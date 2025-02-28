Forgot password
A Mega Altaria in Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Confirmed Pokemon In Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 02:19 am

It’s always an exciting time when a new Pokemon game gets announced, not just because there’s a new game on the horizon, but because it’s interesting to see what Pokemon will return. With Pokemon Legends: Z-A coming soon, let’s take a look at all the Pokemon we know will appear.

With Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s first trailer debuting on Pokemon Day 2025, we were able to get a glimpse at which Pokemon will be populating Lumiose City for the new Kalos Pokedex. However, there’s a lot we don’t know. First, the starter Pokemon. While we know that the three starter Pokemon will be Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile, we don’t know if they’ll have a regional variant like the three starters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It certainly is possible, but given that the Kalos region didn’t have regional variants and none popped up in the first trailer, it’s simply speculation at this point.

We can make some assumptions about the Pokedex though – like if we see an evolved form of a Pokemon, its earlier forms must be present as well – so we’ll use that information to help create our makeshift Pokedex. The Pokemon that are in bold are confirmed to be in the game based on trailers and screenshots while the Pokemon in italics are speculated to be in the game given their evolution line.

With that said, here’s every Pokemon confirmed in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, as well as which Pokemon we believe will appear given the ones already shown off.

Pokemon Name
Charmander
Charmeleon
Charizard
Pidgey
Pidgeotto
Pidgeot
Pichu
Pikachu
Raichu
Bellsprout
Weepinbell
Victreebell
Onix
Steelix
Kangaskhan
Staryu
Starmie
Magikarp
Gyarados
Eevee
Jolteon
Vaporen
Flareon
Umbreon
Espeon
Glaceon
Leafeon
Sylveon
Dratini
Dragonair
Dragonite
Totodile
Croconaw
Feraligator
Chikorita
Bayleef
Meganium
Mareep
Flaaffy
Ampharos
Heracross
Larvitar
Pupitar
Tyranitar
Raltz
Kirlia
Gardevior
Gallade
Sableye
Swablu
Altaria
Absol
Bagon
Shelgon
Salamence
Budew
Roselia
Roserade
Riolu
Lucario
Hippopotas
Hippowdon
Tepig
Pignite
Emboar
Patrat
Watchog
Trubbish
Garbador
Sandile
Krokorok
Krookodile
Litwick
Lampent
Chandelure
Bunnelby
Diggersby
Fletchling
Fletchinder
Talonflame
Scatterbug
Spewpa
Vivillon
Litleo
Pyroar
Flabebe
Floette
Florges
Skiddo
Gogoat
Furfrou
Espurr
Meowstic
Honedge
Doublade
Aegislash
Spritzee
Aromatisse
Swirlix
Slurpuff
Inkay
Malamar
Skrelp
Dragalge
Clauncher
Clawitzer
Hawlucha
Goomy
Sliggoo
Goodra
Klefki
Zygarde (10% Form)
Zygarde (50% Form)
Zygarde (100% Form)

Not only is there the standard Pokedex, but we’ve also learned that Mega Evolutions will be returning as well. While we don’t know how many mega Evolutions there will be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, or if there are any new ones, here are the ones we know will appear in the game, as well as which Mega Pokemon will likely appear as well:

Pokemon Name
Mega Charizard X
Mega Charizard Y
Mega Kangaskhan
Mega Gyarados
Mega Pidgeot
Mega Ampharos
Mega Steelix
Mega Tyranitar
Mega Heracross
Mega Sableye
Mega Gardevior
Mega Absol
Mega Altaria
Mega Salamence
Mega Lucario
Mega Gallade

And that’s every Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A! We will update this list with more information as it becomes available.

