All Descendants and How to Unlock Them in The First Descendant

The First Descendant is all about finding your main, one tricking, or getting good with a variety of characters. Here’s how to unlock all 13 Descendants in The First Descendant.

How to Unlock All Descendants in The First Descendant

So! There are currently a grand total of 13 Descendants, including Ultimate Lepic and Ultimate Viessa. And each Descendants can be obtained in two ways. You can purchase a Descendant outright from the store using the premium currency Caliber, or you can research them and craft them by gathering the necessary materials.

The necessary materials to craft Descendants fall into two categories: general mob drops and items unique to that Descendant. You can speak to Anais in Albion and then examine any of the Descendants to see what materials you’ll need to craft them. You can further determine the source of materials by pressing ‘F’ while hovering over them to find out where they drop. If an item has “No information available” in its descriptor box, it means that you’ve yet to uncover the location or mission where that material can be sourced.

Items unique to Descendants, like blueprints, will generally be obtained by defeating bosses during Void Intercept Battles, accessed by speaking to Seneca in Albion or by selecting it from the map once you’ve unlocked it early in the main campaign. These bosses will then drop Amorphous Material Patterns, which then have a chance of being decrypted into an assortment of loot, including Blueprints. Lepic’s blueprints, for example, will drop from Stunning Beauty. You can get Bunny’s by defeating GraveWalker.

Once you have all the necessary materials, you can research the Descendant by speaking to Anais in Albion. Doing so will generally cost you several hundred thousand gold, as well as a significant amount of real-world time. But once a Descendant is unlocked, they’re permanently unlocked.

How to Craft Lepic

Lepic can be obtained in three ways in The First Descendant. He can be chosen as your starting character, he can be purchased outright with premium currency (300 Caliber), or you can opt to research him.

To craft Lepic, you’ll need the following materials:

Lepic Enhanced Cells Semiconstant Plasma x290 Monomolecular Extractor x499 Highly Concentrated Energy Residue x37 Lepic Enhanced Cell Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Lepic Stabilizer Superfluid x571 Shape Memory Alloy x4672 Crystal Biogel x39 Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Lepic Spiral Catalyst Metal Accelerant x519 Carbon Crystal x554 Complex Carbon Activator x60 Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Lepic Code

So! The majority of the materials you’ll see, like Semiconstant Plasma and Superfluid, can be obtained by simply defeating enemies. But items like Lepic Enhanced Cell Blueprint will require you to obtain specific Amorphous Material Patterns.

To get Lepic Enhanced Cell Blueprint, you’ll need to defeat the GraveWalker you can fight during Void Intercept Battle (Normal), which you’ll gain access to as you progress through the game. Once it’s unlocked, you can challenge it either through the world map or by speaking to the Void Intercept vendor on Albion. The Amorphous Material Pattern you’ll want from the GraveWalker battle is Amorphous Material Pattern 003. Alternatively, you can beat the Intercept Battle Stunning Beauty and get the Amorphous Material Pattern 012.

To get the Lepic Stabilizer, you’ll need to defeat the GraveWalker and get Amorphous Material Pattern 004. To get the Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint, you’ll want to defeat Stunning Beauty and get Amorphous Material Pattern 011. Alternatively, you can get an Amorphous Material Pattern 010 from the same fight.

Unfortunately, we don’t know how to get the Lepic Research Code, which is the final ingredient necessary to unlock Lepic, as that was not available during the beta or technical tests. We’ll add that information soon.

How to Craft Ultimate Lepic

Ultimate Lepic can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. He can be purchased immediately from the shop for 3000 Caliber, or you can craft him.

To craft Ultimate Lepic, you’ll need the following materials:

Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells Semiconstant Plasma x652 Flectorite x656 Divided Plasma Battery x50 Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cell Blueprint

Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Monad Shard x554 Shape Memory Alloy x1039 Crystal Biogel x89 Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Metal Accelerant x1168 Nanopolymers x817 Data Processing Neural Circuit x84f Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Ultimate Lepic Code

To get the Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer Blueprint, you’ll need to complete Void Fusion Reactor in Kingston on Normal mode. To get the Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst, you’ll need to complete the Void Fusion Reactor in Sterile Land on Normal Mode. For both activities, the chance of the blueprint dropping is low.

How to Craft Viessa

Viessa can be obtained in three ways in The First Descendant. She can be chosen as your starting character, she can be purchased outright with premium currency (300 Caliber), or you can opt to research him.

To craft Viessa, you’ll need the following materials:

Viessa Enhanced Cells Repton x422 Semiconstant Plasma x290 Fusion Plasma Battery x35 Viessa Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Viessa Stabilizer Compound Coating Material x239 Monomolecular Extractor x499 Common Carbon Activator x15 200,000 Gold

Viessa Spiral Catalyst Superfluid x571 Hardener x3867 Synthesized Artificial Biometal x88 Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Viessa Code

Like Lepic, the majority of the materials needed to craft Viessa are from mobs or resource crates scattered around the world. But to get Viessa’s Enhanced Cell Blueprint, you’ll need to defeat the GraveWalker in the Intercept Void Battle accessible through Albion or the map. Once defeated, select Amorphous Material Pattern 004 for a chance to get Viessa’s Cell Blueprint.

To get Viessa’s Spiral Catalyst Blueprint, you’ll need to complete the Sterile Land (Normal) Void Fusion Reactor mission. This is not a guaranteed drop.

How to Craft Ultimate Viessa

Ultimate Viessa can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. She can be purchased immediately from the shop for 3000 Caliber, or you can craft her.

To craft Ultimate Viessa, you’ll need the following materials:

Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cells Flectorite x656 Hellion x682 Insulated Metallic Foil x97 Ultimate Viessa Enhanced Cell Blueprint

Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer Compound Coating x538 Monomolecular Extractor x1123 Negative Ion Particle x10 Ultimate Viessa Stabilizer Blueprint x1

Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst Superfluid x1285 Shape Memory Alloy x1039 Organic Biogel x69 Ultimate Viessa Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Ultimate Viessa Code

We’re currently investigating how to get Ultimate Viessa’s blueprints and codes.

How to Craft Ajax

Ajax can be obtained in three ways in The First Descendant. She can be chosen as your starting character, she can be purchased outright with premium currency (300 Caliber), or you can opt to research him.

To craft Ajax, you’ll need the following materials:

Ajax Enhanced Cells Silicon x430 Hellion x303 Artificial Biometal x303f Ajax Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Ajax Stabilizer Hardener x386 Ceramic Composite x408 Compound Carbon Activator x29f Ajax Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Ajax Spiral Catalyst Compound Coating Material x239 Shape Memory Alloy x462 Positive Ion Particle x38 Ajax Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Ajax Code

The majority of materials you’ll need to craft Ajax are from mobs or resource crates scattered around the world. But to get Ajax’s Enhanced Cell Blueprint, you’ll need to defeat the GraveWalker in the Intercept Void Battle accessible through Albion or the map. Once defeated, select Amorphous Material Pattern 005 for a chance to get Ajax’s Cell Blueprint. We’re currently researching how to find the other blueprints for Ajax.

How to Craft Bunny

Bunny can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. She can be purchased immediately from the shop or you can earn her through the main mission, where you’ll be able to research her. Bunny is a Descendant you’re guaranteed to unlock, so long as you follow the main campaign, so I highly recommend prioritizing it if you’re trying to unlock Bunny fast.

To craft Bunny, you’ll need the following materials:

Bunny Enhanced Cells Repton x422 Monad Shard x246 Organic Biogel x31 Bunny Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Bunny Stabilizer Repton x422 Monad Shard x246 Low-Carbon Activator x64 Bunny Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Bunny Spiral Catalyst Repton x422 Monad Shard x246 Insulated Metallic Foil x43 Bunny Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Bunny Code

You’ll be able to obtain Bunny’s code by defeating the GraveWalker, which you’ll be forced to fight as part of the main campaign. This will unlock the Void Intercept battles, which will become a go-to way to farm Descendant blueprints. Once you have the code, go to Ainas in Albion, close to where you can modify your weapons and modules, and research her. You’ll then be able to unlock the fastest runner in Albion!

How to Craft Valby

Valby can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. She can be purchased immediately from the shop for 600 Caliber, or you can craft her.

To craft Valby, you’ll need the following materials:

Valby Enhanced Cells Repton x422 Superfluid x571 Data Processing Neural Circuit x38f Valby Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Valby Stabilizer Monad Shard x246 Compound Coating Material x239 Negative Ion Particle x4 Valby Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Valby Spiral Catalyst Metal Accelerant x519 Hardener x386 Encrypted Neural Circuit x31 Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Valby Code

Valby’s Spiral Catalyst Blueprint can be grabbed from Sunny Beauty, who you can unlock at level 22 and fight in the Void Interceptor on the main map. Once you defeat Stunning Beauty, choose Amorphous Material Pattern 009 for a chance to get Valby’s blueprint. And for Valby’s code, you’ll need to complete the Void Fusion Reactor on normal level in Sterile Land.

How to Craft Gley

Gley can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. She can be purchased immediately from the shop for 600 Caliber, or you can craft her.

To craft Gley, you’ll need the following materials:

Gley Enhanced Cells Monad Shard x246 Silicon x430 Cooling Metallic Foil x40 Gley Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Gley Stabilizer Metal Accelerant x519 Flectorite x292 Complex Carbon Activator x60 Gley Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Gley Spiral Catalyst Nanopolymers x363 Ceramic Composite x408 Synthesized Artificial Biometal Gley Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Gley Code

To get Gley’s Enhanced Cell Blueprint, defeat Stunning Beauty at the Void Interceptor and choose either Amorphous Material 009 or 012 for a chance to unlock her blueprint. Gley’s code can be obtained by defeating GraveWalker and choosing Amorphous Material 002.

How to Craft Freyna

Freyna can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. She can be purchased immediately from the shop for 600 Caliber, or you can craft her.

To craft Freyna, you’ll need the following materials:

Freyna Enhanced Cells Metal Accelerant x519 Semiconstant Plasma x290 Organic Biogel x31 Freyna Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Freyna Stabilizer Repton x422 Superfluid x571 Data Processing Neural Circuit x38 Freyna Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Freyna Spiral Catalyst Monad Shard x246 Hardener x386 Artificial Biometal x39 Freyna Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Freyna Code

Freyna is another Descendant you’ll be able to automatically get, though she’s optional. To complete Freyna’s research, complete all of the Void missions in Rockfall in Sterile Lands. This will give you everything you need to craft her. Though, be warned, you’ll need to craft quite a few Void Shards to complete this quest. So, get ready to farm those Void missions.

How to Craft Sharen

Sharen can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. She can be purchased immediately from the shop for 600 Caliber, or you can craft her.

To craft Sharen, you’ll need the following materials:

Sharen Enhanced Cells Flectrolite x292 Reverse Charging Coil x455 Pure Energy Residue x43 Sharen Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Sharen Stabilizer Superfluid x571 Shape Memory Alloy x462 Polyatomic Ion Particle x87 Sharen Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Sharen Spiral Catalyst Monad Shard x246 Compound Coating Material x239 Specialized Biometal x42 Sharen Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Sharen Code

We’re currently researching how to get Sharen’s blueprints and code.

How to Craft Blair

Blair can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. He can be purchased immediately from the shop for 600 Caliber, or you can craft him.

To craft Blair, you’ll need the following materials:

Blair Enhanced Cells Ceramic Composite x408 Hellion x303 Anode Ion Particle x26 Blair Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Blair Stabilizer Compound Coating Material x239 Carbon Crystal x554 Crystal Biogel x39 Blair Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Blair Spiral Catalyst Repton x422 Semiconstant Plasma x290 Balanced Plasma Battery x44 Blair Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Blair Code

We’re currently researching how to get Blair’s blueprints and code.

How to Craft Jayber

Jayber can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. He can be purchased immediately from the shop for 600 Caliber, or you can craft him.

To craft Jayber, you’ll need the following materials:

Jayber Enhanced Cells Hellion x303 Reverse Charging Coil x455 Insulated Metallic Foil x43 Jayber Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Jayber Stabilizer Nanopolymers x364 Shape Memory Alloy x462 Balanced Plasma Battery x44 Jayber Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Jayber Spiral Catalyst Flectorite x292 Carbon Crystal x554 Thermal Metallic Foil x26 Jayber Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Jayber Code

To get Jayber’s Enhanced Cell Blueprint, defeat GraveWalker at the Void Interceptor and choose Amorphous Material 003 for a chance to unlock his blueprint.

How to Craft Kyle

Kyle can be obtained in two ways in The First Descendant. He can be purchased immediately from the shop for 600 Caliber, or you can craft him.

To craft Kyle, you’ll need the following materials:

Kyle Enhanced Cells Carbon Crystal x554 Hellion x303 Inorganic Biogel x53 Kyle Enhanced Cell Blueprint 200,000 Gold

Kyle Stabilizer Metal Accelerant x519 Monomolecular Extractor x499 Deformed Biometal x69 Kyle Stabilizer Blueprint x1 200,000 Gold

Kyle Spiral Catalyst Ceramic Composite x408 Reverse Charging Coil x455 Compound Carbon Activator x29 Kyle Spiral Catalyst Blueprint x1

Kyle Code

There’s a chance to get Kyle’s Code by completing Void Fusion Reactor in the Sterile Lands on Normal.

The First Descendant is available now.

