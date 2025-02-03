All Civilization 7 Civilizations Confirmed So Far (Civ 7)

Civilization 7 features a host of civilizations to play with, some of which exist to this day and many which have gone the way of history. Here are all Civilization 7 (Civ 7) civilizations confirmed so far.

Recommended Videos

Every Confirmed Civ 7 Civilization So Far

One of the most appealing things about Civ 7 and the series, in general, is that you can play as the civilization of your choice. Maybe you’ve always loved a particular civilization, or maybe you want to take the most peaceful one out there and turn them into warmongers; it’s entirely up to you.

Image Source: Firaxis

Here, then, are all the civilizations confirmed so far for Civ 7, the age the game classes them as, and a little info about each (some via Britannica).

Abbasid (Exploration Age): The Abbasid caliphate was a dynasty of the Muslim empire.

(Exploration Age): The Abbasid caliphate was a dynasty of the Muslim empire. Aksum (Antiquity Age): The African Kingdom of Aksum was a major power for most of the first millennium.

(Antiquity Age): The African Kingdom of Aksum was a major power for most of the first millennium. America (Modern Age): North America from the revolution onwards, railroads, the Gold Rush and more will all figure into Civ 7‘s America.

(Modern Age): North America from the revolution onwards, railroads, the Gold Rush and more will all figure into Civ 7‘s America. Buganda (Modern Age): This East African civilization, established in the 14th century, exists to this day as a sub-kingdom of Uganda.

(Modern Age): This East African civilization, established in the 14th century, exists to this day as a sub-kingdom of Uganda. Chola (Exploration Age): The Chola were major trade players with a serious maritime network.

(Exploration Age): The Chola were major trade players with a serious maritime network. Egypt (Antiquity Age): Essentially Ancient Egypt, which ended in 525 BC, but you can change that.

(Antiquity Age): Essentially Ancient Egypt, which ended in 525 BC, but you can change that. French Empire (Modern Age): This civilization spans from the 19th century to the current day, so be prepared for a little guillotine action.

(Modern Age): This civilization spans from the 19th century to the current day, so be prepared for a little guillotine action. Greece (Antiquity Age): This is Ancient Greece, with everything from scholars to Spartans.

(Antiquity Age): This is Ancient Greece, with everything from scholars to Spartans. Han China (Antiquity Age): A grand Chinese dynasty that endured for nearly 400 years.

(Antiquity Age): A grand Chinese dynasty that endured for nearly 400 years. Hawai’i (Exploration Age): It might be a U.S. state today, but Hawaii was, for a time, a kingdom, spread across many islands.

(Exploration Age): It might be a U.S. state today, but Hawaii was, for a time, a kingdom, spread across many islands. Inca (Exploration Age): Known for their temples, the Inca Empire ruled much of pre-Columbian America.

Related: All Civilization 7 Leaders & Abilities Confirmed So Far (Civ 7)

Khmer (Antiquity Age): The Khmer Empire was a Cambodian state that made the most of its rivers.

(Antiquity Age): The Khmer Empire was a Cambodian state that made the most of its rivers. Majapahit (Exploration Age): A Hindu kingdom of Indonesia that existed between the 13th and 16th centuries.

(Exploration Age): A Hindu kingdom of Indonesia that existed between the 13th and 16th centuries. Maya (Antiquity Age): Sometimes spoken of in the same breath as the Incas, the Maya dominated much of Central America.

(Antiquity Age): Sometimes spoken of in the same breath as the Incas, the Maya dominated much of Central America. Maurya India (Antiquity Age): An ancient Indian empire that lasted till 185 BC.

(Antiquity Age): An ancient Indian empire that lasted till 185 BC. Meiji Japan (Modern Age): Meiji Japan marked the beginning of the current Japanese empire.

(Modern Age): Meiji Japan marked the beginning of the current Japanese empire. Mexico (Modern Age): Officially founded when the region’s population gained independence from Spain.

(Modern Age): Officially founded when the region’s population gained independence from Spain. Ming China (Exploration Age): After the fall of the Mongol Empire, the Ming Dynasty ruled China for nearly 300 years.

(Exploration Age): After the fall of the Mongol Empire, the Ming Dynasty ruled China for nearly 300 years. Mississippian (Antiquity Age): Mississippian isn’t so much an empire as it is a collection of societies in and around the Mississippi River basin.

(Antiquity Age): Mississippian isn’t so much an empire as it is a collection of societies in and around the Mississippi River basin. Mongolia (Exploration Age): United by Genghis Khan, the Mongolian Empire was, at the time, the largest ever empire.

(Exploration Age): United by Genghis Khan, the Mongolian Empire was, at the time, the largest ever empire. Norman (Exploration Age): A Gallic dynasty is famous for defeating England at the Battle of Hastings.

(Exploration Age): A Gallic dynasty is famous for defeating England at the Battle of Hastings. Persia (Antiquity Age): Now Iran, Persia originally ruled over Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Anatolia.

(Antiquity Age): Now Iran, Persia originally ruled over Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Anatolia. Prussia (Modern Age): Despite the name, Prussia wasn’t part of then-Russia, it was an empire that encompassed much of central Europe, Germany included.

(Modern Age): Despite the name, Prussia wasn’t part of then-Russia, it was an empire that encompassed much of central Europe, Germany included. Qing China (Modern Age): Following the Ming Dynasty, the Qing Dynasty was the last imperial dynasty in China.

(Modern Age): Following the Ming Dynasty, the Qing Dynasty was the last imperial dynasty in China. Rome (Antiquity Age): Rome conquered a huge portion of the world, including Britain and a portion of the Middle East.

(Antiquity Age): Rome conquered a huge portion of the world, including Britain and a portion of the Middle East. Russia (Modern Age): Imperial Russia, which ended with the Russian Revolution of 1917.

(Modern Age): Imperial Russia, which ended with the Russian Revolution of 1917. Shawnee (Exploration Age): A Native American Civilization from the East of the U.S.

(Exploration Age): A Native American Civilization from the East of the U.S. Siam (Modern Age): The state that later became Thailand.

(Modern Age): The state that later became Thailand. Songhai (Exploration Age): A large West African empire.

(Exploration Age): A large West African empire. Spain (Exploration Age): Spain was at one point, like Britain, a huge colonial power.

And those are all of the Civilization 7 (Civ 7) civilizations confirmed so far. You can expect more to be revealed, and we’ll update this list when that happens. Wondering what else is in the works for Civ 7? Here’s the Civilization 7 Roadmap 2025.

Civilization 7 releases on February 11th, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy