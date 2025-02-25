There is no shortage of secrets and mysteries in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and not all of them are captured on Swann’s camcorder. Sometimes, you can find Easter eggs in the simplest places. Here is a guide to all Easter egg phone numbers in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

All Easter Egg Phone Numbers in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

In Swann’s bedroom during Tape 1, Scene 14 (‘Phone a Friend’), you have the opportunity to call either Kat, Autumn, or Nora. However, you don’t have to call any of those numbers immediately. Instead, you can use the opportunity to call a handful of Easter egg numbers that the game has hidden.

So far, there seem to be around five Easter egg phone numbers in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. To hear the outcome, you need to punch in the full number on Swann’s phone.

These don’t necessarily unlock any of the game’s achievements, but they add an interesting tangent to the scene. One of them even potentially alludes to something significant about Kat’s character.

Phone Number Outcome Reset button Mash the red Reset button multiple times, and the dial tone will grow increasingly loud. Any incorrect number After five incorrect attempts, Kat’s voice will replace the Operator’s

and say, “The number you are trying to reach is unavailable”. 911 Velvet Cove’s local authorities will answer 285-555-6714

(The Movie Palace) The Movie Palace’s automated message plays,

indicating their hours and movie return options.

The last sentence will ominously repeat twice.

Swann won’t have a unique response to these phone numbers in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, rather she repeats the same line each time, “Whoopsie, must have entered the number wrong…”. There is no way to break this dialogue cycle until you decide to progress the story by entering a friend’s actual number.

If you missed this Easter egg opportunity the first time around, you can go back later via the Scene Selection menu and replay Scene 14 to experience it. Remember to choose Collectible Mode when replaying scenes for missed treasures like these, as doing so ensures that you don’t lose story progress by accident.

Also, if you press the incorrect digit by mistake, you can use the red Reset button at the bottom of the keypad to start over. Keep in mind that depending on the friend you choose to call, your friendship with them will notably increase.

And that concludes all Easter egg phone numbers in Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Check out our other content on the game, including a complete guide to all passwords and padlock combinations in Lost Records.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is available now.

