The popular Discovery Channel reality series isn’t named Deadliest Catch simply for dramatic purposes. Revolving around the lives and professions of various crab fishermen, there have been several stars of the reality show that have sadly passed away. Here is a list of all the Deadliest Catch deaths in order.

Recommended Videos

All Deadliest Catch Deaths In Order

Phil Harris – February 9, 2010

Phil Harris ran a commercial crab fishing boat that was a family business, with his sons Josh and Jake Harris working under him. Unfortunately, Phil Harris passed away from a stroke while filming the sixth season of Deadliest Catch. Josh and Jake would appear in later seasons of the show with fishing boats of their own.

Justin Tennison – February 22, 2011

Justin Tennison died while filming the seventh season of Deadliest Catch, with the death attributed to problems with sleep apnea. Justin was part of the prominent Time Bandit crew, which has been a large focus of the reality series.

Tony Lara – August 8, 2015

Tony Lara replaced the previously mentioned Phil Harris as the captain of the ship Harris was responsible for, appearing in a few episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 7. Unlike the first two shown on this list, Tony wouldn’t pass away until after he was done filming the series. Lara sadly died from a heart attack while asleep.

Blake Painter – May 25, 2018

Blake Painter appeared during the early days of Deadliest Catch and was the focus of Season 2 of the series. However, Painter wouldn’t make any more appearances on the show after that and would only resurface in news circulation years later when he was found dead in his home.

Mahlon Reyes – July 27, 2020

Mahlon Reyes made his Deadliest Catch debut in Season 8 and would make several appearances throughout. Reyes, like most other stars of the reality show, would disappear from the limelight until his death was reported in 2020. Mahlon Reyes tragically suffered a drug problem and died due to acute cocaine intoxication.

Nick McGlashan – December 27, 2020

Nick McGlashan was featured on Deadliest Catch in 2013, where the reality star was transparent about his problems with drug use and addiction, similar to others who had been featured on the show. The saddest part about this is the fact that Nick would later on die because of his addiction due to an overdose in 2020.

Related: What Happened To Linda Greenlaw From Deadliest Catch? Explained

Todd Kochutin – February 26, 2021

Todd Kochutin, a deckhand on Deadliest Catch, was a victim of the dangerous profession that he chose to work in. In a terrible and heartbreaking accident, Todd Kochutin was crushed by an 800-pound crab pot. Todd’s death is a reminder of how scary and deadly the profession that Deadliest Catch focuses on can be.

Ross Jones – June 22, 2022

Ross Jones was an endearing member of the Deadliest Catch cast, which makes it all the more tragic that his death seemingly flew under the radar, reported in a Facebook Group for the series without a cause of death being mentioned.

Nick Mavar – June 13, 2024

Nick Mavar is perhaps the most iconic cast member of Deadliest Catch, appearing in nearly 100 episodes of the reality show since it first started airing in 2005 up until 2021. Mavar left the series due to medical reasons, and it was reported earlier this year that he passed away, although the medical reasons surrounding his death haven’t been revealed.

Tom Brossard – January 26th, 2024

The passing of Tom Brossard was revealed in one of the latest episodes of Deadliest Catch, which aired toward the end of September. In the episode, Jake Anderson, a captain of a vessel that has been the focus of the series lately, was contacted by Brossard’s wife and told that he had passed away due to a heart attack.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch Season 20 air Tuesdays on Discovery Channel, Discovery+ and HBO Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy