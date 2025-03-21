All Correct Tea Ceremony Answers in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Tea Ceremony is one of the early main quests you’ll need to complete in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and this requires quite a bit of maneuvering on your part. Here’s how to complete the Tea Ceremoney in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and all the right answers to pick.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Tea Ceremony Answers

During this quest, you’ll need to choose from a bunch of different dialogue options as you engage in conversation with the different NPCs. Your first conversation will be with Imai Sokyu, and you’ll need to choose between “The tea ceremony is a spiritual experience” or “It’s a place to make contacts.”

Neither option is wrong, so just pick whichever one you prefer.

Next, you’ll need to talk to the three guests at the ceremony. Here are all the correct responses for each guest:

Guest/Prompt Response Otama “I had a good teacher” or “I know the son well” Wakasa “I’m new to Sakai”

“I didn’t say where I was from” Satoko N/A Completing the ceremony “Turn bowl right twice” Confront Otama or Wakasa Wakasa

What Happens If You Pick the Wrong Answers?

There are no consequences for most of the dialogue options here, except for confronting Otama or Wakasa. Even if you mess up the ceremony itself, you might get a few disappointed looks from the guests or Sokyu, but nothing changes the outcome of the quest.

However, if you choose to confront Otama, you’ll hunt her down at the end only to find out that while she was corrupt, she’s not the Golden Teppo you were looking for. This will start the quest Defensive Position, where Naoe decides to go look for Wakasa anyway.

If you chose to confront Wakasa, she’ll invite Naoe to her home, and this will start the quest Drive the Point Home, and the story will proceed as per normal.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Tea Ceremony answers in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to romance Katushime, and a breakdown of the difficulty settings.

