All Characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is set to boast the most characters of any game in the franchise to date, and that means you won’t be starved for options of how to play. Here’s a look at every fighter that will enter the battle.

All Playable Characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

There will be over 160 characters in total that make up the playable roster in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, and many of them have already been revealed ahead of release. Here’s a full lost of all of the characters you can expect to play, or battle against in the upcoming fighter.

Android 17

Android 18

Anilaza

Bardock

Beerus

Bergamo

Broly

Broly Super Saiyan

Broly Super Saiyan (Max Power)

Burter

Caulifla

Caulifla Super Saiyan 2

Cell (Perfect Form)

Chiaotzu

Cui

Dabura

Dodoria

Dyspo

Frieza

Frieza (Final Form)

Frieza (Final Form Max Power)

Frieza (First Form)

Frieza (Second Form)

Frieza (Third Form)

Frieza Golden

Future Gohan

Future Gohan Super Saiyan

Future Trunks (Dragon Ball Super)

Ginyu

Gogeta (Dragon Ball Super)

Gogeta Super Saiyan (Dragon Ball Super)

Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Dragon Ball Super)

Gohan (Majin Buu Saga)

Gohan Super Saiyan 2 (Majin Buu Saga)

Goku (Dragon Ball Super)

Goku (Dragon Ball Z End Saga)

Goku (Dragon Ball Z Middle Saga)

Goku (Early Dragon Ball Z)

Goku (Super Saiyan)

Goku Black

Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose

Goku Super Saiyan (Dragon Ball Z End Saga)

Goku Super Saiyan (Dragon Ball Z Middle Saga)

Goku Super Saiyan 2

Goku Super Saiyan 3

Goku Super Saiyan God

Goku Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Goku Ultra Instinct

Goku Ultra Instinct Sign

Goten

Gotenks

Gotenks Super Saiyan

Gotenks Super Saiyan 3

Goten Super Saiyan

Guldo

Hit

Jeice

Jiren

Jiren (Max Power)

Kakunsa

Kale

Kale Legendary Super Saiyan

Kale Super Saiyan

Kefla

Kefla Super Saiyan

Kefla Super Saiyan 2

Kid Gohan

Kid Trunks

Kid Trunks Super Saiyan

Krillin

Majin Buu

Master Roshi

Master Roshi (Max Power)

Mr Satan

Nail

Nappa

Picollo

Raditz

Recoome

Ribrianne

Roasie

Saibaman

Spopvich

Tien

Toppo

Trunks

Trunks Super

Trunks with Sword

Trunks with Sword Super Saiyan

Vegeta (Dragon Ball Super)

Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z Early Saga)

Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z End Saga)

Vegeta (Frieza’s Elite)

Vegeta Great Ape

Vegeta Majin

Vegeta Super

Vegeta Super Saiyan

Vegeta Super Saiyan (Dragon Ball Z End Saga)

Vegeta Super Saiyan 2

Vegeta Super Saiyan God

Vegeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Vegito

Vegito Super Saiyan

Vegito Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan

Videl

Whis

Yajirobe

Yamcha

Zamasu

Zamasu Fused

Zamasu Fused (Corrupted)

Zarbon

Zarbon Super

That’s everyone that has been announced so far, however, as more characters are shown off this article will be updated until eventually at launch we have a complete list of every playable character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

If you haven’t pre-ordered already you can secure your copy from digital storefronts on Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will arrive on Oct. 8, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy