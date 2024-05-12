All Dreamflux Reef Treasure Chests Locations in Honkai: Star Rail

The Dreamflux Reef area is one of the first locations players will visit when playing through the most recent Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze Mission, and it holds as many secrets as treasure chests. Here’s how to find all of them.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find All Dreamflux Reef Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail

There are 19 treasure chests to be found in the Dreamflux Reef, with 17 being actual chests and 2 being Lordly Trashcans. One of them forces a battle against you, but you can claim the other’s treasure peacefully.

Dreamflux Reef F1 Treasure Chests

Screenshot by The Escapist

1 – Lordly Trashcan. Interact with the pink bubbles by the bench and get ready as you’ll be immediately attacked by the trash can.

Screenshot by The Escapist

2 – Next to the same benches from the previous chest

3 – In front of the TV store.

4 – Next to the balloon in the alley.

5 – Turn right before entering the giant Clockie area

Related: How to Solve the Big Ticker Dream Ticker Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

Dreamflux Reef F2 Treasure Chests

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

1 – Right after going up through the elevator, go up the stairs to find it.

2 – Climb down the stairs to the left of the Space Anchor.

3 – Right besides Percy.

4 – Interact with the Signpost next to Dr. Blues and give it an Aidaan Coin to unlock another fast travel system. Use it to reach this chest.

Screenshot by The Escapist

5 – Turn immediately to the right after teleporting to the Space Anchor.

6 – Now go to the alley behind the Anchor to find this one.

7 – In the small alley right by the Space Anchor.

8 – In front of the newformed gang from the Reef. You might need to interact with them before grabbing it.

9 – Lordly Trashcan. Choosing “Helping people out” and “Build a Trash Depot!” will let you claim treasures without a fight.

Screenshot by The Escapist

10 – At the end of the west street, in a small alley.

11 – Inside Jessie’s bar.

12 – Right beside the stairs.

13 – After going to the north part of the map, right after climbing the stairs.

14 – On the left entrance before heading to the Watchmaker’s resting place.

15 – On the left corner of the Space Anchor room.

And that’s it for all the Dreamflux Reef chests! Funnily enough, there was no Warp Trottler to be found here, for some reason. Guess trashcans are more important these days. At least there are still achievements to be won from those.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more