All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed

Elizabeth has another extensive list of requests during Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, which will help you progress through the Abyss of Time with its various rewards. Here’s a full list of each of the requests and their requirements.

All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Elizabeth has a total of 59 requests in Episode Aigis, and they’re all unlocked once you complete the first door (Malebolge) and unlock the shops in Paulownia Mall. They’re very similar to the ones you can find in the base game, and Aigis can get plenty of useful items from them, such as new equipment, Skill Cards, money and battle items.

Some requests demand that you obtain certain items inside Monad doors. Those items have an incredibly low drop rate, so it can take a good while until you get them. We haven’t completed these requests just yet, but we’ll be sure to update the list with them and their respective rewards once we manage to do so.

Request How to Unlock How to Complete Rewards 1 – Bring me a Muscle Drink. Complete Malebolge Buy a Muscle Drink at Aohige Pharmacy for 1.000 Yen x5 Soul Drop 2 – Bring me an Invigorate 2 Complete Request 1 Buy from Maiyodo Antiques for 5 Onix and 10 Turquoise x3 Speed Incense I 3 – Bring me a Dekaja Gem Complete Request 2 Obtained from random chests and breakable objects in the Abyss of Time. x3 Power Incense I 4 – Bring me Meteor Knuckles Complete Malebolge Found on Cocytus B8 (Locked Chest) x1 Me Patra 5 – Bring me a Flash Grenade Complete Request 4 Found on Caina B7 (Locked Chest) x1 Ergotite Shard 6 – Bring me a Blazing Greatsword Complete Request 5 Obtain from Maiyoido Antiques (Requires x1 Soul Sea Droplet) x1 Endure 7 – Bring me Gaea’s Grace Complete Request 6 Found on Antenora B10 (Locked Chest) x1 Quality Nihil Ore 8 – Bring me a Hazakura Complete Request 7 Obtain from Maioyodo Antiques (Requires x2 Soul Sea Droplets) x1 Multi-Target Boost 9 – Bring me an Aristocracy Complete Request 8 Obtain from Ptolomea B7 (Locked Chest) x1 Prime Nihil Ore 10 – Bring me Circe’s Bow Complete Request 9 Found on Judecca B8 (Locked Chest) x1 AS Refined Material 11 – Bring me a Pandemonium Complete Request 10 Obtain from Maiyodo Antiques (Requires x2 Soul Sea Drops) x1 Nihil White Model 12 – Perform All-Out Attacks. Complete Malebolge Perform 10 All-Out Attacks during battles. x10 Malachite 13 – Create a Persona that’s level 30 or above. Complete Malebolge Obtain a Persona at Level 30 or above. x3 Bufula Gem 14 – Create a Persona that’s level 38 or above. Complete Request 13 Obtain a Persona at Level 38 or above. x5 Trafuri Gem 15 – Create a Persona that’s level 46 or above. Complete Request 14 Obtain a Persona at Level 46 or above. x3 Magic Mirror 15 – Create a Persona that’s level 54 or above. Complete Request 15 Obtain a Persona at Level 54 or above. x2 Atrophying Sutra 17 – Create a Persona with Mabufu Complete Malebolge Show her a Persona with Mabufu (i.e. High Pixie) x2 Fierce Sutra 18 – Create a Persona with Fatal End. Complete Request 17 Show her a Persona with Fatal End (i.e. Mithras) x3 Attack Mirror 19 – Create a Persona with Gigantic Fist Complete Request 18 Show her a Persona with Gigantic Fist (i.e. Ganesha) x3 Empowering Sutra 20 – Create a Persona with Auto Masuku Complete Request 19 Show her a Persona with Auto Masuku (i.e. Siegfried) x3 Debilitator Sutra 21 – Fusion Series #1: High Priestess, Sarasvati Complete Malebolge B8 Fuse Sarasvati with Agilao (i.e. Baphomet + Flaurus, works with DLC packs). You can also use a Agilao Skill Card. x1 Winter Uniform (Metis) 22 – Fusion Series #2: Lovers, Titania Complete Request 21 Fuse Titania with Magarula. She automatically learns it at Level 50, so any fusion (i.e. Hariti + Samael) works. x1 Maid Outfit (Metis) 23 – Fusion Series #3: Lovers, Succubus Complete Request 22 Fuse Succubus with Charm Boost. A viable path is Yaksini (Charm Boost) + Parvati = Okuninushi, Okuninushi + Cu Chulainn = Succubus. x1 Black Leotard (Metis) 24 – Fusion Series #4: Hierophant, Daisoujou Complete Request 23 Fuse Daisoujou with Invigorate 3. Daisoujou learns Invigorate 3 at Level 61, so any fusion (i.e. Ganga + Jatayu) works. x1 Shujin Academy Uniform (Metis) 25 – Fusion Series #5: Hierophant, Kohryu Complete Request 24 Fuse Kohryu without any skill in particular (Special Fusion of Genbu + Seiryu + Suzaku + Byakko) x1 Yasogami High Uniform (Metis) 26 – Fusion Series #6: Tower, Masakado Complete Request 25 Fuse Masakado with the skill Unshaken Will x1 Velvet Outfit (Metis) 27 – Defeat a rare Shadow #1 Reach Caina B9 Defeat a rare Shadow in any Caina floor and bring the Odd Coin to Elizabeth x7 Onyx 28 – Defeat a rare Shadow #2 Complete Caina Defeat a rare shadow in any Antenora floor and bring the Rustic Coin to Elizabeth x1 ASIII Custom Parts 29 – Defeat a Greedy Shadow Complete Antenora Defeat the Greedy Shadow in Ptolomea x1 TE Custom Parts 30 – Bring me a Lady’s Stool Reach Cocytus B9 Defeat the Elegant Mother inside Monad Doors in Cocytus. Very low drop rate. x1 Moon Tarot 31 – Bring Me Divine Fur Complete Request 30 Defeat the Nemean Beast inside Monad Doors in Caina. Very low drop rate. x1 Judgement Tarot 32 – Bring me Ver. III Restraits Complete Request 31 Defeat Minotaur III inside Monad Doors in Antenora. Very low drop rate. x1 Devil Tarot 33 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 34 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 35 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 36 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 37 – Bring me a Cap of Eminence. Complete Request 31 Defeat Grand Magus inside Monad Doors in Antenora. Very low drop rate. x1 Book of Samech 38 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 39 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 40 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 41 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 42 – TBA TBA TBA TBA 43 – Shadow Hunting Milestone Complete Malebolge Defeat a total of 50 Shadows. x3 Medical Powder 44 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #2 Complete Request 43 Defeat a total of 100 Shadows. x3 Umugi Water 45 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #3 Complete Request 44 Defeat a total of 150 Shadows. x2 Bead 46 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #4 Complete Request 45 Defeat a total of 200 Shadows x2 Kamimusubi Water 47 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #5 Complete Request 46 Defeat a total of 300 Shadows x2 Bead Chain 48 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #5 Complete Request 47 Defeat a total of 400 Shadows x1 Soma 49 – Treasure Hunting Milestone Complete Malebolge B8 Open a total of 30 treasure chests. x2 Snuff Soul 50 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #2 Complete Request 49 Open a total of 60 treasure chests. x2 Chewing Soul 51 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #3 Complete Request 50 Open a total of 90 treasure chests. x6 Snuff Soul 52 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #4 Complete Request 51 Open a total of 120 treasure chests. x2 Precious Egg 53 – Persona Fusion Milestone Complete Malebolge B8 Complete 10 Persona fusions. x7 Amethyst 54 – Persona Fusion Milestone #2 Complete Request 53 Complete 20 Persona fusions. x3 AS Generic Material 55 – Persona Fusion Milestone #3 Complete Request 54 Complete 30 Persona fusions. x3 Emerald 56 – Special Fusion Milestone Complete Malebolge B8 Complete 3 Special Persona fusions. x3 Megido Gem 57 – Special Fusion Milestone #2 Complete Request 56, have 65% of the Compendium done. Complete 7 Special Persona fusions. x3 Homunculus 58 – Perform Dreamfest Complete Caina Obtain the Fusion Spell Dreamfest (Incubus + Succubus) x1 Bus Stop Sign 59 – Bring me a Bloody Button Complete Antenora Defeat the Reaper x1 Divine Pillar

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

