All Difficulty Settings in Assassin’s Creed Shadows Explained

Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be a pretty challenging game, but the good news is that you can tweak the settings to a level that you’re comfortable with. Here’s everything you need to know about the difficulty levels in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Difficulty Levels Explained

There are a total of four difficulty settings in Assassin’s Creed Shadows that you can choose from, as listed below:

Story

Forgiving

Normal

Expert

Story mode is pretty self-explanatory. Essentially, you never have to worry about dying in combat as enemies are slow to react, they don’t attack at the same time, allowing you to just run over them. Forgiving is a small step up from Story, where enemies still won’t gang up on you, and Naoe becomes better at open combat.

Normal is the default difficulty setting, and you will need to be careful about how you approach combat. Naoe needs to be stealthy, while Yasuke needs to pick on enemies his own size. Finally, Expert difficulty will see enemies hit a lot harder and be more aggressive. You’ll need to be very stealthy and strategic, and also keep up with your gear upgrades.

Difficulty Tuning

The four difficulty settings are pretty good, but you can refine them further if you wish. From the Gameplay tab in the settings menu, select Difficulty Tuning, and you can choose from the four levels of difficulty for combat and stealth. So if you like the challenge of the combat but you’re not really feeling stealth, you can tone down the latter.

In addition to that, you can also turn on Guaranteed Assassination, which allows Naoe to assassinate all enemies with one hit. Normally, you’d need to upgrade her Assassin Mastery tree to keep up with assassinations, but this option lets you bypass that.

How to Change Difficulty

You can change the difficulty any time you want. Simply bring up the menu, go to settings, then tab over to Gameplay. Adjust it however you want, then return to the game.

And that's everything you need to know about the difficulty settings in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

