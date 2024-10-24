All Dark Ops Challenges in Black Ops 6 & How To Complete Them

Black Ops 6 is pulling out all the stops, bringing back features from previous Call of Duty titles. Dark Ops challenges are one of the things coming back, but they’re not easy to do. Here are all the Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 and how to complete them.

Recommended Videos

How To Do Every Dark Ops Challenge in Black Ops 6

The whole point of Dark Ops challenges is that players won’t know what they are until they do them. There’s no menu in the game that shows off the list, so it’s a good thing that they’ve leaked. Here are the Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 and what it takes to complete them:

Frenzy Killer : Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills).

: Earn a Frenzy Kill Medal (5 rapid kills). Mega Killer : Earn a Mega Kill Medal (6 rapid kills).

: Earn a Mega Kill Medal (6 rapid kills). Ultra Killer : Earn an Ultra Kill Medal (7 rapid kills).

: Earn an Ultra Kill Medal (7 rapid kills). Chain Killer : Earn a Kill Chain Medal (More than 7 rapid kills).

: Earn a Kill Chain Medal (More than 7 rapid kills). Relentless Killer : Earn a Relentless Medal (20 kills without dying).

: Earn a Relentless Medal (20 kills without dying). Brutal Killer : Earn a Brutal Medal (25 kills without dying).

: Earn a Brutal Medal (25 kills without dying). Nuclear Killer : Earn a Nuke (30 kills without dying).

: Earn a Nuke (30 kills without dying). Nuked Out : Rarn a Nuke in Free For All without using Scorestreaks.

: Rarn a Nuke in Free For All without using Scorestreaks. Very Nuclear : Earn a Nuke using 25 different weapons (All kills toward each Nuke must come from a single weapon).

: Earn a Nuke using 25 different weapons (All kills toward each Nuke must come from a single weapon). 2 Birds 1 Stone: Earn a Collateral Kill Medal (Killed multiple uninjured enemies with the same shot outside of Hardcore).

Related: How To Pack-A-Punch on Terminus in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Accidentally on Purpose : Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard.

: Kill an enemy with an environmental hazard. Return to Sender : Kill an enemy by throwing back the Frag Grenade they threw at you.

: Kill an enemy by throwing back the Frag Grenade they threw at you. Circus Act : Earn a Bankshot Medal (kill an enemy with a Combat Axe that bounced off a surface).

: Earn a Bankshot Medal (kill an enemy with a Combat Axe that bounced off a surface). Buzzsaw : Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals (3 rapid kills) or better in Hardcore.

: Earn 10 Triple Kill Medals (3 rapid kills) or better in Hardcore. Ace! : Earn 4 Ace Medals (kill each enemy in a Search and Destroy round, minimum 4 enemies).

: Earn 4 Ace Medals (kill each enemy in a Search and Destroy round, minimum 4 enemies). Hit Job : Do 1 Finishing Move

: Do 1 Finishing Move 100k : Get 100,000 eliminations.

: Get 100,000 eliminations. Go Loooong! : Get a long-range kill with a Combat Axe, Semtex stick, or Drill Charge stick.

: Get a long-range kill with a Combat Axe, Semtex stick, or Drill Charge stick. Too Hardcore for Hardcore : Get 10 kills without dying once in Hardcore.

: Get 10 kills without dying once in Hardcore. Dark Indeed : Earn Dark Matter camo on 33 weapons in Multiplayer.

: Earn Dark Matter camo on 33 weapons in Multiplayer. Double Trouble : Kill both enemies in a Gunfight match with a single shot or explosion.

: Kill both enemies in a Gunfight match with a single shot or explosion. Hard Breakup : Perform 7 Finishing Moves in a single match.

: Perform 7 Finishing Moves in a single match. Blunt Trauma: Kill an enemy with the direct impact of a Smoke.

While very few of the Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 are easy feats, they do provide great rewards. At the moment, it’s unclear just what those are, but if past Call of Duty games are anything to go on, they’re going to be worth all the effort.

And those are all the Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops 6 and how to complete them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy