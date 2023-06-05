All Day 1 Patch Notes for Diablo 4

The release version of Diablo 4 was, according to one Blizzard developer, going to be almost identical to the “server slam” release. However, the company has tweaked the game a little over the past couple of days. And if you’ve pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game, chances are you’re playing right now. So what does the latest patch do? If you want to know, here are all the Day 1 patch notes for Diablo 4.

Diablo 4’s Latest Patch is Out Now, Here are the Patch Notes

There have been a couple of patches. One is relatively minor, fixing some crashes and addressing an issue that, if you were using a high-speed NVMe SSD, could cause the game to freeze.

The other patch, which brings the game up to build 1.0.2d, introduces some character-specific changes. For example, Paragon Glyphs have become less powerful and some other skills have been buffed. Blizzard is attempting to create a balance where players feel powerful but they’re not so powerful that they can bulldoze over everything.

Here, then, are the Diablo 4 1.0.2d patch notes in full:

Barbarian

Skill Changes

Challenging Shout

Damage Reduction gained from Skill Ranks reduced from 4% to 2%

Legendary Aspect Changes

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

Cooldown reduction per Nearby enemy reduced from 2.7-5.4 seconds to 1.0-1.9 seconds.

Maximum Cooldown reduction from 12 to 6 seconds.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind

Increased Critical Strike Chance per second reduced from 5-10% to 3-8%.

Maximum Critical Strike Chance bonus reduced from 20-40% to 9-24%.

Item Changes

Gohr’s Devastating Grips

Explosion damage gained from Whirlwind reduced from 50-70% to 16-26%.

Damage against wreckable objects no longer increases explosion damage.

Explosion damage is only increased by the first 100 hits of Whirlwind.

Druid

Skill Changes

Pulverize

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 33% to 25%.

Lightning Storm

Damage increased from 32% to 40%.

Grizzly Rage

Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Class Specialization

Obsidian Slam

Kills required for bonus increased from 10 to 20.

Calm Before the Storm

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 15% to 10%.

Passive Changes

Electric Shock

Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%.

Legendary Aspect Changes

Shockwave Aspect

Damage reduced from 90-130% to 60-100%.

Crashstone Aspect

Critical Strike Damage reduced from 40-50% to 30-40%.

Lightning Dancer’s Aspect

Flat damage increased from .5-.6 to .7-.8.

Necromancer

Skill Changes

Blood Lance

Damage increased from 67.5% to 80%.

Army of the Dead

Damage increased from 30% to 45%.

Cooldown reduced from 90 to 70 seconds.

Blood Wave

Damage increased from 90% to 120%.

Passive Changes

Shadowblight

Damage increased from 20% to 22%.

Grim Harvest

Essence gained reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6.

Serration

Critical Strike Chance reduced from .5/1/1.5% to .3/.6/.9%.

Death’s Defense

Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.

Class Specialization

Raise Skeleton

Skeleton Warrior attack damage increased by 10%.

Golem

Golem attack damage increased by 10%.

Blood Golem

Blood Golem Life drain damage increased from 40% to 90%.

Blood Golem Life drain healing from enemies hit increased from 4% to 5%.

Iron Golem

Iron Golem slam damage increased from 25% to 175%.

Iron Golem shockwave damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Necromancer Paragon Board Changes

Hulking Monstrosity

Golem Life and damage bonus increased from 30% to 40% Life.

Cult Leader

Damage bonus increased from 10% to 15%.

Rogue

Skill Changes

Twisting Blades

Advanced Twisting Blades Cooldown reduction per enemy hit reduced from .25 to .1 seconds.

Advanced Twisting Blades maximum Cooldown reduction reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Rapid Fire

Damage increased from 24% to 30%.

Dark Shroud

Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from .8% to .4%.

Dash

Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Caltrops

Damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Passive Changes

Concussive

Critical Strike Chance reduced from 5/10/15% to 4/8/12%.

Legendary Affix Changes

Repeating

Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45% to 60/45/30%.

Sorcerer

Skill Changes

Arc Lash

Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30% to 14%.

Glinting Arc Lash Cooldown reduction reduced from .25 to .15 seconds.

Teleport

Shimmering Teleport’s Damage Reduction duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Legendary Affix Changes

Aspect of Control

Bonus damage reduced from 30-40% to 25-35%.

General

Miscellaneous Class Changes

Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions

Maximum damage over time taken per damage instance reduced from 2% to 1% of maximum Life.

Paragon Board Changes

Rare Nodes

Player Attack Speed nodes reduced by 50%.

Glyphs

All Glyph Bonus scaling has been reduced by ~34%, except for the following:

Critical Strike Damage Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Vulnerable Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66%.

Glyphs’ Bonus to Rare nodes reduced by ~50%.

Glyphs’ Bonus to Magic nodes reduced by ~40%.

Glyphs’ Bonus to Cold/Fire/Lightning/Non-Physical/Physical nodes reduced by ~62.5%.

Monster Changes

Significantly reduced the spawn rate of Treasure Goblins within PvP zones.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the name for the Light Bearer Mount .

The Go to Shop button from the Wardrobe will now properly open the shop.

Fixed an issue where if a Sorcerer uses Deep Freeze and is affected by another effect that would freeze them, it caused them to be permanently stunned.

Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.

Those are all the day 1 patch notes for Diablo 4, with the patch available across all platforms. And if you need more help with the game, check out our guides and coverage here.