All Critter Cove Recipes Listed

Critter Cove lets you take the natural resources of the world around you so you can create some culinary masterpieces. Or you might make slop. To avoid making slop, here’s all the recipes in Critter Cove.
Every Recipe in Critter Cove, Listed
While we’ve experimented quite a bit, this is a non-exhaustive list of all the recipes in Critter Cove. As we discover more concoctions, they’ll be added to the list. Now let’s get out those saltshakers and tablespoons full of sugar and dive right in.
|Food
|Ingreidents
|Fruit Salad
|Fruit, Fruit, Fruit
|Green Salad
|Sponge Leaf Lettuce, Vegetable, Vegetable
|Salted Nuts
|Poconut, Salt
|Vegetable Soup
|Vegetable, Vegetable, Tatordrake
|Fruit Pie
|Fruit, Flower, Sweet
|Jam
|Fruit
|Grilled Meat
|Meat
|Glazed Meat
|Meat, Fruit
|Fried Chicken
|Meat, Flour, Salt
|Crab Snack
|Meat, Sponge Leaf Lettuce
|Wonky Chow
|Meat, Meat, Meat, Vegetable, Wonky Sauce
|Bread
|Flour, Flour
|Spice
|Dragon fruit
|Flour
|Tatordrake
|Fried Egg
|Egg
|Candy
|Sugar
|Fish Roast
|Fish, Vegetable, Vegetable
|Fried Fish
|Fish, Flour
|Smoked Fish
|Fish, Flour
|Rainbow Smoothie
|Blush Berry, Soothing Blue Berry, Strange Yellow Berry
|Dumpling
|Flour, Meat, Vegetable
|Jerky
|Meat, Salt
|Nice Roast
|Meat, Spice, Flour
|Cheese
|Poconut, Tatordrake
|Popcorn
|Salt, Seacorn
|Sparkler Stick
|Meat, Spice
|Tooth Scorcher
|Spice, Sugar
|Candied Candy
|Sugar, Sugar
|Green Eggs and Scram
|Meat, Green Egg, Salt
|Glazed Veggies
|Vegetable, Sugar
|Veggie Chips
|Vegetable, Salt
|Mega Meat Jumble
|Meat, Meat, Meat
|Ice Cream
|Sugar, Poconut
|Soda
|Fruit, Sugar, Can
|Kickin’ Fish
|Fish, Spice
How To Get an Oven in Critter Cove
While you’ll be able to make a campfire and cooking station very early on in the game, some of these recipes, primarily Wonky Chow, will require an oven. The best place to find and disassemble ovens is in the Wonky Chow restaurant in the Sunken Ruins, where you can find three ovens.
After each storm, all resources will be replenished, and you can go back and disassemble them again. Ovens only require wood to feed, though they will require the following components to make:
- 4 Splodey Gas Tank
- 3 Metal Plates
- 2 Metal Frames
- 2 Mechanical Parts
- 1 Electronic Parts
You’ll be able to find plenty of Splodey Gas Tanks while dismantling ovens, which will handle the hardest resource when it comes to crafting. And it’s well worth it, too, since Wonky Chow sells for $20. That’s the highest profit you’ll get out of any meal, though it requires Wonky Sauce (also found in the Wonky Restaurant) to make.
Critter Cove is available to play now.
Published: Sep 13, 2024 04:30 pm