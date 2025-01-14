It’s not enough that Marvel Rivals has stellar gameplay; the good people at NetEase also provide challenges for players to complete. Season 1, in particular, boasts an impressive list of tasks. Here are all the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them.

How To Get All Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 & How To Get Them

Heading to the Achievements section of the Career page in Marvel Rivals will reveal all of the new challenges in the game. However, their descriptions don’t always provide a great explanation of what to do. So, here are all of the Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them:

Achievement Task How To Get A Hounding Conversation Talk with Bats the Ghost Dog during Eternal Night in New York. Find and speak with Bats the Ghost Dog in the Sanctum Sanctorum. All or Nothing! Help Spider-Zero repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 2099. Beat your opponents while attacking on the Spider Islands convoy map. As You Wish Help the Master Weaver repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 2099. Beat your opponents while defending on the Spider Islands convoy map. Call of the Hive Open the Maveth Portal in Hydra Charteris Base. Beat your opponents in the Eldritch Monument section of the Hydra Charteris Base: Hell’s Heaven in Domination mode. Cut off One Head Destroy the Hydra Charteris Base. Beat your opponents on Hydra Charteris Base: Hell’s Heaven. Divine House Divided Listen to the chat between K’Liluna and Bast in Wakanda. Play Hall of Djalia and wait for the conversation to happen. Door to Door & No More House Call Use 2 portals in a single game and save Doctor Strange in Eternal Night New York. Complete a Doom Match in the Sanctum Sanctorum and interact with 2 purple portals. Enter the Hydra Activate the entrance to Frozen Airfield in Hydra Charteris Base. Beat your opponents in the first objective on Frozen Airfield Hydra and destroy the side gate while attacking. Explosive Sendoff Deliver Knull’s Essence underground in Klyntar. Beat your opponents on Klyntar’s Symbiotic Surface while attacking. Eye Witness Listen to Public Eye’s internal comms in Tokyo 2099. While on Shin Shibuya, listen to the Public Eye internal comms. Factory Setting Trigger Stark Sentinel’s Reverse-Destruction during Eternal Night in New York. After the second checkpoint while attacking, damage the red Stark on Sentinel the Empire of the Eternal Night. For Asgard! Destroy the sapping device and save Yggdrasill in Yggsgard Beat your opponents on Yggdrasil while attacking. Halfway Dropout Halt Spider-Zero’s advance to Budokan in Tokyo 2099. Beat your opponents on Shin Shibuya while defending. Histrionic Perfection Use 1 emote on the throne in Yggsgard. Play as Thor, Loki, or Hela on Royal Palace and complete an emote in the middle of the map. Illusive Truth Shatter the deception and unveil the mural’s truth in Yggsgard’s Throne Room. Beat your opponents on the Throne Room map while on Thor’s team. Knowledge of Sin Activate the Vibrani-Chronovium force field stabilizer in Wakanda’s Imperial Institute of Science. Destroy the crystals and interact with the console near the objective on Imperial Institute of Science. Let Her Speak! Chat with Spider-Zero in the Mech Lab of Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands. Interact with Spider-Zero in the spawn on Spider-Islands while attacking. Loki’s Accomplice Help Loki maintain his rule in Yggsgard. Beat your opponents on the Throne Room map while on Loki’s team. Mind Palace Listen to Shuri’s findings in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Interact with the consoles in both spawns on Imperial Institute of Science. Mystical Power Unleash the spiritual energy of the Heart-Shaped Herb in Wakanda. Beat your opponents on Warrior Falls. Not on My Watch Shut down the production line of the Super Soldier Factory in Hydra Charteris Base. Beat your opponents in the Super Soldier Factory section of Hydra Charteris Base.

Papers over Digital Stop H.E.R.B.I.E. from scanning all pages of the Darkhold in Eternal Night New York. Beat your opponents on Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown while defending. Public Relations Listen to Stark Fujikawa’s broadcast in Tokyo 2099. Wander around Shin Shibuya until the broadcast play. Save the Trees! Scan all pages of the Darkhold with H.E.R.B.I.E. during Eternal Night in New York. Beat your opponents on Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown while attacking. Scientific Strength Advance the Vibrani-Chronovium research in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Beat your opponents on Birinn T’Challa while capturing. Shero of Wakanda Listen to General Okoye’s message in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Find and interact with the General Okoye statue. Spore Sport Shatter 50 Symbiote Spores in Klyntar. Identify Symbiote Spores using Chrono Vision and destroy them. Spreading Darkness Stop Bast, the Panther God, from returning to her rightful place in Wakanda. Beat your opponents on Hall of Djallia while defending. The Path to the Spider’s Nest Escort Spider-Zero to Budokan in Tokyo 2099. Beat your opponents on Shin Shibuya while defending. Thor’s Alliance Help Thor fight against Loki in Yggsgard. Beat your opponents on Yggsgard on Thor’s team. Tough Business Listen to the Fujikawa Mall’s uniform ad broadcast in Tokyo 2099. Wander around Shin Shibuya until the advertisements play. Tyrant Tumbles Shatter the Loki statue area in Yggsgard’s Bifrost Garden. Destroy the Loki statue near the objective. VENI VIDI V…? Spray 1 time toward the Celestial Codex in Klyntar. Spray the Celestial Codex terminal on Klyntar while attacking. Wakanda Forever Purify Bast, the Panther God, in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Beat your opponents on Hall of Djalia while attacking. Wakey Wakey Shatter one hibernation pod in the Super-Soldier Factory of Hydra Charteris Base. Destroy one of the walls surrounding the objective in Super Soldier Factory. We Are Safe… For Now Stop Knull’s Essence from going underground in Klyntar. Beat your opponents on Symbiotic Surface while defending. Whispers from the Web Listen to Spider-Zero’s holographic message in Tokyo 2099. Interact with the message in the spawn on Shin Shibuya while defending. Wide Open Blast the protective barrier of the Frozen Airfield in Hydra Charteris Base. Destroy walls or beat your opponents on Frozen Airfield while attacking.

And those are all Chronoverse Saga Achievements in Marvel Rivals Season 1 and how to get them. Make sure to visit the Achievements section after completing a new one, as it’s the only way to claim Achievement Points and rewards.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

