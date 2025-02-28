All Confirmed Pokemon In Pokemon Legends: Z-A

It’s always an exciting time when a new Pokemon game gets announced, not just because there’s a new game on the horizon, but because it’s interesting to see what Pokemon will return. With Pokemon Legends: Z-A coming soon, let’s take a look at all the Pokemon we know will appear.

With Pokemon Legends: Z-A’s first trailer debuting on Pokemon Day 2025, we were able to get a glimpse at which Pokemon will be populating Lumiose City for the new Kalos Pokedex. However, there’s a lot we don’t know. First, the starter Pokemon. While we know that the three starter Pokemon will be Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile, we don’t know if they’ll have a regional variant like the three starters in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. It certainly is possible, but given that the Kalos region didn’t have regional variants and none popped up in the first trailer, it’s simply speculation at this point.

We can make some assumptions about the Pokedex though – like if we see an evolved form of a Pokemon, its earlier forms must be present as well – so we’ll use that information to help create our makeshift Pokedex. The Pokemon that are in bold are confirmed to be in the game based on trailers and screenshots while the Pokemon in italics are speculated to be in the game given their evolution line.

With that said, here’s every Pokemon confirmed in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, as well as which Pokemon we believe will appear given the ones already shown off.

Pokemon Name Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Pidgey Pidgeotto Pidgeot Pichu Pikachu Raichu Bellsprout Weepinbell Victreebell Onix Steelix Kangaskhan Staryu Starmie Magikarp Gyarados Eevee Jolteon Vaporen Flareon Umbreon Espeon Glaceon Leafeon Sylveon Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Totodile Croconaw Feraligator Chikorita Bayleef Meganium Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Heracross Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Raltz Kirlia Gardevior Gallade Sableye Swablu Altaria Absol Bagon Shelgon Salamence Budew Roselia Roserade Riolu Lucario Hippopotas Hippowdon Tepig Pignite Emboar Patrat Watchog Trubbish Garbador Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Litwick Lampent Chandelure Bunnelby Diggersby Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Litleo Pyroar Flabebe Floette Florges Skiddo Gogoat Furfrou Espurr Meowstic Honedge Doublade Aegislash Spritzee Aromatisse Swirlix Slurpuff Inkay Malamar Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Hawlucha Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Klefki Zygarde (10% Form) Zygarde (50% Form) Zygarde (100% Form)

Not only is there the standard Pokedex, but we’ve also learned that Mega Evolutions will be returning as well. While we don’t know how many mega Evolutions there will be in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, or if there are any new ones, here are the ones we know will appear in the game, as well as which Mega Pokemon will likely appear as well:

Pokemon Name Mega Charizard X Mega Charizard Y Mega Kangaskhan Mega Gyarados Mega Pidgeot Mega Ampharos Mega Steelix Mega Tyranitar Mega Heracross Mega Sableye Mega Gardevior Mega Absol Mega Altaria Mega Salamence Mega Lucario Mega Gallade

And that’s every Pokemon confirmed for Pokemon Legends: Z-A! We will update this list with more information as it becomes available.

