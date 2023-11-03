The new Trailblazer Reloaded league for Old School Runescape (OSRS) will launch on Nov. 15, and in this list, we’ll be covering every cosmetic reward you can get for participating.

All Cosmetic Rewards for Leagues IV – Trailblazer Reloaded In Old School Runescape (OSRS)

Leagues in Runescape are temporary gameplay modes that you can enjoy on special event servers. These servers characters and progression are fully separate from the main game. They also feature their own specially crafted XP rates, progression and unique cosmetic rewards permanently unlocked across your account.

In the Trailblazer Reloaded league, we’ll have a total of 10 awesome cosmetics you’ll be able to earn! Here’s the rundown on them.

Trailblazer Reloaded Outfit

This outfit is inspired by elements of the Shayzien Area of Kourend and is on theme with the new leagues fiery focus! This outfit has three different versions which give us more options for some spicy FashionScape. Each tier higher the outfit gets, the brighter and more awesome it looks.

Trailblazer Reloaded Banner

What better way to show off that you’re a league playing connoisseur than a huge league themed banner you can go wave around the Grand Exchange!

Trailblazer Reloaded League Trophy

If you want to take showing off to the next level though, you’ll want to grind out one of these sweet trophies. They come in different levels of rarity, from Bronze all the way up to Dragon tier. These trophies can be equipped like a weapon in the off-hand or even as a 2H weapon for the Dragon, Rune and Adamant versions. They come with their own unique animation too that you can trigger simply by right clicking them, pretty cool!

Trailblazer Reloaded Home Teleport Animation

This animation that you can equip to replace your home teleport animation is so good, it alone is worth playing the league for. Like the rest of the cosmetics, the fire theme is featured front and center as your character disappears in a blaze of flame!

Dihn’s Bulwark Ornament Kit

Dihn’s Bulwark is the strongest shield in OSRS and requires two hands to wield. In this league you’ll be able to earn a special Ornament Kit that will give it a brand new appearance. The new design is inspired by the Inferno which is one of the most difficult pieces of content in the game. If you have this shield, you won’t want to miss out on this Ornament Kit!

Toxic Blowpipe Ornament Kit

The Toxic Blowpipe is a ranged weapon that is synonymous with being used to take down the boss Zulrah. this iconic weapon gets a nice glow up with a special Ornament Kit to give it a new fiery look. As someone who enjoys farming some Zulrah drops, I’d love to get my hands on this kit!

Rejuvenation Pool Ornament Kit

Player homes are an incredibly popular part of OSRS. Real homes are too expensive, so why not make your OSRS home look even better by earning an Ornament Kit for your Rejuvenation Pool. This kit will turn it into a flaming altar instead which will look pretty badass in your home!

Trailblazer Reloaded Alchemy Animation

We’ve all seen the Alchemy animation countless times by this point. It’s time to earn a fresh new look for the crafting animation that takes on the fiery theme of the league as you’re busy concocting potions.

Trailblazer Reloaded Vengeance Animation

Fill your giant skull spell with fire and brimstone by earning the new Vengeance animation. This spell is used in both PvE and PvP content and now you can really give it a bit more flair with this cosmetic.

Trailblazer Reloaded Death/Respawn Animation

At some stage of your OSRS adventures you’ll inevitable encounter death. Whether it’s battling other players out in the Wilds or attempting to take down a boss, you won’t win every time. With the special new death and respawn animation cosmetic you’ll now gradually explode into bits until only your smoldering feet remain. On the flipside, when you respawn with this animation equipped, you’ll let off a big burst of flame and rise from the ashes like a Phoenix. Earning this awesome cosmetic will be a must for me this league!

Those are all the cosmetic rewards that you’ll be able to earn whilst playing the Trailblazer Reloaded league in Old School Runescape. There are some truly awesome cosmetics to earn throughout the league that you really won’t want to miss out on bring back to use on your main characters!