With Destiny 2 in a strange spot with an uncertain future, a lot of people are looking to the past and remembering the good times. Here is every Destiny 2 expansion in order of release.

All Destiny 2 Expansions in Order of Release

Now, one thing it is very important to realize is that a lot of the content in these expansions has sadly been sunset. That means it is no longer available to really play in the game. Most of the matchmade things like Raids, Dungeons, and Strikes are still there, unless the planet that they happen to be based on has disappeared, as in the case of the Strikes. Also, some of the old Raids are no more. It’s all quite messy, frankly, and likely indicative of the overall state that Destiny 2 has gotten itself into over the years.

Curse of Osiris (December 5, 2017) – Destiny 2’s first-ever DLC saw players head to Mercury to solve a mystery involving Osiris, one of the greatest Warlocks in the lore. Warmind (May 8, 2018) – This brought us to Mars to explore strange things happening with Rasputin, the Warmind. Forsaken (September 4, 2018) – This sent us to the incredibly designed Dreaming City and introduced one of the best Raids in Destiny history. Absolutely peak Bungie, frankly. Shadowkeep (June 6, 2019) – A haunted moon acted as our destination as we dove into the complex history of Eris Morn while the Pyramid Ships caused havoc. Beyond Light (June 9, 2020) – Beyond Light shifted the story dynamic in Destiny 2 forever and introduced a whole new way to explore a Guardian’s power. The Witch Queen (August 24, 2021) – Savathun, a powerful member of the Hive, unleashes a shocking surprise. Lightfall (February 28, 2023) – Neptune, which we apparently just never noticed before, is hiding a secret. The Final Shape (June 4, 2024) – The final expansion of Destiny 2, and a fitting send-off that saw Bungie get back on form.

The good news for people who have managed to spend all these years looking at Destiny 2 from the outside in is that the various expansions and content packs go on sale quite regularly, and you can often dive into the entire thing for a pretty solid cost.

The game has also adopted a quasi “free-to-play” model where you can try out some content for free before running into the very obvious paywalls that have been put in place.

Destiny 2 is available to play now.

