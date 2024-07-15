If you’re thinking of going up against a Great One, you’ll want to be as prepared as possible. Here are all the Mirage Monolith crate locations in Once Human.

All Crate Locations for Mirage Monolith in Once Human

There are a grand total of five crates to be found in Mirage Monolith in Once Human. That’s two weapon crates, two gear crates, and one Mystical Crate. I’ll be taking you through how to get all five in the most efficient order.

How to Get Weapon Crate #1

First, you’ll want to enter Mirage Monolith from the Eastern entrance, closest to the Teleportation Tower. This will bring you to a building, which possibly has an Elite Enemy guarding it, though I didn’t run into him.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Go up the ramp and check behind the desk to see the first weapon crate.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Find Gear Crate #1

The first gear crate in Mirage Monolith in Once Human is a little out of the way. You’ll need to go up the stairs to the right of the desk where you found the weapon crate. In front of you, you’ll see a road that curves upward.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Go up, and you’ll find that it’s an enclosed area full of enemies. To your right will be a Bruiser with three minions around him. Behind the crates they’re standing beside is the gear crate.Kill the Bruiser and his lackies to get the gear crate.

Screenshots by The Escapist

How to Get Weapon Crate #2 and the Mystical Crate

Next, you’ll want to go back down the curved road and back down to the stairs, where you found the first weapon crate and receptionist desk. Beside this desk is a long corridor. Follow the corridor and you’ll find an elevator on your right.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Enter it, and you’ll descend into a lab. This lab will have a containment room in the back, which contains the second weapon crate.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you’ve claimed the weapon crate, go down the adjacent hall to find both the Rift Activator and the Mystical Crate. They really wanted you to find this one!

How to Find Gear Crate #2

Now, for our final crate! Head back up to the main floor using the stairs and you’ll find yourself outside of Mirage Monolith. The final gear crate is inside.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once you walk in, turn right and you’ll find it in the room marked ‘Office’.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Once Human is available to play now.

