Animal Well has many useful items to collect to aid you in exploring the titular labyrinth, but some of the more important tools are locked behind a puzzling egg hunt. Here are all the rewards you can get for collecting eggs in Animal Well.

What are Eggs for in Animal Well?

Collecting eggs in Animal Well will reward you with a few hidden items that will greatly help you navigate the game’s map. These rewards can be vital to your exploration, and it’s well worth your time to seek them out.

There are 64 eggs in total and four rewards to collect which require you to gather a certain number of eggs to unlock. If you manage to find all the eggs in Animal Well, you’ll even unlock one of the game’s biggest secrets.

All Egg Collection Rewards in Animal Well

Below is a list of all the egg collection rewards you can claim in Animal Well along with the number of eggs you need to collect to unlock them:

8 Eggs: Animal Flute – use to fast travel.

16 Eggs: Pencil – use to draw on the map.

32 Eggs: Spinning Top – use to complete certain puzzles and find more eggs.

64 Eggs: 65th Egg – use to unlock the game’s true ending.

Each egg-reward count also has a PS5 trophy / Steam achievement attached to it:

Egg Enjoyer: Find 8 secret eggs.

Egg Hobbyist: Find 16 secret eggs.

Egg Lord: Find 32 secret eggs.

Egg Well: Find all secret eggs.

Where to Use Eggs in Animal Well

Early on after you start the game, you’ll undoubtedly stumble upon a room with a series of shelves and a large peacock perched atop it. In this room, there are four doors that have an egg symbol on them surrounded by many squares. These squares correspond to the number of eggs you need to collect to unlock the door and pick up the reward hiding behind it. The egg doors will unlock and open automatically once you find the required number of eggs.

Once you’ve collected all eggs and their associated rewards, be sure to use the UV Lantern tool (obtained by lighting all of the candles around the map) in the egg collection room to reveal yet another Animal Well riddle. The well of secrets runs deep.

