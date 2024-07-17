All Crafting Recipes in Aura Craft (Roblox)

Aura Craft is one of the most interesting Roblox experiences available, emulating the hugely popular Infinite Craft with a few unique twists. Let’s find out all of the currently known Aura Craft crafting recipes available in this experience.
How To Craft New Aura in Aura Craft
Crafting Auras in Aura Craft is rather simple. You’ll start off with four Elements: Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind. Drag these onto one another to start creating new elements that you can put together and create all sorts of new and fantastic Auras. Show them off to other players and keep building up your list until you’ve created them all.
All Aura Craft Crafting Recipes – Listed
Below, you’ll find a full list of all the currently available Aura Craft crafting recipes you can craft while playing Aura Craft on Roblox. As the game is continuously updated, be sure to check back and see what new Auras may be available.
|Aura Name
|Ingredient One
|Ingreident Two
|Abundance
|Monk
|Infinite
|Adrenaline
|Power
|Metal
|Ai
|Technology
|Zenith
|Air
|Tree
|Tree
|Alien
|Rocket
|Moon
|Alone
|Life
|Depressed
|Alpha
|Alone
|Werewolf
|Amber
|Gem
|Death
|Ancient
|Past
|Sphinx
|Angel
|Time
|God
|
|Annihilation
|Galaxy
|Hades
|Apex
|Vengeance
|Life
|Apocalypse
|Doom
|Doom
|Apollo
|God
|Star
|Aquatic
|Water
|Life
|Ares
|God
|Knight
|Aurora Borealis
|Spirt
|Space
|Awesome
|Hyper
|Joy
|Balance
|Monk
|Perfection
|Batman
|Superhero
|Bat
|
|Beacon
|Starlight
|Zenith
|Big Bang
|Space
|Explosive
|Big Head
|Noob
|Omega
|Black Hole
|Vortex
|Space
|Blizzard
|Snow
|Storm
|Blossom
|Plant
|Ninja
|Boss
|Power
|Darkness
|Breeze
|Calm
|Air
|Brokie
|Cycle
|Wealth
|Bubbles
|Water
|Magic
|
|Buddha
|Energy
|Monk
|Butterfly
|Life
|Nature
|Camo
|Nature
|Hidden
|Calm
|Monk
|Air
|Chained
|Death
|freedom
|Chaos
|Unity
|Death
|Chemistry
|Geometry
|Science
|Chronos
|Devil
|Time
|Cloud
|Air
|Air
|Coal
|Stone
|Stone
|
|Contrast
|Cycle
|Equinox
|Corrupt
|Supervillain
|Supreme
|Courage
|Power
|Power
|Crab
|Aquatic
|Rhythm
|Crimson
|King
|Fire
|Crust
|Earth
|Eruption
|Cryogen
|Time
|Ice
|Cryptic
|Vision
|Hypnotic
|Cursed
|Darkness
|Darkness
|Cute
|Love
|Shimmer
|
|Daisy
|Life
|Rose
|Dark
|Angel
|Phantom
|Dark Angel
|Darkness
|Phantom
|Dark Matter
|Time
|Space
|Darkness
|Void
|Death
|Darth
|Jedi
|Supervillain
|Death
|Life
|Cycle
|Deception
|Wonder
|Mystery
|Demon
|Ninja
|Fire
|Depressed
|Metaverse
|Sad
|
|Desert
|Sand
|Stand
|Devil
|God
|Death
|Diamond
|Gem
|Glass
|Disco
|Energy
|Party
|Divine
|Power
|Angel
|Doom
|Metal
|Power
|Dragon
|Power
|Phoenix
|Dream
|Time
|Sleep
|Drip
|Frostbite
|Supreme
|Drought
|Desert
|Death
|
|Dubstep
|Power
|Rhythm
|Dust
|Plant
|Fire
|Earthquake
|Earth
|Spirit
|Eclipse
|Cycle
|Space
|Emerald
|Gem
|Luck
|Ender
|Magic
|Portal
|Energy
|Water
|Dust
|Equinox
|Tranquility
|Serenity
|Eruption
|Geyser
|Magma
|Eternal
|Energy
|Infinite
|
|Eternal Flame
|Fire
|Energy
|Euphoria
|Energy
|Radiance
|Explosive
|Plasma
|Radioactive
|Fairy
|Magic
|Life
|Fermotic
|Synthwave
|Plasma
|Firefly
|Star
|Life
|Fission
|Nuclear
|Supernova
|Flash
|Speed
|Superhero
|Floral
|Rainbow
|Spring
|Force
|Energy
|Jedi
|
|Freedom
|Spring
|Life
|Frostbite
|Blizzard
|Life
|Future
|Time
|Infinite
|Galaxy
|Space
|Space
|Gem
|Coal
|Coal
|Genius
|Luck
|Supreme
|Genius
|Luck
|Supreme
|Geometry
|Unity
|Balance
|Geyser
|Water
|Volcano
|Giga
|Divine
|Noob
|
|Glacier
|Ice
|Earth
|Glass
|Fire
|Sand
|Glitter
|Rainbow
|Shimmer
|God
|Sky
|Life
|Gold
|Water
|Coal
|Graveyard
|Earth
|Haunted
|Gravity
|Energy
|Space
|Hades
|Corrupt
|God
|Hades
|Corrupt
|God
|Harmony
|Cloud
|Rainbow
|
|Harp
|Rhythm
|Zen
|Haunted
|Phantom
|Phantom
|Heal
|Depressed
|Time
|Heartbreak
|Love
|Death
|Heaven
|Sky
|God
|Hellbent
|Death
|Rage
|Hidden
|Darkness
|Deception
|Hip Hop
|Rhythm
|Speed
|Horizon
|Mirage
|Ocean
|Horizon
|Mirage
|Ocean
|
|Hurricane
|Storm
|Storm
|Hyper
|Adrenaline
|Speed
|Hypernova
|Blackhole
|Blackhole
|Hypnotic
|Life
|Rainbow
|Ice
|Water
|Time
|Infinite
|Time
|Time
|Infinite Vortex
|Infinite
|Vortex
|Insane
|Infinite
|Metaverse
|Inspiration
|Time
|Power
|Itadori
|Sorcerer
|Rage
|
|Jedi
|Space
|Superhero
|Joker
|Sinister
|Batman
|Joy
|Sad
|Cycle
|Karm
|Past
|Future
|Kawaii
|Cute
|Glitter
|King of Fire
|Magic
|Fire
|Knight
|Royal
|Power
|Ko
|Ninja
|Rage
|Lava
|Fire
|Earth
|Life
|Time
|Plant
|
|Lightning
|Energy
|Storm
|Love
|Rainbow
|Rose
|Luck
|Ring
|Life
|Luxury
|Supreme
|Supreme
|Macabre
|Reaper
|Reaper
|Magic
|Spirit
|Spirit
|Magma
|Lava
|Lava
|Magnetic
|Stone
|Gravity
|Medusa
|God
|Nightmare
|Mermaid
|Aquatic
|Life
|
|Metal
|Fire
|Stone
|Metaverse
|Galaxy
|Technology
|Meteor
|Stone
|Space
|Meteor Shower
|Meteor
|Meteor
|Mirage
|Mystery
|Reflect
|MLG
|Noob
|Big
|Monk
|Yinyang
|Water
|Moon
|Night
|Stone
|Muse
|Rainbow
|Buddha
|Mystery
|Infinite
|Infinite
|
|Mystic
|Time
|Magic
|Nature
|Energy
|Tree
|Nebula
|Gravity
|Life
|Necromancer
|Death
|Energy
|Night
|Sky
|Time
|Nightmare
|Sleep
|Death
|Ninja
|Monk
|Fire
|Nirvana
|Buddha
|Death
|Nirvana
|Buddha
|Death
|Noob
|Troll
|Sad
|
|North
|Aurora Borealis
|Star
|Nuclear
|Explosive
|Radioactive
|Ocean
|Water
|Water
|Omega
|Supreme
|Undefined
|Ominous
|Courage
|Time
|Omniscient
|God
|Future
|Party
|Phonk
|Adrenaline
|Past
|Wonder
|Future
|Peace
|Raven
|Harmony
|Perfection
|Gem
|Time
|
|Phantom
|Death
|Peace
|Phoenix
|Life
|Fire
|Phonk
|Future
|Rhythm
|Pirate
|Sinister
|Aquatic
|Plague
|Life
|Toxic
|Planet
|Earth
|Star
|Plant
|Earth
|Water
|Plasma
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Platinum
|Life
|Explosive
|Portal
|Magic
|Vortex
|
|Poseidon
|Trident
|God
|Power
|Energy
|Life
|Prism
|Perfection
|Third
|Prophet
|Future
|Vision
|Pulse
|Love
|Rhythm
|Quartz
|Stone
|Rainbow
|Quasar
|Galaxy
|Pure
|Radiance
|Courage
|Energy
|Radioactive
|Energy
|Toxic
|Rage
|Demon
|Energy
|
|Rain
|Sad
|Cloud
|Rainbow
|Spirit
|Storm
|Raven
|Death
|Life
|Reaper
|Devil
|Life
|Reflect
|Glass
|Shadow
|Relativity
|Gravity
|Vision
|Revenge
|Rage
|Vengeance
|Rhythm
|RNG
|Infinite
|Rift
|Wind
|Portal
|RNG
|Yin
|Yang
|
|Robot
|Metal
|Life
|Rocket
|Space
|Science
|Rose
|Plant
|Nature
|Royalty
|Life
|God
|Ruby
|Gem
|Love
|Ruins
|Ancient
|Future
|Ruins
|Ancient
|Future
|Samurai
|Assassin
|Ninja
|Sand
|Stone
|Dust
|Sandstorm
|Energy
|Sand
|
|Sapphire
|Ocean
|Diamond
|Science
|Life
|Space
|Serenity
|Harmony
|Harmony
|Shadow
|Darkness
|Starlight
|Shark
|Aquatic
|Tropical
|Shimmer
|Magic
|Wind
|Shockwave
|Explosive
|Lightning
|Shockwave
|Explosive
|Lightning
|Singularity
|Infinite
|Vortex
|Sinister
|Doom
|Life
|
|Sith
|Darth
|Supreme
|Sky
|Wind
|Air
|Sleep
|Time
|Monk
|Snow
|Ice
|Spirit
|Solar
|wind
|Wind
|Solstice
|Eclipse
|Nirvana
|Sorcerer
|Magic
|Magic
|Space
|Sky
|Sky
|Specter
|Life
|Phantom
|Speed
|Ninja
|Wind
|
|Sphinx
|Desert
|Geometry
|Spirit
|Dust
|Fire
|Spout
|Water
|Tornado
|Spring
|Infinite
|Blossom
|Spy
|Deception
|Hidden
|Spy
|Deception
|Hidden
|Star
|Earth
|Space
|Starlight
|Star
|Magic
|Stone
|Earth
|Earth
|Storm
|Water
|Spirit
|
|Sunshine
|Energy
|Sky
|Super
|Power
|Energy
|Superb
|Gold
|Harmony
|Superhero
|Life
|Super
|Supernatural
|Death
|Mystery
|Supernova
|Gravity
|Star
|Supervillain
|Devil
|Super
|Supreme
|Power
|Boss
|Swamp
|Water
|Tree
|Synthwave
|Rhythm
|Technology
|
|Tacos
|Awesome
|Rain
|Technology
|Energy
|Science
|Techntronic
|Synthwave
|Speed
|Terror
|Alone
|Supernatural
|Terror
|Alone
|Supernatural
|Tesla
|Lightning
|Metal
|Third
|eye
|Monk
|Tornado
|Spirit
|Wind
|Toxic
|Fire
|Death
|Tranquility
|Sleep
|Calm
|
|Treasure
|Stone
|Gem
|Tree
|Plant
|Plant
|Trident
|Life
|Tsunami
|Troll
|Technology
|Cursed
|Tsunami
|Water
|Storm
|Twilight
|Sky
|Night
|UFO
|Alien
|Rocket
|Undefined
|Hypernova
|Hypernova
|Undefined
|Hypernova
|Hypernova
|Unity
|Power
|Life
|
|Unity
|Power
|Life
|Vampire
|Bat
|Life
|Vengeance
|Life
|Reaper
|Vibrance
|Earth
|Gem
|Vision
|Infinite
|God
|Void
|Time
|Black
|Volcano
|Lava
|Earth
|Vortex
|Earth
|Galaxy
|Waterfall
|Water
|Power
|Wealth
|Gold
|Boss
|
|Werewolf
|Death
|Cycle
|Wicket
|Time
|Sinister
|Wildfire
|Fire
|Fire
|Wonder
|Life
|Mystery
|Wraith
|Death
|Spirit
|Yin-Yang
|Fire
|Water
|Yoda
|Zen
|Jedi
|Zen
|Calm
|Ninja
|Zenith
|Life
|Life
|Zephyr
|Nirvana
|Wind
|Zeus
|Lightning
|God
When Are New Auras Added to Aura Craft?
If you’re hoping to keep up with all of the latest Auras, we would strongly suggest checking our page often, as well as joining the Go Hard Games Discord server. There are plenty of players that you can compete against here, as well as news about upcoming updates and information regarding Aura Craft.
Roblox is available to play now.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 11:04 pm