Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Crate Locations for Mirage Monolith in Once Human

Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 03:31 pm

If you’re thinking of going up against a Great One, you’ll want to be as prepared as possible. Here are all the Mirage Monolith crate locations in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

Table of Contents

All Crate Locations for Mirage Monolith in Once Human

There are a grand total of five crates to be found in Mirage Monolith in Once Human. That’s two weapon crates, two gear crates, and one Mystical Crate. I’ll be taking you through how to get all five in the most efficient order.

How to Get Weapon Crate #1

First, you’ll want to enter Mirage Monolith from the Eastern entrance, closest to the Teleportation Tower. This will bring you to a building, which possibly has an Elite Enemy guarding it, though I didn’t run into him.

Image of the player looking at Rosetta building entrance in Once Human
Screenshots by The Escapist

Go up the ramp and check behind the desk to see the first weapon crate.

A receptionist desk with a large R emblazoned over it and a weapon crate tucked behind it
Screenshots by The Escapist

Related: East Blackfell Junction Weapon, Armor, and Mystical Crate Locations in Once Human

How to Find Gear Crate #1

The first gear crate in Mirage Monolith in Once Human is a little out of the way. You’ll need to go up the stairs to the right of the desk where you found the weapon crate. In front of you, you’ll see a road that curves upward.

A narrow road slopes upward through the building's wall
Screenshots by The Escapist

Go up, and you’ll find that it’s an enclosed area full of enemies. To your right will be a Bruiser with three minions around him. Behind the crates they’re standing beside is the gear crate.Kill the Bruiser and his lackies to get the gear crate.

An open concrete space with several crates and soldiers in the distance
Screenshots by The Escapist

Related: Ricci Securement Point Weapon, Armor, and Mystical Crate Locations in Once Human

How to Get Weapon Crate #2 and the Mystical Crate

Next, you’ll want to go back down the curved road and back down to the stairs, where you found the first weapon crate and receptionist desk. Beside this desk is a long corridor. Follow the corridor and you’ll find an elevator on your right.

A long glass elevator with white tiles and metal trim
Screenshots by The Escapist

Enter it, and you’ll descend into a lab. This lab will have a containment room in the back, which contains the second weapon crate.

An industrial looking basement with a contaiment room and a weapon crate inside
Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you’ve claimed the weapon crate, go down the adjacent hall to find both the Rift Activator and the Mystical Crate. They really wanted you to find this one!

A barricade in a hallway with an Activation rift and a Mystical Crate beside it

How to Find Gear Crate #2

Now, for our final crate! Head back up to the main floor using the stairs and you’ll find yourself outside of Mirage Monolith. The final gear crate is inside.

Mirage Monolith tower glows in the night
Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you walk in, turn right and you’ll find it in the room marked ‘Office’.

The player stands in the dark, looking at a lit room several feet away, with a glowing gear crate inside
Screenshots by The Escapist

Once Human is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Once Human
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
An editor at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but realized she could be happy instead.