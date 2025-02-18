Forgot password

Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Elden Ring Nightreign Bosses (So Far)


Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Feb 17, 2025 09:57 pm

Nightreign is a standalone co-op spinoff of Elden Ring, allowing players to get together to take on brand new bosses in this terrifying fantasy world. Here’s a list of every boss available in Elden Ring Nightreign.



All Bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

There are a total of 25 confirmed bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign so far. This list has been compiled based on our time with the network test, as well as trailers and footage that’s been released.

The game is structured similarly to a rogue-like, where you’ll pick your character at the start of the run, as well as the boss you want to face at the end of it. Each run consists of three in-game days, and you’ll fight one major boss at the end of each day. In-between those days, you’ll run into several other bosses in the open-world and evergaols.

  1. Centipede Demon (Dark Souls)
  2. Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster
  3. Draconic Tree Sentinel
  4. Morgott
  5. Tricephalos
  6. Golden Hippopotamus
  7. Wormface
  8. Flaming Chariots
  9. Fire Monk
  10. Flying Dragon Agheel
  11. Nameless King (Dark Souls III)
  12. Ancient Dragon
  13. Ancient Hero of Zamor
  14. Crucible Knight
  15. Elder Lion
  16. Fell Omen
  17. Flying Dragon of the Hill
  18. Godskin Noble
  19. Leonine Misbegotten
  20. Lordsworn Captain
  21. Miranda Blossom
  22. Royal Army Knights
  23. Royal Carian Knight
  24. Sanguine Noble
  25. The Duke’s Dear Freja (Dark Souls II)

What’s fun about Nightreign is that you’ll also see iconic bosses from other FromSoftware games show up here as well. The big highlight is, of course, the Nameless King from Dark Souls III, who was regarded as the toughest boss fight we’d seen from the developers at the time. Of course, that quickly changed when the Painted World of Ariamis and Ringed City DLCs drop, but that’s another story.

And those are all of the confirmed bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign so far. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Elden Ring: Nightreign

