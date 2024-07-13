All Crate and Elite Enemy Locations in Harborside in Once Human

Harborside is absolutely crawling with crocs, so I can’t blame you for wanting to find those crates and Elite Enemy fast before bugging out. Here’s where the Harbor Side Elite Enemy, Mystical Crate, and weapon and gear crates are in Once Human.

How to Find All the Crates and Elite Enemy in Harborside in Once Human

So! Harborside is absolutely waterlogged and croc-infested in Once Human, but there’s so much treasure to be had here. There’s one rare recipe, three gear/weapon crates, technically two mystical crates, and one elite enemy. Here’s how to find everything you need.

How to Find the Rare Recipe

So, this is just a sidebar, but I’d hate for you to miss good loot! Once you enter the town from the north, the first house on your left, which is orange, will have the Cold Pumpkin Stew recipe. Stew is great because it both hydrates and nourishes you, making it one of the better mid-game foods.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Simply enter the house and turn left, where you’ll find a dining room. The recipe in question is on the table.

How to Find All Gear and Armor Crates in Harborside

As mentioned, there are three total gear crates. I’ll be knocking out the one that’s most out of the way first, which will give you the Scout Mask Tier II armor.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Head to the coordinates 6094, -6951. You’ll see a lot of stalls set up. But just behind the white pickup truck, which is beneath one of the largest overhangs, is a set of stairs that descends into the water.

Screenshots by The Escapist

To dive, press ‘C’ while you’re in the water. You’ll start to sink, and then you can move into the rooms. There are two chests down here, a storage crate and the gear crate. But you do have an air meter, so if you’re cautious, go up for breath between crates.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Now, there’s also a mystical chest nearby, but it doesn’t count towards completion. To get to it, you’ll need to climb up the lowest tent and then work your way up to where the mystical crate node is. Once you touch it, the crate will appear to your right on another awning.

Now, our second gear crate is on the main road towards the Rift Activator. You can find it at the coordinates 6025, -6907. You’ll be in sight of the Rift Activator when you see a building on your left side with a long wooden ramp. Climb up this ramp and you’ll find the gear crate on top.

Screenshots by The Escapist

The final weapon crate is in the ship at the pier, just past the rift activator. Follow the main road and ignore the first sunken ship. That baby’s completely empty, no loot to be had anywhere.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you get on the ship, you’ll find the weapon crate at the very bottom of the ship. Just head into the water and look in the last room on the left.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find the Mystical Crate

It all feeds together! The Mystical Crate can be found on the same ship as mentioned above. But it’s in the room where you steer the ship. Jump through the window to get to it.

The coordinates for the Mystical Crate are (5955, -7162).

How to Find the Elite Enemy in Harborside

If you’re looking for the Harborside Elite Enemy in Once Human, and not the crates, you might have skipped to this part. If that’s the case, you’ll need to head to the coordinates (5955, -7162), which is the Harborside Pier.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Just outside of the docked ship, where you’d be able to find the Mystical and weapon crate, will be the Rainfall Reaper. It’s best to take her out with long-range weapons, as she flies.

Once Human is available to play now.

