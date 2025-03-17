All Characters in DC: Dark Legion & How To Get Them

The DC Universe is in danger in the new mobile game DC: Dark Legion, and it’s up to you to save it. You’re not alone, though, as you have a team of Champions at your side. Here are all the characters in DC: Dark Legion and how to get them.
How To Unlock All DC: Dark Legion Characters
When you first boot up DC: Dark Legion, the game provides you with a few Champions to get the ball rolling. However, there are plenty more, and if you intend to save the universe, you’re going to need them all. So, here are all of the characters available in DC: Dark Legion and what it takes to unlock them:
|Character
|How To Unlock
|The Penguin (Mythic)
|10 Penguin Shards
|Batman (Mythic)
|10 Batman Shards
|Superman (Mythic)
|40 Superman Shards
|Harley Quinn (Mythic)
|10 Superman Shards
|The Joker (Mythic)
|40 Joker Shards
|Green Lantern (Mythic)
|10 Green Lantern Shards
|Cyborg (Mythic)
|10 Cyborg Shards
|Aquaman (Mythic)
|10 Aquaman Shards
|Bane (Mythic)
|10 Bane Shards
|Lex Luthor (Mythic)
|10 Lex Luthor Shards
|Poison Ivy (Mythic)
|10 Poison Ivy Shards
|Deathstroke (Mythic)
|40 Deathstroke Shards
|Shazam (Mythic)
|10 Shazam Shards
|Martian Manhunter (Mythic)
|10 Martian Manhunter Shards
|Black Canary (Mythic)
|10 Black Canary Shards
|Deadshot (Mythic)
|10 Deadshot Shards
|Batgirl (Mythic)
|10 Batgirl Shards
|Robin (Mythic)
|10 Robin Shards
|Nightwing (Mythic)
|40 Nightwing Shards
|The Flash (Mythic)
|10 Flash Shards
|Two-Face (Mythic)
|10 Two-Face Shards
|Sinestro (Mythic)
|40 Sinestro Shards
|Hawkgirl (Mythic)
|40 Hawkgirl Shards
|Red Robin (Mythic)
|10 Red Robin Shards
|Scarecrow (Mythic)
|40 Scarecrow Shards
|Doctor Fate (Mythic)
|10 Doctor Fate Shards
|Constantine (Mythic)
|40 Constantine Shards
|Raven (Mythic)
|10 Raven Shards
|Zatanna (Mythic)
|40 Zatanna Shards
|Stargirl (Mythic)
|10 Stargirl Shards
|Captain Cold (Legendary)
|10 Captain Cold Shards
|Atom (Legendary)
|10 Atom Shards
|Killer Croc (Legendary)
|10 Killer Croc Shards
|Red Hood (Legendary)
|10 Red Hood Shards
|Black Adam (Legendary)
|10 Black Adam Shards
|Catwoman (Legendary)
|10 Catwoman Shards
|Vixen (Legendary)
|10 Vixen Shards
|Green Arrow (Legendary)
|10 Green Arrow Shards
|Wonder Woman (Legendary)
|10 Wonder Woman Shards
|Mera (Legendary)
|10 Mera Shards
|Patrolman (Epic)
|1 Patrolman Shard
|Cross Bar (Epic)
|1 Cross Bar Shard
|Bang Bang (Epic)
|1 Bang Bang Shard
|Gatling Gal (Epic)
|1 Gatling Gal Shard
|Bazooka Bro (Epic)
|1 Bazooka Bro Shard
|Home Fun (Epic)
|1 Home Fun Shard
|Big Boy (Epic)
|1 Big Boy Shard
|Good Day AK (Epic)
|1 Good Day AK Shard
|Shield Squad (Epic)
|1 Shield Squad Shard
|Chop Chop (Epic)
|1 Chop Chop Shard
How To Get Character Shards in DC: Dark Legion
As you can see from the list above, it’s going to take a lot of Shards to unlock all of the characters in DC: Dark Legion. Thankfully, the game makes it pretty easy to acquire them. They come out of the Mother Boxes that you get from completing missions and go on to decode in the Genesis Chamber. It’s going to take a bit of luck and time, but you can expedite the process by spending a few dollars in the in-game store.
And those are all the characters in DC: Dark Legion and how to get them.
DC: Dark Legion is available now on mobile devices.
Published: Mar 17, 2025 07:02 pm