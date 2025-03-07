All Disney Lorcana Sets In Order of Release

Disney Lorcana is a collectible and trading card game based on, you guessed it, popular Disney characters. Tons of sets and promo packs have been released since its inception, so here’s a list of all Disney Lorcana card sets in their release order.

All Disney Lorcana Sets Released So Far

There have been a total of nine main sets so far in Disney Lorcana, as well as a bunch of promotional card set releases, and the Illumineer’s Quest set. I’ve listed them below, along with their release dates.

Set Type Release Date Number of Cards Promo Set 1 Promo June 9, 2022 41 Event Promo Promo Sept. 9, 2022 22 D23 Expo Promo Sept. 9, 2022 7 Lorcana League Promo Aug. 18, 2023 27 The First Chapter Main Aug. 18, 2023 204 Disney100 Promo Nov. 17, 2023 6 Rise of the Floodborn Main Nov. 17, 2023 204 Into the Inklands Main Feb. 23, 2024 204 Deep Trouble Illumineer’s Quest May 17, 2024 31 Ursula’s Return Main May 17. 2024 204 Challenge Promo May 25, 2024 11 Shimmering Skies Main Aug. 9, 2024 204 D23 Collection Promo Aug. 9, 2024 7 Promo Set 2 Promo Aug. 9, 2024 26 Azurite Sea Main Nov. 15, 2024 204 Archazia’s Island Main March 7, 2025 204 Reign of Jafar Main May 30, 2025 TBD Fabled Main Q3 2025 TBD

As you can see, the main sets usually come with 204 new cards, while the Illumineer’s Quest and promo sets are much smaller. Some of the promo cards may not qualify for regular play either, depending on their parameters.

And those are all of the Disney Lorcana card sets that have been released so far, in chronological order. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best TCGs to play today.

