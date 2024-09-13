Image Credit: Bethesda
Video Games
All Critter Cove Recipes Listed

|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 04:30 pm

Critter Cove lets you take the natural resources of the world around you so you can create some culinary masterpieces. Or you might make slop. To avoid making slop, here’s all the recipes in Critter Cove.

Every Recipe in Critter Cove, Listed

While we’ve experimented quite a bit, this is a non-exhaustive list of all the recipes in Critter Cove. As we discover more concoctions, they’ll be added to the list. Now let’s get out those saltshakers and tablespoons full of sugar and dive right in.

Image of the cooking menu in Critter Cove, featuring the Wonky Chow recipe which is imposed over a beaten up looking cooking pot
FoodIngreidents
Fruit SaladFruit, Fruit, Fruit
Green SaladSponge Leaf Lettuce, Vegetable, Vegetable
Salted NutsPoconut, Salt
Vegetable SoupVegetable, Vegetable, Tatordrake
Fruit PieFruit, Flower, Sweet
JamFruit
Grilled MeatMeat
Glazed MeatMeat, Fruit
Fried ChickenMeat, Flour, Salt
Crab SnackMeat, Sponge Leaf Lettuce
Wonky ChowMeat, Meat, Meat, Vegetable, Wonky Sauce
BreadFlour, Flour
SpiceDragon fruit
FlourTatordrake
Fried EggEgg
CandySugar
Fish RoastFish, Vegetable, Vegetable
Fried FishFish, Flour
Smoked FishFish, Flour
Rainbow SmoothieBlush Berry, Soothing Blue Berry, Strange Yellow Berry
DumplingFlour, Meat, Vegetable
JerkyMeat, Salt
Nice RoastMeat, Spice, Flour
CheesePoconut, Tatordrake
PopcornSalt, Seacorn
Sparkler StickMeat, Spice
Tooth Scorcher Spice, Sugar
Candied CandySugar, Sugar
Green Eggs and ScramMeat, Green Egg, Salt
Glazed VeggiesVegetable, Sugar
Veggie ChipsVegetable, Salt
Mega Meat JumbleMeat, Meat, Meat
Ice CreamSugar, Poconut
SodaFruit, Sugar, Can
Kickin’ FishFish, Spice

How To Get an Oven in Critter Cove

While you’ll be able to make a campfire and cooking station very early on in the game, some of these recipes, primarily Wonky Chow, will require an oven. The best place to find and disassemble ovens is in the Wonky Chow restaurant in the Sunken Ruins, where you can find three ovens.

After each storm, all resources will be replenished, and you can go back and disassemble them again. Ovens only require wood to feed, though they will require the following components to make:

  • 4 Splodey Gas Tank
  • 3 Metal Plates
  • 2 Metal Frames
  • 2 Mechanical Parts
  • 1 Electronic Parts

You’ll be able to find plenty of Splodey Gas Tanks while dismantling ovens, which will handle the hardest resource when it comes to crafting. And it’s well worth it, too, since Wonky Chow sells for $20. That’s the highest profit you’ll get out of any meal, though it requires Wonky Sauce (also found in the Wonky Restaurant) to make.

Critter Cove is available to play now.

Critter Cove
