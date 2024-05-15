All Cupcake Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re trying to become a Sweet Samaritan, you’ll need to whip up quite a few cupcakes. Here are all the cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Every Cupcake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cupcakes aren’t new to Disney Dreamlight Valley, but with the release of the Parks Fest, a whole slew of new cupcakes have been released. I’ll be going over how to craft the simplest of tiny cakes to the more decadent, character-inspired ones. So, get those oven mitts ready.

Cupcake Type Cupcake Recipe Cupcake (Requires the A Rift in Time DLC) Wheat, Eggs, Cherry, Agave Mermaid Cupcake Wheat, Milk, Butter, Sugarcane, Scallop Minnie Cupcake Wheat, Milk, Butter, Sugarcane, Apple Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcake Wheat, Milk, Butter, Sugarcane, Raspberry Spaceship Earth Cupcake Wheat, Milk, Butter, Sugarcane, Coconut Stitch Cupcake Wheat, Milk, Butter, Sugarcane, Blueberry

Yep! With the exception of the standard cupcake, you’ll just need wheat, milk, butter, sugarcane, and one extra ingredient to make a special cupcake. And if you don’t want to memorize these recipes, you can opt to speak to Scrooge McDuck to have them all added to your compendium. These special cupcakes are also associated with character quests. Scrooge McDuck, for example, will ask for Stitch Cupcake, and Mickey Mouse will request Minnie Cupcakes.

If you’re struggling to find the ingredients to whip up these tasty confections, here’s how to find everything you’ll need:

Whet Seeds can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall, located in the Peaceful Meadows, The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

Milk can be purchased from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Butter can be purchased from Chez Remy’s Pantry.

Sugarcane can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach.

Scallops can be found on the beach of Dazzle Beach.

Apples can be found in the Plaza.

Raspberries can be found in the Plaza or in the Peaceful Meadow.

Coconuts can be found after completing the Burying the Eel quest on Dazzle Beach.

Blueberries can be found in Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor.

And those are all the cupcake recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

For more articles like this, here’s our guide on how to get Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now.

