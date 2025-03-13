All EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Athletes (So Far)

It’s a few months before the college football season kicks off, but the good people at EA Sports are hard at work on their next game. In fact, the College Football 26 cover athletes recently got together to take some photos. Here are all the College Football 26 cover athletes.

Leaks from the photo shoot for the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26 recently hit the internet, revealing all of the players EA Sports is rolling out the red carpet for. Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that the athlete on the cover of the base edition of the game may not appear on the Deluxe Edition.

Jeremiah Smith Going into his second year at Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith is already the best wide receiver in the nation. He will look to win his team to another National Championship in 2025.

Caleb Downs Another Ohio State player, Caleb Downs is one of the more versatile athletes in college football. He has great coverage skills from the safety position and can lay the wood.

DJ Lagway Florida had a strong end to the 2024 season, and a lot of that had to do with the play of quarterback DJ Lagway. The signal caller will look to build on his freshman campaign and enter the Heisman conversation.

Garrett Nussmeier Another quarterback looking to bring home the Heisman Trophy is Garrett Nussmeier from LSU. The SEC will be a tough conference to dominate, but Nussmeier will have to do it if he wants to hear his name early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nick Singleton It’s a big year for Penn State running backs, with Saquon Barkley running for 2,000 yards and winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Singleton will look to follow in Barkley’s footsteps and put Penn State back in the playoffs.

Ryan Williams It’s hard to imagine a better freshman season than the one wide receiver Ryan Williams had with Alabama. The team missed out on the playoffs, but with more consistent quarterback play, Williams and Co. could be right back in the mix.

Sam Leavitt Arizona State was one of the surprise teams of 2024, making the College Football playoffs and taking Texas to the wire. Quarterback Sam Leavitt will be under center once again and looking to finish the job.

Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame didn’t bring home a National Championship in 2024, but that had nothing to do with Jeremiyah Love’s play. The third-year running back returns for another shot at glory in 2025.

Dylan Stewart The only other defender outside of Caleb Downs who will be a College Football 26 cover athlete is South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart. Sacks are sexy, and if everything goes right, Stewart will have his fair share this season.

Bryce Underwood The only true freshman to appear on the cover of College Football 26, quarterback Bryce Underwood is ready to take Michigan back to the promised land after a down season in 2024. He has all the tools and intangibles, being one of the most coveted recruits in recent memory.



While the players get all the attention, it’s the coaches that put in countless sleepless nights to ensure their teams are ready to go on Saturday. Here are the coaches that will appear on the cover of the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26:

Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

James Franklin (Penn State)

Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State)

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

And those are all the cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 26 so far.

EA Sports College Football 26 does not have a release date.

