All Disney Lorcana Sets In Order of Release

Disney Lorcana is a collectible and trading card game based on, you guessed it, popular Disney characters. Tons of sets and promo packs have been released since its inception, so here’s a list of all Disney Lorcana card sets in their release order.

All Disney Lorcana Sets Released So Far

There have been a total of nine main sets so far in Disney Lorcana, as well as a bunch of promotional card set releases, and the Illumineer’s Quest set. I’ve listed them below, along with their release dates.

SetTypeRelease DateNumber of Cards
Promo Set 1PromoJune 9, 202241
Event PromoPromoSept. 9, 202222
D23 ExpoPromoSept. 9, 20227
Lorcana LeaguePromoAug. 18, 202327
The First ChapterMainAug. 18, 2023204
Disney100PromoNov. 17, 20236
Rise of the FloodbornMainNov. 17, 2023204
Into the InklandsMainFeb. 23, 2024204
Deep TroubleIllumineer’s QuestMay 17, 202431
Ursula’s ReturnMainMay 17. 2024204
ChallengePromoMay 25, 202411
Shimmering SkiesMainAug. 9, 2024204
D23 CollectionPromoAug. 9, 20247
Promo Set 2PromoAug. 9, 202426
Azurite SeaMainNov. 15, 2024204
Archazia’s IslandMainMarch 7, 2025204
Reign of JafarMainMay 30, 2025TBD
FabledMainQ3 2025TBD

As you can see, the main sets usually come with 204 new cards, while the Illumineer’s Quest and promo sets are much smaller. Some of the promo cards may not qualify for regular play either, depending on their parameters.

And those are all of the Disney Lorcana card sets that have been released so far, in chronological order. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best TCGs to play today.

