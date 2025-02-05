All Console Commands & Cheats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be a pretty challenging game, and I wouldn’t blame you for wanting to make things just a little bit easier on yourself. Here’s a list of all console commands for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

How to Use Console Commands in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First, I should note that console commands and cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can only be used on PC. Before you launch the game on Steam, right-click the game and select Properties. Just below Launch Options, type “-devmode” into the field.

Launch the game, then press the tilde key (`) to open up the console, and you can start entering your console commands there.

All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Console Commands and Cheats

Now without further ado, here’s a full list of console commands you can use in the game:

Console Command Effect wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1 Lets you save the game without using Saviour Schnapps. wh_cheat_money [enter value] Adds X amount of Groschen to your inventory. wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse Lets you instantly steal a horse without having to take it to a horse handler. wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 Enables one-shot kills for both you and your enemies. wh_horse_JumpHeight = [1-200] Increases horse jump height. wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = [-0.1-1] Adjusts horse gravity. wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0 Disables shaking effect while lockpicking. wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50 Increases lockpick break time while lockpicking. wh_ui_showHUD = 0 Turns off the HUD. wh_cheat_addItem [item ID] Spawns an item based on the item ID.

All Item IDs

For that last console command, I’ve also listed several useful item IDs down below that can be used with it:

Saviour Schnapps: 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1

928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1 Marigold Decoction: B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1

B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1 Armorer’s Kit: 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb

167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb Tailor’s Kit: 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50

9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50 Blacksmith’s Kit: C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83

C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83 Lockpick: 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0

And that’s everything you need to know about using console commands and cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy