All Elden Ring Nightreign Bosses (So Far)

Nightreign is a standalone co-op spinoff of Elden Ring, allowing players to get together to take on brand new bosses in this terrifying fantasy world. Here’s a list of every boss available in Elden Ring Nightreign.

All Bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

There are a total of 25 confirmed bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign so far. This list has been compiled based on our time with the network test, as well as trailers and footage that’s been released.

The game is structured similarly to a rogue-like, where you’ll pick your character at the start of the run, as well as the boss you want to face at the end of it. Each run consists of three in-game days, and you’ll fight one major boss at the end of each day. In-between those days, you’ll run into several other bosses in the open-world and evergaols.

Centipede Demon (Dark Souls) Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster Draconic Tree Sentinel Morgott Tricephalos Golden Hippopotamus Wormface Flaming Chariots Fire Monk Flying Dragon Agheel Nameless King (Dark Souls III) Ancient Dragon Ancient Hero of Zamor Crucible Knight Elder Lion Fell Omen Flying Dragon of the Hill Godskin Noble Leonine Misbegotten Lordsworn Captain Miranda Blossom Royal Army Knights Royal Carian Knight Sanguine Noble The Duke’s Dear Freja (Dark Souls II)

What’s fun about Nightreign is that you’ll also see iconic bosses from other FromSoftware games show up here as well. The big highlight is, of course, the Nameless King from Dark Souls III, who was regarded as the toughest boss fight we’d seen from the developers at the time. Of course, that quickly changed when the Painted World of Ariamis and Ringed City DLCs drop, but that’s another story.

