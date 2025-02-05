Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: Warhorse Studios
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Console Commands & Cheats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:15 pm

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be a pretty challenging game, and I wouldn’t blame you for wanting to make things just a little bit easier on yourself. Here’s a list of all console commands for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How to Use Console Commands in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First, I should note that console commands and cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can only be used on PC. Before you launch the game on Steam, right-click the game and select Properties. Just below Launch Options, type “-devmode” into the field.

Launch the game, then press the tilde key (`) to open up the console, and you can start entering your console commands there.

All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Console Commands and Cheats

Now without further ado, here’s a full list of console commands you can use in the game:

Console CommandEffect
wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1Lets you save the game without using Saviour Schnapps.
wh_cheat_money [enter value]Adds X amount of Groschen to your inventory.
wh_horse_StealCurrentHorseLets you instantly steal a horse without having to take it to a horse handler.
wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1Enables one-shot kills for both you and your enemies.
wh_horse_JumpHeight = [1-200]Increases horse jump height.
wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = [-0.1-1]Adjusts horse gravity.
wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0Disables shaking effect while lockpicking.
wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50Increases lockpick break time while lockpicking.
wh_ui_showHUD = 0Turns off the HUD.
wh_cheat_addItem [item ID]Spawns an item based on the item ID.

All Item IDs

For that last console command, I’ve also listed several useful item IDs down below that can be used with it:

  • Saviour Schnapps: 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1
  • Marigold Decoction: B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1
  • Armorer’s Kit: 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb
  • Tailor’s Kit: 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50
  • Blacksmith’s Kit: C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83
  • Lockpick: 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0

And that’s everything you need to know about using console commands and cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook