All Crafting Recipes in Aura Craft (Roblox)

Aura Craft is one of the most interesting Roblox experiences available, emulating the hugely popular Infinite Craft with a few unique twists. Let’s find out all of the currently known Aura Craft crafting recipes available in this experience.

Recommended Videos

How To Craft New Aura in Aura Craft

Screenshot by The Escapist

Crafting Auras in Aura Craft is rather simple. You’ll start off with four Elements: Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind. Drag these onto one another to start creating new elements that you can put together and create all sorts of new and fantastic Auras. Show them off to other players and keep building up your list until you’ve created them all.

Related: All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs (Roblox)

All Aura Craft Crafting Recipes – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the currently available Aura Craft crafting recipes you can craft while playing Aura Craft on Roblox. As the game is continuously updated, be sure to check back and see what new Auras may be available.

Aura Name Ingredient One Ingreident Two Abundance Monk Infinite Adrenaline Power Metal Ai Technology Zenith Air Tree Tree Alien Rocket Moon Alone Life Depressed Alpha Alone Werewolf Amber Gem Death Ancient Past Sphinx Angel Time God Annihilation Galaxy Hades Apex Vengeance Life Apocalypse Doom Doom Apollo God Star Aquatic Water Life Ares God Knight Aurora Borealis Spirt Space Awesome Hyper Joy Balance Monk Perfection Batman Superhero Bat Beacon Starlight Zenith Big Bang Space Explosive Big Head Noob Omega Black Hole Vortex Space Blizzard Snow Storm Blossom Plant Ninja Boss Power Darkness Breeze Calm Air Brokie Cycle Wealth Bubbles Water Magic Buddha Energy Monk Butterfly Life Nature Camo Nature Hidden Calm Monk Air Chained Death freedom Chaos Unity Death Chemistry Geometry Science Chronos Devil Time Cloud Air Air Coal Stone Stone Contrast Cycle Equinox Corrupt Supervillain Supreme Courage Power Power Crab Aquatic Rhythm Crimson King Fire Crust Earth Eruption Cryogen Time Ice Cryptic Vision Hypnotic Cursed Darkness Darkness Cute Love Shimmer Daisy Life Rose Dark Angel Phantom Dark Angel Darkness Phantom Dark Matter Time Space Darkness Void Death Darth Jedi Supervillain Death Life Cycle Deception Wonder Mystery Demon Ninja Fire Depressed Metaverse Sad Desert Sand Stand Devil God Death Diamond Gem Glass Disco Energy Party Divine Power Angel Doom Metal Power Dragon Power Phoenix Dream Time Sleep Drip Frostbite Supreme Drought Desert Death Dubstep Power Rhythm Dust Plant Fire Earthquake Earth Spirit Eclipse Cycle Space Emerald Gem Luck Ender Magic Portal Energy Water Dust Equinox Tranquility Serenity Eruption Geyser Magma Eternal Energy Infinite Eternal Flame Fire Energy Euphoria Energy Radiance Explosive Plasma Radioactive Fairy Magic Life Fermotic Synthwave Plasma Firefly Star Life Fission Nuclear Supernova Flash Speed Superhero Floral Rainbow Spring Force Energy Jedi Freedom Spring Life Frostbite Blizzard Life Future Time Infinite Galaxy Space Space Gem Coal Coal Genius Luck Supreme Genius Luck Supreme Geometry Unity Balance Geyser Water Volcano Giga Divine Noob Glacier Ice Earth Glass Fire Sand Glitter Rainbow Shimmer God Sky Life Gold Water Coal Graveyard Earth Haunted Gravity Energy Space Hades Corrupt God Hades Corrupt God Harmony Cloud Rainbow Harp Rhythm Zen Haunted Phantom Phantom Heal Depressed Time Heartbreak Love Death Heaven Sky God Hellbent Death Rage Hidden Darkness Deception Hip Hop Rhythm Speed Horizon Mirage Ocean Horizon Mirage Ocean Hurricane Storm Storm Hyper Adrenaline Speed Hypernova Blackhole Blackhole Hypnotic Life Rainbow Ice Water Time Infinite Time Time Infinite Vortex Infinite Vortex Insane Infinite Metaverse Inspiration Time Power Itadori Sorcerer Rage Jedi Space Superhero Joker Sinister Batman Joy Sad Cycle Karm Past Future Kawaii Cute Glitter King of Fire Magic Fire Knight Royal Power Ko Ninja Rage Lava Fire Earth Life Time Plant Lightning Energy Storm Love Rainbow Rose Luck Ring Life Luxury Supreme Supreme Macabre Reaper Reaper Magic Spirit Spirit Magma Lava Lava Magnetic Stone Gravity Medusa God Nightmare Mermaid Aquatic Life Metal Fire Stone Metaverse Galaxy Technology Meteor Stone Space Meteor Shower Meteor Meteor Mirage Mystery Reflect MLG Noob Big Monk Yinyang Water Moon Night Stone Muse Rainbow Buddha Mystery Infinite Infinite Mystic Time Magic Nature Energy Tree Nebula Gravity Life Necromancer Death Energy Night Sky Time Nightmare Sleep Death Ninja Monk Fire Nirvana Buddha Death Nirvana Buddha Death Noob Troll Sad North Aurora Borealis Star Nuclear Explosive Radioactive Ocean Water Water Omega Supreme Undefined Ominous Courage Time Omniscient God Future Party Phonk Adrenaline Past Wonder Future Peace Raven Harmony Perfection Gem Time Phantom Death Peace Phoenix Life Fire Phonk Future Rhythm Pirate Sinister Aquatic Plague Life Toxic Planet Earth Star Plant Earth Water Plasma Lightning Lightning Platinum Life Explosive Portal Magic Vortex Poseidon Trident God Power Energy Life Prism Perfection Third Prophet Future Vision Pulse Love Rhythm Quartz Stone Rainbow Quasar Galaxy Pure Radiance Courage Energy Radioactive Energy Toxic Rage Demon Energy Rain Sad Cloud Rainbow Spirit Storm Raven Death Life Reaper Devil Life Reflect Glass Shadow Relativity Gravity Vision Revenge Rage Vengeance Rhythm RNG Infinite Rift Wind Portal RNG Yin Yang Robot Metal Life Rocket Space Science Rose Plant Nature Royalty Life God Ruby Gem Love Ruins Ancient Future Ruins Ancient Future Samurai Assassin Ninja Sand Stone Dust Sandstorm Energy Sand Sapphire Ocean Diamond Science Life Space Serenity Harmony Harmony Shadow Darkness Starlight Shark Aquatic Tropical Shimmer Magic Wind Shockwave Explosive Lightning Shockwave Explosive Lightning Singularity Infinite Vortex Sinister Doom Life Sith Darth Supreme Sky Wind Air Sleep Time Monk Snow Ice Spirit Solar wind Wind Solstice Eclipse Nirvana Sorcerer Magic Magic Space Sky Sky Specter Life Phantom Speed Ninja Wind Sphinx Desert Geometry Spirit Dust Fire Spout Water Tornado Spring Infinite Blossom Spy Deception Hidden Spy Deception Hidden Star Earth Space Starlight Star Magic Stone Earth Earth Storm Water Spirit Sunshine Energy Sky Super Power Energy Superb Gold Harmony Superhero Life Super Supernatural Death Mystery Supernova Gravity Star Supervillain Devil Super Supreme Power Boss Swamp Water Tree Synthwave Rhythm Technology Tacos Awesome Rain Technology Energy Science Techntronic Synthwave Speed Terror Alone Supernatural Terror Alone Supernatural Tesla Lightning Metal Third eye Monk Tornado Spirit Wind Toxic Fire Death Tranquility Sleep Calm Treasure Stone Gem Tree Plant Plant Trident Life Tsunami Troll Technology Cursed Tsunami Water Storm Twilight Sky Night UFO Alien Rocket Undefined Hypernova Hypernova Undefined Hypernova Hypernova Unity Power Life Unity Power Life Vampire Bat Life Vengeance Life Reaper Vibrance Earth Gem Vision Infinite God Void Time Black Volcano Lava Earth Vortex Earth Galaxy Waterfall Water Power Wealth Gold Boss Werewolf Death Cycle Wicket Time Sinister Wildfire Fire Fire Wonder Life Mystery Wraith Death Spirit Yin-Yang Fire Water Yoda Zen Jedi Zen Calm Ninja Zenith Life Life Zephyr Nirvana Wind Zeus Lightning God

Related: Roblox Terminal Escape Room Answers – Chapters 1-4

When Are New Auras Added to Aura Craft?

If you’re hoping to keep up with all of the latest Auras, we would strongly suggest checking our page often, as well as joining the Go Hard Games Discord server. There are plenty of players that you can compete against here, as well as news about upcoming updates and information regarding Aura Craft.

Roblox is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy