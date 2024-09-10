All Difficulty Settings in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Explained

Offering a separate campaign from the base game, Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis features slightly different difficulty settings, which add some extra layers to this battle-centric epilogue. Here’s what you need to know about them.

What Are The Difficulty Levels in Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis?

Episode Aigis contains five different difficulty settings: Peaceful, Easy, Normal, Hard, and Heartless. They’re quite similar to the ones found in the main game, though there are slight differences.

Peaceful

Enemies will deal reduced damage while party members deal a lot more. When the party is defeated, you will automatically revive with full HP/SP without restrictions. This mode is recommended for those only wanting to follow the story.

Easy

The Auto-Revive feature is still present, and enemies are also weaker, but your damage isn’t as high as in Peaceful. You’ll still breeze through the story, but battles will take slightly longer to complete than in the easiest mode.

Normal

The standard difficulty, which is recommended for those who searching for a reasonable combat experience. Enemies and allies will both deal average damage with no exceptional values on either side, with only a few bosses likely to cause some difficulty.

Hard

Enemies deal more damage than in Normal, while player damage is reduced. In particular, the early game is harder than in previous difficulties, as some regular enemies can easily bring you down with a few lucky hits.

Heartless

Players deal even less damage while enemies are even stronger. If you’re defeated in combat, you cannot choose Retry or return to the Abyss of Time’s entrance, being only able to load a save file. Aigis also cannot summon Personas at a higher level than herself. It works just like Merciless in the base game.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The difficulties here work very similarly to those in the base game, so I’d recommend picking the one that correlates with what you stuck with earlier. You also have the option to carry over your Persona Compendium, allowing you to summon stronger Personas early to breeze through the DLC regardless of the difficulty.

You can freely change the difficulty at any point of the game by going into the Systems menu. However, if you leave the Heartless difficulty, you cannot return to it later. Also, starting a New Game in Heartless won’t let you bring your Persona Compendium from another save file, and only items such as your Outfits will be brought over.

The Blue Envelope, widely believed to be a teaser to Episode Aigis ahead of its announcement, isn’t carried over either, confirming its nature as a simple trophy item. There might be a similar item obtained from beating the Heartless difficulty, but it’ll likely just be more fluff with no real purpose in the game.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

