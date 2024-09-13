All Critter Cove Recipes Listed

Critter Cove lets you take the natural resources of the world around you so you can create some culinary masterpieces. Or you might make slop. To avoid making slop, here’s all the recipes in Critter Cove.

Every Recipe in Critter Cove, Listed

While we’ve experimented quite a bit, this is a non-exhaustive list of all the recipes in Critter Cove. As we discover more concoctions, they’ll be added to the list. Now let’s get out those saltshakers and tablespoons full of sugar and dive right in.

Food Ingreidents Fruit Salad Fruit, Fruit, Fruit Green Salad Sponge Leaf Lettuce, Vegetable, Vegetable Salted Nuts Poconut, Salt Vegetable Soup Vegetable, Vegetable, Tatordrake Fruit Pie Fruit, Flower, Sweet Jam Fruit Grilled Meat Meat Glazed Meat Meat, Fruit Fried Chicken Meat, Flour, Salt Crab Snack Meat, Sponge Leaf Lettuce Wonky Chow Meat, Meat, Meat, Vegetable, Wonky Sauce Bread Flour, Flour Spice Dragon fruit Flour Tatordrake Fried Egg Egg Candy Sugar Fish Roast Fish, Vegetable, Vegetable Fried Fish Fish, Flour Smoked Fish Fish, Flour Rainbow Smoothie Blush Berry, Soothing Blue Berry, Strange Yellow Berry Dumpling Flour, Meat, Vegetable Jerky Meat, Salt Nice Roast Meat, Spice, Flour Cheese Poconut, Tatordrake Popcorn Salt, Seacorn Sparkler Stick Meat, Spice Tooth Scorcher Spice, Sugar Candied Candy Sugar, Sugar Green Eggs and Scram Meat, Green Egg, Salt Glazed Veggies Vegetable, Sugar Veggie Chips Vegetable, Salt Mega Meat Jumble Meat, Meat, Meat Ice Cream Sugar, Poconut Soda Fruit, Sugar, Can Kickin’ Fish Fish, Spice

How To Get an Oven in Critter Cove

While you’ll be able to make a campfire and cooking station very early on in the game, some of these recipes, primarily Wonky Chow, will require an oven. The best place to find and disassemble ovens is in the Wonky Chow restaurant in the Sunken Ruins, where you can find three ovens.

After each storm, all resources will be replenished, and you can go back and disassemble them again. Ovens only require wood to feed, though they will require the following components to make:

4 Splodey Gas Tank

3 Metal Plates

2 Metal Frames

2 Mechanical Parts

1 Electronic Parts

You’ll be able to find plenty of Splodey Gas Tanks while dismantling ovens, which will handle the hardest resource when it comes to crafting. And it’s well worth it, too, since Wonky Chow sells for $20. That’s the highest profit you’ll get out of any meal, though it requires Wonky Sauce (also found in the Wonky Restaurant) to make.

