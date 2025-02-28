All 10 Echo Conch Owners and Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Across the Hello Kitty island Adventure map, there are ten Echo Conches to discover. If you can find and return each one to its owner, you’ll get cute furniture crafting recipes for your home. Here’s our guide on the locations and owners of all ten Echo Conches.

All Hello Kitty Island Adventure Echo Conch Owners and Locations

Hello Kitty – Red Echo Conch

The red conch is underwater, in between Gemstone Mountain and Mount Hothead. First, make sure you have both the flippers and snorkel items. You can get the flippers by completing the Finding Flippers quest from Keroppi. For the snorkel, reach Friendship Level 6 with Kuromi, which will unlock the Deep Diving quest. Then, swim toward Oasis and find the Red Echo Conch in a crevice underwater.

Retsuko – Orange Echo Conch

For this conch, you’ll need to head to the Spooky Swamp. Jump onto the raised area of the Swamp and walk past the cobbled footpath all the way to the edge of the cliff. There, you’ll find Retsuko’s orange Echo Conch.

Pekkle – Yellow Echo Conch

You’ll need a snorkel and flippers to retrieve this conch (see Red Echo Conch section for details). Dive into the Kelp maze and aim south, where the kelp sits at the seabed. There, you’ll find the Yellow Echo Conch.

Keroppi – Green Echo Conch

The Green Echo Conch is hidden between two trees on the right side up the hill in the Swamp. Hover between the trees until you get the option to collect an item.

Chococat – Blue Echo Conch

You’ll find the Blue Echo Conch in Mount Hothead. This one’s a little trickier, as you’ll have to hop across the ledges at the side of the mountain. Alternatively, reach Friendship Level 7 with Retsuko and unlock the Enraging Ruins side quest for an easier route.

Kuromi – Purple Echo Conch

The purple Echo Conch is located off the side of Gemstone Mountain. Run past the post box and down the slopes. Kuromi’s conch is between some stones and cacti.

My Melody – Pink Echo Conch

To collect the Pink Echo Conch, you’ll need a snorkel and flipper (see Red Conch section for details). Head to Rainbow Reef. To find this location, go to the Kelp Maze and swim up.

Badtz-Maru – White Echo Conch

Once you’ve unlocked the Rainbow Reef location, you’ll also be able to find the White Echo Conch. Go to the Sunken Ship area of the island and swim toward the seaweed. You’ll have to be patient as this conch isn’t visible. Once you’re prompted to grab an item, you’ll have found the White Echo Conch.

Tuxedosam – Sky Echo Conch

Head to Gemstone Mountain, with your snorkel and flippers at the ready (see Red Echo Conch section for details). Past the Icy Peak Entrance mailbox, you’ll find a pond. Dive in and head to the right corner, where you’ll find Tuxedosam’s Echo Conch.

Pompompurin – Brown Echo Conch

On Mount Hothead, past the last guest cabin, walk across the edge of the mountain. There, you’ll find the Brown Echo Conch.

And that’s our list of all 10 Hello Kitty Island Adventure Echo Conch owners and locations.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

