to be one of corporation Playtime’s experiments, loose enough that they can contact the player. Offering assistance in Chapter 3, they return here, suggesting we’ll learn more about this mysterious ally.

Do we? Absolutely. But you’ll have to play Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 to unmask the face behind the voice. Voice actor and casting director Jonna-Lynn Alonso plays Ollie and voices other characters in the game.

Michael Kovach as Doey the Doughman

Michael Kovach is Doey, a goopy new character introduced in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4. He’s a friend to both Poppy and the player, though his ability to stretch his limbs, neck included, is pretty disconcerting.

I won’t spoil his origins, but Poppy Playtime clearly asked Five Nights at Freddy’s to hold its beer. Actor Kovach has been featured in several other animated shows, including The Amazing Digital Circus, where he plays Jax.

Ben Rooker as Yarnaby

Yarnaby is one of Chapter 4‘s antagonists, a disturbing lion-like creature with fluffy hair and a face that can and does split in two. The good news is he’s not constantly present, as with Resident Evil 2’s Mr X, but his appearances could have you jumping out of your skin. He’s voiced by sound designer Ben Rooker, and while the character does have the odd voice line, he mostly just growls and snaps at you menacingly.

Michael Kovach as The Prototype

As well as voicing Doey, Michael Kovach also provides the voice for The Prototype, Poppy Playtime‘s overarching antagonist. We still know relatively little about him, other than the fact he was an experiment, but maybe that reveal is being saved for Episode 5.

What’s particularly disturbing about him is that he can mimic other people’s voices. Episode 4 does give us a glimpse of what appears to be his face, but I’m skeptical that it’s not just another tool, and that the real Prototype is buried deep somewhere in the factory.

Related: Five Nights TD Codes (February 2025) [ENDLESS]

There are a whole host of other characters too, some without voices. The menacing, long-armed Huggy Wuggy returns, as does Kissy Wissy, his friendly opposite, and both are essentially mute. Many of the cast have a main role and then provide additional voices for other characters. which isn’t unusual. Here’s every character in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4, along with their voice actor:

Poppy – Nola Klop

– Nola Klop Stella – Nola Klop

– Nola Klop Doey – Michael Kovach

– Michael Kovach Rich – Michael Kovach

– Michael Kovach Scientist #4 – Michael Kovach

– Michael Kovach Ollie – Jonna-Lynn Alonso

– Jonna-Lynn Alonso Specialist #3 – Jonna-Lynn Alonso

– Jonna-Lynn Alonso The Doctor – Baldwin Williams Jr.

– Baldwin Williams Jr. Scout – Meggie-Elise

– Meggie-Elise Child #2 – Meggie-Elise

– Meggie-Elise Boy #1 – Meggie-Elise

– Meggie-Elise Leith Pierre – Robin Nelson

– Robin Nelson Kid – Reece Bridger

– Reece Bridger Toy #2 – Reece Bridger

– Reece Bridger Specialist #1 – Reece Bridger

– Reece Bridger Norm – Valentin Ångel Fernåndez

– Valentin Ångel Fernåndez Scientist #3 – Valentin Ångel Fernåndez

– Valentin Ångel Fernåndez Toy #1 – Valentin Ångel Fernåndez

– Valentin Ångel Fernåndez Specialist #4 – Valentin Ångel Fernåndez

– Valentin Ångel Fernåndez Warden – Romulo Bernal

– Romulo Bernal Tour Guide – Romulo Bernal

– Romulo Bernal Father – Alejandro Saab

– Alejandro Saab Guard #1 – Alejandro Saab

– Alejandro Saab Warrenbach – Oliver Smith

– Oliver Smith Scientist #1 – Oliver Smith

– Oliver Smith Eddie – Chris Tester

– Chris Tester KickinChicken – Chris Tester

– Chris Tester Scientist #2 – Chris Tester

– Chris Tester Pianosaurus – Alex Rochon

– Alex Rochon Toy – Alex Rochon

– Alex Rochon Mother – Emily Grotz

– Emily Grotz Jack – Nicholas Rose

– Nicholas Rose Medic Toy – Eric True

– Eric True Toy #3 – Eric True

– Eric True Odd Ed – Elijah Delaney

– Elijah Delaney Toy – Elijah Delaney

– Elijah Delaney KickinChicken Cutout – Elijah Delaney

– Elijah Delaney DogDay Cutout – Elijah Delaney

– Elijah Delaney Hoppy – Avalon Delaney

– Avalon Delaney Izzy – Avalon Delaney

– Avalon Delaney Counselor – Avalon Delaney

– Avalon Delaney CraftyCorn Cutout – Avalon Delaney

– Avalon Delaney PickyPiggy – Madeline Schroeder

– Madeline Schroeder Yarnaby – Ben Rooker

– Ben Rooker Specialist #2 – Joaquin Augusto

– Joaquin Augusto Specialist #2 – Joaquin Augusto

– Joaquin Augusto Specialist #5 – Andony “Nized” Ventura

– Andony “Nized” Ventura Boy #2 – Layne Price

– Layne Price Child #1 – Layne Price

– Layne Price Dr. White – Sean Chiplock

– Sean Chiplock Bubba Bubbaphant Cutout – Micah Preciado

– Micah Preciado Huggy Wuggy Cutout – Micah Preciado

And those are all the characters and voice actors in Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy