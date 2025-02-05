All Console Commands & Cheats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be a pretty challenging game, and I wouldn’t blame you for wanting to make things just a little bit easier on yourself. Here’s a list of all console commands for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how to use them.
Table of contents
How to Use Console Commands in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
First, I should note that console commands and cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can only be used on PC. Before you launch the game on Steam, right-click the game and select Properties. Just below Launch Options, type “-devmode” into the field.
Launch the game, then press the tilde key (`) to open up the console, and you can start entering your console commands there.
All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Console Commands and Cheats
Now without further ado, here’s a full list of console commands you can use in the game:
|Console Command
|Effect
|wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1
|Lets you save the game without using Saviour Schnapps.
|wh_cheat_money [enter value]
|Adds X amount of Groschen to your inventory.
|wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse
|Lets you instantly steal a horse without having to take it to a horse handler.
|wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1
|Enables one-shot kills for both you and your enemies.
|wh_horse_JumpHeight = [1-200]
|Increases horse jump height.
|wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = [-0.1-1]
|Adjusts horse gravity.
|wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0
|Disables shaking effect while lockpicking.
|wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50
|Increases lockpick break time while lockpicking.
|wh_ui_showHUD = 0
|Turns off the HUD.
|wh_cheat_addItem [item ID]
|Spawns an item based on the item ID.
All Item IDs
For that last console command, I’ve also listed several useful item IDs down below that can be used with it:
- Saviour Schnapps: 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1
- Marigold Decoction: B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1
- Armorer’s Kit: 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb
- Tailor’s Kit: 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50
- Blacksmith’s Kit: C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83
- Lockpick: 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0
And that’s everything you need to know about using console commands and cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:15 pm