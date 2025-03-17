Forgot password
DC: Dark Legion key art.
Video Games
All Characters in DC: Dark Legion & How To Get Them

Published: Mar 17, 2025 07:02 pm

The DC Universe is in danger in the new mobile game DC: Dark Legion, and it’s up to you to save it. You’re not alone, though, as you have a team of Champions at your side. Here are all the characters in DC: Dark Legion and how to get them.

How To Unlock All DC: Dark Legion Characters

DC: Dark Legion characters.

When you first boot up DC: Dark Legion, the game provides you with a few Champions to get the ball rolling. However, there are plenty more, and if you intend to save the universe, you’re going to need them all. So, here are all of the characters available in DC: Dark Legion and what it takes to unlock them:

CharacterHow To Unlock
The Penguin (Mythic)10 Penguin Shards
Batman (Mythic) 10 Batman Shards
Superman (Mythic)40 Superman Shards
Harley Quinn (Mythic)10 Superman Shards
The Joker (Mythic)40 Joker Shards
Green Lantern (Mythic)10 Green Lantern Shards
Cyborg (Mythic)10 Cyborg Shards
Aquaman (Mythic)10 Aquaman Shards
Bane (Mythic)10 Bane Shards
Lex Luthor (Mythic)10 Lex Luthor Shards
Poison Ivy (Mythic)10 Poison Ivy Shards
Deathstroke (Mythic)40 Deathstroke Shards
Shazam (Mythic)10 Shazam Shards
Martian Manhunter (Mythic)10 Martian Manhunter Shards
Black Canary (Mythic)10 Black Canary Shards
Deadshot (Mythic)10 Deadshot Shards
Batgirl (Mythic)10 Batgirl Shards
Robin (Mythic)10 Robin Shards
Nightwing (Mythic)40 Nightwing Shards
The Flash (Mythic)10 Flash Shards
Two-Face (Mythic)10 Two-Face Shards
Sinestro (Mythic)40 Sinestro Shards
Hawkgirl (Mythic)40 Hawkgirl Shards
Red Robin (Mythic)10 Red Robin Shards
Scarecrow (Mythic)40 Scarecrow Shards
Doctor Fate (Mythic)10 Doctor Fate Shards
Constantine (Mythic)40 Constantine Shards
Raven (Mythic)10 Raven Shards
Zatanna (Mythic)40 Zatanna Shards
Stargirl (Mythic)10 Stargirl Shards
Captain Cold (Legendary)10 Captain Cold Shards
Atom (Legendary)10 Atom Shards
Killer Croc (Legendary)10 Killer Croc Shards
Red Hood (Legendary)10 Red Hood Shards
Black Adam (Legendary)10 Black Adam Shards
Catwoman (Legendary)10 Catwoman Shards
Vixen (Legendary)10 Vixen Shards
Green Arrow (Legendary)10 Green Arrow Shards
Wonder Woman (Legendary)10 Wonder Woman Shards
Mera (Legendary)10 Mera Shards
Patrolman (Epic)1 Patrolman Shard
Cross Bar (Epic)1 Cross Bar Shard
Bang Bang (Epic)1 Bang Bang Shard
Gatling Gal (Epic)1 Gatling Gal Shard
Bazooka Bro (Epic)1 Bazooka Bro Shard
Home Fun (Epic)1 Home Fun Shard
Big Boy (Epic)1 Big Boy Shard
Good Day AK (Epic)1 Good Day AK Shard
Shield Squad (Epic)1 Shield Squad Shard
Chop Chop (Epic)1 Chop Chop Shard

How To Get Character Shards in DC: Dark Legion

As you can see from the list above, it’s going to take a lot of Shards to unlock all of the characters in DC: Dark Legion. Thankfully, the game makes it pretty easy to acquire them. They come out of the Mother Boxes that you get from completing missions and go on to decode in the Genesis Chamber. It’s going to take a bit of luck and time, but you can expedite the process by spending a few dollars in the in-game store.

And those are all the characters in DC: Dark Legion and how to get them.

DC: Dark Legion is available now on mobile devices.

DC: Dark Legion
