All Civilization 7 Patch Notes for Update 1.1.0

Civilization 7 definitely had a bit of a rocky launch last month. While it’s a good game at its core, players criticized it for strange UI decisions, as well as other gameplay changes that made it less smooth than its predecessors. With update 1.1.0, Firaxis is slowly rolling out a few fixes to make the game feel better to play.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything that’s getting added to the game with this update:

New Natural Wonder to discover: Bermuda Triangle (free to all players)

Additional UI adjustments, polish, and addressing of reported issues

Significant changes to the Modern Age’s Cultural Legacy Path and Victory; AI leaders will also be better at completing a Cultural Victory (so expect fewer Explorer Unit stacks!)

Now able to convert Holy Cities in the Exploration Age. Note that when players create their own Missionary Units, they will always follow the player’s chosen Religion

Naval Units will be able to disperse Coastal Independent Powers

Balance pass on several Mementos

Refinements to the Army Unpacking action

Addressing reported issues with multiplayer and adding friends with a 2K Account

For console players: all prior updates from Update 1.0.1 Patches 1, 2, and 3 will be implemented, in addition to the items noted above

It’s worth noting that the Natural Wonder Battle event was originally planned to go live with update 1.1.0, but Firaxis has stated that it’s been postponed so that the team has more time to focus on pushing out quality-of-life improvements. In addition to that, players who bought the Crossroads of the World Collection will now have access to the new leader, Ada Lovelace, as well as a few other goodies to play around with.

Update 1.1.0 is now live, and Civilization 7 is now available on PC and consoles.

