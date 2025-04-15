Despite its name, Bubble Gum Simulator INFINITY is not only about bubble gum. Traverse different worlds in order to find all the eggs and hatch the best pets in-game – using the bubble gum, of course. Here’s a guide on all eggs in Bubble Gum Simulator INFINITY and how to find them.

How To Get All Eggs In Bubble Gum Simulator INFINITY

Right now, there’s a total of 12 eggs across 6 worlds. You reach the new worlds by blowing a bubble gum balloon and flying upwards. The better the bubble gum, the bigger the balloon, and every pet you hatch gives you a boost in your flying abilities. That’s why it’s important to find all the eggs in-game and use them to hatch various different pets. Below you’ll find a detailed guide on all the eggs and their respective pets.

All Eggs In The Overworld

The Overworld is the ground level on which you spawn. Here you can buy beginner bubble gum and storage, as well as get access to the first three eggs.

Common Egg

This is the ultimate beginner egg and it costs only 10 Coins. You can hatch 5 pets from it, including a secret pet:

Doggy : 40% chance of hatching

: 40% chance of hatching Kitty : 30% chance of hatching

: 30% chance of hatching Bunny : 25% chance of hatching

: 25% chance of hatching Bear : 5% chance of hatching

: 5% chance of hatching King Doggy: Secret, 1/100M chance of hatching

Spotted Egg

When you’re ready to advance, you’ll find this egg right next to the Common Egg. It costs 110 Coins and also has 5 different pets you can hatch:

Mouse : 40% chance of hatching

: 40% chance of hatching Wolf : 25% chance of hatching

: 25% chance of hatching Fox : 20% chance of hatching

: 20% chance of hatching Polar Bear : 10% chance of hatching

: 10% chance of hatching Panda: 5% chance of hatching

Iceshard Egg

The most expensive egg in The Overworld, which costs 450 Coins. You can get 6 pets from this egg, including ice variants of some pets you’ve seen before:

Ice Kitty : 30% chance of hatching

: 30% chance of hatching Deer : 25% chance of hatching

: 25% chance of hatching Ice Wolf : 20% chance of hatching

: 20% chance of hatching Piggy : 14% chance of hatching

: 14% chance of hatching Ice Deer : 8% chance of hatching

: 8% chance of hatching Ice Dragon: 3% chance of hatching

All Eggs On The Floating Island

Blow your bubble gum balloon as big as you can, equip your best pets and start flying. Use the trampoline on the ground level and you’ll quickly reach an altitude of 450m, where you’ll find the new world of The Floating Island, along with a big awards chest.

Spikey Egg

This is the only egg on The Floating Island, and it costs 5,000 Coins. From it you can hatch 6 different pets, as well as your first Legendary pet:

Golem : 30% chance of hatching

: 30% chance of hatching Dinosaur : 30% chance of hatching

: 30% chance of hatching Ruby Golem : 20% chance of hatching

: 20% chance of hatching Dragon : 12% chance of hatching

: 12% chance of hatching Dark Dragon : 6.5% chance of hatching

: 6.5% chance of hatching Emerald Golem: Legendary, 0.5% chance of hatching

All Eggs In The Outer Space

Make sure to check the “equip best pets” option in your Pets menu before you continue flying, because there’s a big step in front of you. When you reach the altitude of 2,650m, you’ll arrive at another island called The Outer Space. Here you’ll get introduced to Mastery, a way of leveling up your pets and bubble gums, as well as the Doggy Jump minigame, which can help you earn awards.

Magma Egg

This is the point where the eggs get significantly more expensive, with the Magma egg costing a whopping 15,000 Coins. Expect 6 fire-based pets, mostly fire variants of some already-seen pets:

Magma Doggy : 45% chance of hatching

: 45% chance of hatching Magma Deer : 30.5% chance of hatching

: 30.5% chance of hatching Magma Fox : 15% chance of hatching

: 15% chance of hatching Magma Bear : 7% chance of hatching

: 7% chance of hatching Demon : 2.2% chance of hatching

: 2.2% chance of hatching Inferno Dragon: Legendary, 0.25% chance of hatching

Crystal Egg

You’ll find this egg right next to the Magma egg, and it costs 75,000 Coins. You’ll get a set of 6 completely new pets, including 2 Legendary pets:

Cave Bat : 60% chance of hatching

: 60% chance of hatching Dark Bat : 29.9% chance of hatching

: 29.9% chance of hatching Angel : 7% chance of hatching

: 7% chance of hatching Emerald Bat : 2.2% chance of hatching

: 2.2% chance of hatching Unicorn : Legendary, 0.25% chance of hatching

: Legendary, 0.25% chance of hatching Flying Pig: Legendary, 0.1% chance of hatching

All Eggs On Twilight

By now you probably hatched a Legendary or two, right? Make sure you do have some strong pets, because you’ll travel twice as much to the next island, located at 6,850m. Despite the island having only one egg, you’ll get some of the prettiest pets in-game.

Lunar Egg

This egg costs 100,000 Coins and hatches a gorgeous set of 6 pets, including 2 Legendary ones. It’s about time to stock up on Legendaries, right?

Space Mouse : 60% chance of hatching

: 60% chance of hatching Space Bull : 29.9% chance of hatching

: 29.9% chance of hatching Lunar Fox : 7% chance of hatching

: 7% chance of hatching Lunarcorn : 2.2% chance of hatching

: 2.2% chance of hatching Lunar Serpent : Legendary, 0.25% chance of hatching

: Legendary, 0.25% chance of hatching Electra: Legendary, 0.1% chance of hatching

All Eggs In The Void

Despite its name, The Void is actually a very nice place. Its only downside is how hard it is to reach it – it’s located at 10,130m. As a reward for going this high, you’ll get 3 eggs here, along with the biggest number of pets in one place.

Void Egg

Ready for some rare pets? This egg costs 175,000 Coins and gives you the expected 6 pets, but 3 of them are Legendary:

Void Kitty : 65% chance of hatching

: 65% chance of hatching Void Bat : 31.9% chance of hatching

: 31.9% chance of hatching Void Demon : 2.2% chance of hatching

: 2.2% chance of hatching Dark Phoenix : Legendary, 1/2K chance of hatching

: Legendary, 1/2K chance of hatching Neon Elemental : Legendary, 1/5K chance of hatching

: Legendary, 1/5K chance of hatching NULLVoid: Legendary, 1/1M chance of hatching

Hell Egg

Don’t be concerned by the name or the looks. This egg spawns, let’s say, red variants of some already seen pets, 6 in total, and costs 300,000 Coins:

Hell Piggy : 60% chance of hatching

: 60% chance of hatching Hell Dragon : 29.9% chance of hatching

: 29.9% chance of hatching Hell Crawler : 7% chance of hatching

: 7% chance of hatching Inferno Demon : 2.2% chance of hatching

: 2.2% chance of hatching Inferno Cube : Legendary, 1/4K chance of hatching

: Legendary, 1/4K chance of hatching Virus: Legendary, 1/50K chance of hatching

Nightmare Egg

Things do go a bit overboard here, starting with the price of 900,000 Coins. However, you’ll get what you pay for, since these 7 pets, including 2 Legendary and a Secret one, are some of the best in-game:

Demon Doggy : 60% chance of hatching

: 60% chance of hatching Skeletal Deer : 29.9% chance of hatching

: 29.9% chance of hatching Night Crawler : 7% chance of hatching

: 7% chance of hatching Hell Bat : 2.2% chance of hatching

: 2.2% chance of hatching Green Hydra : Legendary, 1/25K chance of hatching

: Legendary, 1/25K chance of hatching Demonic Hydra : Legendary, 1/100K chance of hatching

: Legendary, 1/100K chance of hatching The Overlord: Secret, 1/50M chance of hatching

All Eggs In The Zen

Once you’ve gone through the fire and the flames, at 15,960m you’ll find the final island called The Zen. Everything is calm and peaceful here, and there are some unique things waiting for you, such as a Potion Shrine and an Alien Shop.

Rainbow Egg

With it being the only egg on this island, the price is very steep at 1.5 million Coins. Here you can hatch 6 different pets, including 2 Legendary ones:

Red Golem : 60% chance of hatching

: 60% chance of hatching Orange Deer : 29.9% chance of hatching

: 29.9% chance of hatching Yellow Fox : 7% chance of hatching

: 7% chance of hatching Green Angel : 2.2% chance of hatching

: 2.2% chance of hatching Hexarium : Legendary, 1/100K chance of hatching

: Legendary, 1/100K chance of hatching Rainbow Shock: Legendary, 1/200K chance of hatching

How To Find The Secret Aura Egg

The Aura egg is not located on any of the main islands, rather on some of the tiny islands you encounter while flying upwards. However, don’t be sure you’ll find it that quickly. There’s a 1 in 50,000 chance of this egg appearing, and once it does appear, it costs 7.8 million Coins. If you are lucky enough to find it and be able to purchase it, you’ll get 5 very interesting pets, along with a Secret one:

Manny : 65% chance of hatching

: 65% chance of hatching Manicorn : 30% chance of hatching

: 30% chance of hatching Sigma Serpent : 1/10K chance of hatching

: 1/10K chance of hatching Manarium : 1/20K chance of hatching

: 1/20K chance of hatching MAN FACE GOD: Secret, 1/1M chance of hatching

And that’s all the eggs in Bubble Gum Simulator INFINITY. Start from the very first one and work your way up until you get the Legendary and Secret pets. Looking for a boost? Check out our Bubble Gum Simulator INFINITY codes list.

