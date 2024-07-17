The Aura Craft default image on Roblox in an article detailing all of the currently available Aura Craft crafting recipes that are currently avaialble
All Crafting Recipes in Aura Craft (Roblox)

Get ready to up your aura by at least +100 points.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 11:04 pm

Aura Craft is one of the most interesting Roblox experiences available, emulating the hugely popular Infinite Craft with a few unique twists. Let’s find out all of the currently known Aura Craft crafting recipes available in this experience.

How To Craft New Aura in Aura Craft

Crafting Auras in Aura Craft is rather simple. You’ll start off with four Elements: Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind. Drag these onto one another to start creating new elements that you can put together and create all sorts of new and fantastic Auras. Show them off to other players and keep building up your list until you’ve created them all.

All Aura Craft Crafting Recipes – Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the currently available Aura Craft crafting recipes you can craft while playing Aura Craft on Roblox. As the game is continuously updated, be sure to check back and see what new Auras may be available.

Aura NameIngredient OneIngreident Two
AbundanceMonkInfinite
AdrenalinePowerMetal
AiTechnologyZenith
AirTreeTree
AlienRocketMoon
AloneLifeDepressed
AlphaAloneWerewolf
AmberGemDeath
AncientPastSphinx
AngelTimeGod
AnnihilationGalaxyHades
ApexVengeanceLife
ApocalypseDoomDoom
ApolloGodStar
AquaticWaterLife
AresGodKnight
Aurora BorealisSpirtSpace
AwesomeHyperJoy
BalanceMonkPerfection
BatmanSuperheroBat
BeaconStarlightZenith
Big BangSpaceExplosive
Big HeadNoobOmega
Black HoleVortexSpace
BlizzardSnowStorm
BlossomPlantNinja
BossPowerDarkness
BreezeCalmAir
BrokieCycleWealth
BubblesWaterMagic
BuddhaEnergyMonk
ButterflyLifeNature
CamoNatureHidden
CalmMonkAir
ChainedDeathfreedom
ChaosUnityDeath
ChemistryGeometryScience
ChronosDevilTime
CloudAirAir
CoalStoneStone
ContrastCycleEquinox
CorruptSupervillainSupreme
CouragePowerPower
CrabAquaticRhythm
CrimsonKingFire
CrustEarthEruption
CryogenTimeIce
CrypticVisionHypnotic
CursedDarknessDarkness
CuteLoveShimmer
DaisyLifeRose
DarkAngelPhantom
Dark AngelDarknessPhantom
Dark MatterTimeSpace
DarknessVoidDeath
DarthJediSupervillain
DeathLifeCycle
DeceptionWonderMystery
DemonNinjaFire
DepressedMetaverseSad
DesertSandStand
DevilGodDeath
DiamondGemGlass
DiscoEnergyParty
DivinePowerAngel
DoomMetalPower
DragonPowerPhoenix
DreamTimeSleep
DripFrostbiteSupreme
DroughtDesertDeath
DubstepPowerRhythm
DustPlantFire
EarthquakeEarthSpirit
EclipseCycleSpace
EmeraldGemLuck
EnderMagicPortal
EnergyWaterDust
EquinoxTranquilitySerenity
EruptionGeyserMagma
EternalEnergyInfinite
Eternal FlameFireEnergy
EuphoriaEnergyRadiance
ExplosivePlasmaRadioactive
FairyMagicLife
FermoticSynthwavePlasma
FireflyStarLife
FissionNuclearSupernova
FlashSpeedSuperhero
FloralRainbowSpring
ForceEnergyJedi
FreedomSpringLife
FrostbiteBlizzardLife
FutureTimeInfinite
GalaxySpaceSpace
GemCoalCoal
GeometryUnityBalance
GeyserWaterVolcano
GigaDivineNoob
GlacierIceEarth
GlassFireSand
GlitterRainbowShimmer
GodSkyLife
GoldWaterCoal
GraveyardEarthHaunted
GravityEnergySpace
HarmonyCloudRainbow
HarpRhythmZen
HauntedPhantomPhantom
HealDepressedTime
HeartbreakLoveDeath
HeavenSkyGod
HellbentDeathRage
HiddenDarknessDeception
Hip HopRhythmSpeed
HurricaneStormStorm
HyperAdrenalineSpeed
HypernovaBlackholeBlackhole
HypnoticLifeRainbow
IceWaterTime
InfiniteTimeTime
Infinite VortexInfiniteVortex
InsaneInfiniteMetaverse
InspirationTimePower
ItadoriSorcererRage
JediSpaceSuperhero
JokerSinisterBatman
JoySadCycle
KarmPastFuture
KawaiiCuteGlitter
King of FireMagicFire
KnightRoyalPower
KoNinjaRage
LavaFireEarth
LifeTimePlant
LightningEnergyStorm
LoveRainbowRose
LuckRingLife
LuxurySupremeSupreme
MacabreReaperReaper
MagicSpiritSpirit
MagmaLavaLava
MagneticStoneGravity
MedusaGodNightmare
MermaidAquaticLife
MetalFireStone
MetaverseGalaxyTechnology
MeteorStoneSpace
Meteor ShowerMeteorMeteor
MirageMysteryReflect
MLGNoobBig
MonkYinyangWater
MoonNightStone
MuseRainbowBuddha
MysteryInfiniteInfinite
MysticTimeMagic
NatureEnergyTree
NebulaGravityLife
NecromancerDeathEnergy
NightSkyTime
NightmareSleepDeath
NinjaMonkFire
NoobTrollSad
NorthAurora BorealisStar
NuclearExplosiveRadioactive
OceanWaterWater
OmegaSupremeUndefined
OminousCourageTime
OmniscientGodFuture
PartyPhonkAdrenaline
PastWonderFuture
PeaceRavenHarmony
PerfectionGemTime
PhantomDeathPeace
PhoenixLifeFire
PhonkFutureRhythm
PirateSinisterAquatic
PlagueLifeToxic
PlanetEarthStar
PlantEarthWater
PlasmaLightningLightning
PlatinumLifeExplosive
PortalMagicVortex
PoseidonTridentGod
PowerEnergyLife
PrismPerfectionThird
ProphetFutureVision
PulseLoveRhythm
QuartzStoneRainbow
QuasarGalaxyPure
RadianceCourageEnergy
RadioactiveEnergyToxic
RageDemonEnergy
RainSadCloud
RainbowSpiritStorm
RavenDeathLife
ReaperDevilLife
ReflectGlassShadow
RelativityGravityVision
RevengeRageVengeance
RhythmRNGInfinite
RiftWindPortal
RNGYinYang
RobotMetalLife
RocketSpaceScience
RosePlantNature
RoyaltyLifeGod
RubyGemLove
SamuraiAssassinNinja
SandStoneDust
SandstormEnergySand
SapphireOceanDiamond
ScienceLifeSpace
SerenityHarmonyHarmony
ShadowDarknessStarlight
SharkAquaticTropical
ShimmerMagicWind
SingularityInfiniteVortex
SinisterDoomLife
SithDarthSupreme
SkyWindAir
SleepTimeMonk
SnowIceSpirit
SolarwindWind
SolsticeEclipseNirvana
SorcererMagicMagic
SpaceSkySky
SpecterLifePhantom
SpeedNinjaWind
SphinxDesertGeometry
SpiritDustFire
SpoutWaterTornado
SpringInfiniteBlossom
StarEarthSpace
StarlightStarMagic
StoneEarthEarth
StormWaterSpirit
SunshineEnergySky
SuperPowerEnergy
SuperbGoldHarmony
SuperheroLifeSuper
SupernaturalDeathMystery
SupernovaGravityStar
SupervillainDevilSuper
SupremePowerBoss
SwampWaterTree
SynthwaveRhythmTechnology
TacosAwesomeRain
TechnologyEnergyScience
TechntronicSynthwaveSpeed
TeslaLightningMetal
ThirdeyeMonk
TornadoSpiritWind
ToxicFireDeath
TranquilitySleepCalm
TreasureStoneGem
TreePlantPlant
TridentLifeTsunami
TrollTechnologyCursed
TsunamiWaterStorm
TwilightSkyNight
UFOAlienRocket
VampireBatLife
VengeanceLifeReaper
VibranceEarthGem
VisionInfiniteGod
VoidTimeBlack
VolcanoLavaEarth
VortexEarthGalaxy
WaterfallWaterPower
WealthGoldBoss
WerewolfDeathCycle
WicketTimeSinister
WildfireFireFire
WonderLifeMystery
WraithDeathSpirit
Yin-YangFireWater
YodaZenJedi
ZenCalmNinja
ZenithLifeLife
ZephyrNirvanaWind
ZeusLightningGod

When Are New Auras Added to Aura Craft?

If you’re hoping to keep up with all of the latest Auras, we would strongly suggest checking our page often, as well as joining the Go Hard Games Discord server. There are plenty of players that you can compete against here, as well as news about upcoming updates and information regarding Aura Craft.

Roblox is available to play now.

