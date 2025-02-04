All Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey Listed

There are various Cursed Techniques that you can find in the game or get by completing exams and defeating bosses. I’ll list all of them as well as all of their moves and what you need to unlock each move. Here are all Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey.

All Jujutsu Odyssey Cursed Techniques

Below I’ll list out all the currently available Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey as well as all of their moves. Check out our controls guide to see keybinds for them all. After the list I’ll talk about all methods to get Cursed Techniques. Here’s a quick list of them all before you dive into the more detailed list:

Legendary CTs: Limitless, Sukuna’s Vessel, Disaster Flames.

Limitless, Sukuna’s Vessel, Disaster Flames. Epic CTs : Boogie Woogie, Cursed Speech.

: Boogie Woogie, Cursed Speech. Common CTs: Soul Guitar, Cloning Technique.

Legendary Cursed Techniques

Name Moves Requirements

Limitless • Lapse Blue: Creates a magnetic-like force of attraction, violently pulling objects and targets toward the point you choose.

• Infinity: Produce an impenetrable barrier by halting anything approaching the user at an infinite distance rendering you untouchable.

• Maximum Output Blue: Creating a massive AOE implosion at your cursor.

• Reversal Red: Unleashing a powerful shockwave that violently pushes everything away.

• Maximum Output Red: An empowered version of Reversal Red.

• I Understand It Now: Teleport behind your target in an instant and unleash a devastating Reversal Red.

• Imaginary Technique Purple: Fuse Blue and Red to create a massive damage projectile that erases everything in its trajectory.

• Hollow Purple: An empowered version of Purple.

• Domain Expansion Unlimited Void: Stuns all enemies in the domain for the duration. • Lapse Blue: 3 Skill Points.

• Infinity: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 28.

• Maximum Output Blue: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 36.

• Reversal Red: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 46.

• Maximum Output Red: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 59.

• I Understand It Now: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 66.

• Imaginary Technique Purple: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 80.

• Hollow Purple: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 99.

• Domain Expansion Unlimited Void: 12 Skill Points, Mastery Level 125.



Shrine (Sukuna Vessel) • Dismantle: Unleash devastating slashes on your enemy.

• Reaper’s Retreat: Dash back unleashing a forward-moving slash that slices through anything in its path.

• Demon’s Wrath: Grab an enemy and slam them down then hurl them away with brutal force.

• Cleave: Jump and deliver a wide-reaching slash that slices through multiple targets.

• Crimson Web: Unleash an AOE web of slashes that stuns.

• Ascendant Slash 1 and 2: The first rushes in knocks your enemy up while the second one upgrades it to have a finisher.

• Abyssal Firebolt: Fire an explosive arrow that deals heavy damage and then inflicts damage over time.

• Awakening Enchain: Let the spirit of Ryomen Sukuna temporarily take over as you gain damage reduction and a 40% boost in cursed energy. Your basic attacks in this state now become a traveling slashes.

• Domain Expansion Malevolent Shrine: All enemies in the domain takes constant damage from slashes for the duration. • Dismantle: 3 Skill Points.

• Reaper’s Retreat: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 20.

• Demon’s Wrath: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 31.

• Cleave: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 37.

• Crimson Web: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 58.

• Ascendant Slash 1 : 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 72.

• Ascendant Slash 2: 2 Skill Points, Mastery Level 91.

• Abyssal Firebolt: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 85.

• Awakening Enchain: 10 Skill Points, Mastery Level 91.

Domain Expansion Malevolent Shrine: 12 Skill Points, Mastery Level 120.

Disaster Flames • Volcanic Eruption: Erupt a volcano to blast enemies upwards.

• Hellfire Beam: Unleashes a concentrated beam of molten fire.

• Molten Rainfall: Leap and blast flames downward, creating a molten lava pool that damages those standing in it.

• Infernal Grasp: Summon massive hands of fire from the ground that clap together triggering a powerful explosion.

• Blazing Skull Eruption: A powerful grab attack that deals massive damage.

• Domain Expansion Coffin of the Iron Mountain: Engulfs the battlefield in a molten volcanic landscape constantly spawning AOE attacks against enemies inside.

• Awakening Hellfire Incarnate: Become engulfed in flames and any enemy that strikes you suffers intense burn damage. You also receive 65% boost in cursed energy and can cast Meteor.

• Maximum Technique Meteor: Summon a massive meteor from the sky that explodes dealing heavy AOE damage in a wide area. • Volcanic Eruption: 3 Skill Points.

• Hellfire Beam: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 17.

• Molten Rainfall: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 30.

• Infernal Grasp: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 48.

• Blazing Skull Eruption: 6 Skill Points, Mastery Level 54.

• Domain Expansion: 12 Skill Points, Mastery Level 78.

• Awakening Hellfire Incarnate: 10 Skill Points, Mastery Level 61.

Epic Cursed Techniques

Name Moves Requirements

Boogie Woogie • Clap: Instantly swap positions with any ally or enemy within range. Can be upgraded to increase range

• Teleporting Stone Strike: Hurl a rock at your enemy and upon impact instantly teleport to them delivering a powerful dropkick.

• Boogie Mark: Mark an ally or enemy switching with them whenever you Clap and are within range. Can be upgraded for an additional target.

• Deceptive Suplex: Feint a Clap and if struck during the clap you teleport to the attacker and slam them with immense force. Can be upgraded to reset cooldown of Clap

• Echoing Onslaught: Rush at your enemy delivering a flurry of unstoppable, devastating blows from all angles.

• Awakening Schizophrenic Overload: Summon Takada to boost your morale and fighting spirit giving you a 45% boost in cursed energy, and increasing the range of Boogie Woogie moves.

• Heartfelt Strike: While in Awakening, Takada can use this ability to attack. • Clap: 3 Skill Points or +2 to upgrade.

• Teleporting Stone Strike: 3 Skill Points.

• Boogie Mark: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 23 or +2 at Mastery 30 to upgrade.

• Deceptive Suplex: 4 Skill Points, Mastery Level 34 or +2 at Mastery 60 to upgrade.

• Echoing Onslaught: 5 Skill Points, Mastery Level 46.

• Awakening: 10 Skill Points, Mastery Level 54.

Cursed Speech • Passive: Cursed Speech moves deal damage to you until you get Resistance passive.

• Don’t Move: Freeze your enemy in place.

• Get Crushed: Crush your victim with force of your cursed speech. Can be charged for a longer effect

• Cough Syrup: Protects you from taking damage from any Cursed Speech skill for the next 3 uses. Can be upgraded for 5 uses.

• Explode: Make your enemy explode in flames, damaging them and those around them.

• Blast Away: Send your opponent’s flying as you blast them away.

• Passive – Resistance: You no longer take damage from using cursed speech skills. • Don’t Move: 3 Skill Points.

• Get Crushed: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 15.

• Cough Syrup: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 35 or +2 at Mastery 56 to upgrade.

• Explode: 4 Skill Points, Mastery Level 50.

• Blast Away: 5 Skill Points, Mastery Level 60.

• Passive – Resistance: 4 Skill Points, Mastery Level 75.

Common Cursed Techniques

Name Moves Requirements

Soul Guitar • Resonant Shred: Unleashes a powerful guitar strum that sends a shockwave of cursed energy damaging and staggering enemies within range.

• Power Riff: A chargeable move that empowers Resonant Shred to deal massive damage. • Resonant Shred: 3 Skill Points.

• Power Riff: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 28.

Cloning • Technique Clone: Create a clone of yourself that follows you and fights whatever enemies approach them. Clones stay longer based on your Mastery.

• Passive – Clone II: Have two clones active at the same time.

• Blaze of Glory: Causes all clones to self-destruct. • Technique Clone: 3 Skill Points.

• Passive – Clone II: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 20.

• Blaze of Glory: 3 Skill Points, Mastery Level 35.

How to Get Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey

There are various ways to get Cursed Techniques and here are all of them:

Entrance Exams : Complete the Entrance Exams at Level 20 allows you to get your first Cursed Technique.

: Complete the at Level 20 allows you to get your first Cursed Technique. Random Open World Spawn : Cursed Techniques randomly appear in the open world every 1 to 2 hours. You can find them by exploring and picking them up but be careful because they despawn after 30 minutes. If you find one, pick it up, select it from your inventory, and choose “Absorb”.

: Cursed Techniques randomly appear in the open world every 1 to 2 hours. You can find them by exploring and picking them up but be careful because they despawn after 30 minutes. If you find one, pick it up, select it from your inventory, and choose “Absorb”. Defeat the Azure Maw Cursed Spirit : This world boss drops a Cursed Technique via the Cursed Womb.

: This world boss drops a Cursed Technique via the Cursed Womb. Complete the Secret Ending of a Raid: This gives you a Cursed Womb for a Cursed Technique.

That’s it for my list of all Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey. Lastly, don’t forget to grab free goodies with out Jujutsu Odyssey codes.

