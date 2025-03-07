All Disney Lorcana Sets In Order of Release

Disney Lorcana is a collectible and trading card game based on, you guessed it, popular Disney characters. Tons of sets and promo packs have been released since its inception, so here’s a list of all Disney Lorcana card sets in their release order.
All Disney Lorcana Sets Released So Far
There have been a total of nine main sets so far in Disney Lorcana, as well as a bunch of promotional card set releases, and the Illumineer’s Quest set. I’ve listed them below, along with their release dates.
|Set
|Type
|Release Date
|Number of Cards
|Promo Set 1
|Promo
|June 9, 2022
|41
|Event Promo
|Promo
|Sept. 9, 2022
|22
|D23 Expo
|Promo
|Sept. 9, 2022
|7
|Lorcana League
|Promo
|Aug. 18, 2023
|27
|The First Chapter
|Main
|Aug. 18, 2023
|204
|Disney100
|Promo
|Nov. 17, 2023
|6
|Rise of the Floodborn
|Main
|Nov. 17, 2023
|204
|Into the Inklands
|Main
|Feb. 23, 2024
|204
|Deep Trouble
|Illumineer’s Quest
|May 17, 2024
|31
|Ursula’s Return
|Main
|May 17. 2024
|204
|Challenge
|Promo
|May 25, 2024
|11
|Shimmering Skies
|Main
|Aug. 9, 2024
|204
|D23 Collection
|Promo
|Aug. 9, 2024
|7
|Promo Set 2
|Promo
|Aug. 9, 2024
|26
|Azurite Sea
|Main
|Nov. 15, 2024
|204
|Archazia’s Island
|Main
|March 7, 2025
|204
|Reign of Jafar
|Main
|May 30, 2025
|TBD
|Fabled
|Main
|Q3 2025
|TBD
As you can see, the main sets usually come with 204 new cards, while the Illumineer’s Quest and promo sets are much smaller. Some of the promo cards may not qualify for regular play either, depending on their parameters.
And those are all of the Disney Lorcana card sets that have been released so far, in chronological order. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best TCGs to play today.
Published: Mar 6, 2025 10:38 pm