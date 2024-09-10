All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed

Elizabeth has another extensive list of requests during Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, which will help you progress through the Abyss of Time with its various rewards. Here’s a full list of each of the requests and their requirements.
All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis
Elizabeth has a total of 59 requests in Episode Aigis, and they’re all unlocked once you complete the first door (Malebolge) and unlock the shops in Paulownia Mall. They’re very similar to the ones you can find in the base game, and Aigis can get plenty of useful items from them, such as new equipment, Skill Cards, money and battle items.
Some requests demand that you obtain certain items inside Monad doors. Those items have an incredibly low drop rate, so it can take a good while until you get them. We haven’t completed these requests just yet, but we’ll be sure to update the list with them and their respective rewards once we manage to do so.
|Request
|How to Unlock
|How to Complete
|Rewards
|1 – Bring me a Muscle Drink.
|Complete Malebolge
|Buy a Muscle Drink at Aohige Pharmacy for 1.000 Yen
|x5 Soul Drop
|2 – Bring me an Invigorate 2
|Complete Request 1
|Buy from Maiyodo Antiques for 5 Onix and 10 Turquoise
|x3 Speed Incense I
|3 – Bring me a Dekaja Gem
|Complete Request 2
|Obtained from random chests and breakable objects in the Abyss of Time.
|x3 Power Incense I
|4 – Bring me Meteor Knuckles
|Complete Malebolge
|Found on Cocytus B8 (Locked Chest)
|x1 Me Patra
|5 – Bring me a Flash Grenade
|Complete Request 4
|Found on Caina B7 (Locked Chest)
|x1 Ergotite Shard
|6 – Bring me a Blazing Greatsword
|Complete Request 5
|Obtain from Maiyoido Antiques (Requires x1 Soul Sea Droplet)
|x1 Endure
|7 – Bring me Gaea’s Grace
|Complete Request 6
|Found on Antenora B10 (Locked Chest)
|x1 Quality Nihil Ore
|8 – Bring me a Hazakura
|Complete Request 7
|Obtain from Maioyodo Antiques (Requires x2 Soul Sea Droplets)
|x1 Multi-Target Boost
|9 – Bring me an Aristocracy
|Complete Request 8
|Obtain from Ptolomea B7 (Locked Chest)
|x1 Prime Nihil Ore
|10 – Bring me Circe’s Bow
|Complete Request 9
|Found on Judecca B8 (Locked Chest)
|x1 AS Refined Material
|
|11 – Bring me a Pandemonium
|Complete Request 10
|Obtain from Maiyodo Antiques (Requires x2 Soul Sea Drops)
|x1 Nihil White Model
|12 – Perform All-Out Attacks.
|Complete Malebolge
|Perform 10 All-Out Attacks during battles.
|x10 Malachite
|13 – Create a Persona that’s level 30 or above.
|Complete Malebolge
|Obtain a Persona at Level 30 or above.
|x3 Bufula Gem
|14 – Create a Persona that’s level 38 or above.
|Complete Request 13
|Obtain a Persona at Level 38 or above.
|x5 Trafuri Gem
|15 – Create a Persona that’s level 46 or above.
|Complete Request 14
|Obtain a Persona at Level 46 or above.
|x3 Magic Mirror
|15 – Create a Persona that’s level 54 or above.
|Complete Request 15
|Obtain a Persona at Level 54 or above.
|x2 Atrophying Sutra
|17 – Create a Persona with Mabufu
|Complete Malebolge
|Show her a Persona with Mabufu (i.e. High Pixie)
|x2 Fierce Sutra
|18 – Create a Persona with Fatal End.
|Complete Request 17
|Show her a Persona with Fatal End (i.e. Mithras)
|x3 Attack Mirror
|19 – Create a Persona with Gigantic Fist
|Complete Request 18
|Show her a Persona with Gigantic Fist (i.e. Ganesha)
|x3 Empowering Sutra
|20 – Create a Persona with Auto Masuku
|Complete Request 19
|Show her a Persona with Auto Masuku (i.e. Siegfried)
|x3 Debilitator Sutra
|
|21 – Fusion Series #1: High Priestess, Sarasvati
|Complete Malebolge B8
|Fuse Sarasvati with Agilao (i.e. Baphomet + Flaurus, works with DLC packs). You can also use a Agilao Skill Card.
|x1 Winter Uniform (Metis)
|22 – Fusion Series #2: Lovers, Titania
|Complete Request 21
|Fuse Titania with Magarula. She automatically learns it at Level 50, so any fusion (i.e. Hariti + Samael) works.
|x1 Maid Outfit (Metis)
|23 – Fusion Series #3: Lovers, Succubus
|Complete Request 22
|Fuse Succubus with Charm Boost. A viable path is Yaksini (Charm Boost) + Parvati = Okuninushi, Okuninushi + Cu Chulainn = Succubus.
|x1 Black Leotard (Metis)
|24 – Fusion Series #4: Hierophant, Daisoujou
|Complete Request 23
|Fuse Daisoujou with Invigorate 3. Daisoujou learns Invigorate 3 at Level 61, so any fusion (i.e. Ganga + Jatayu) works.
|x1 Shujin Academy Uniform (Metis)
|25 – Fusion Series #5: Hierophant, Kohryu
|Complete Request 24
|Fuse Kohryu without any skill in particular (Special Fusion of Genbu + Seiryu + Suzaku + Byakko)
|x1 Yasogami High Uniform (Metis)
|26 – Fusion Series #6: Tower, Masakado
|Complete Request 25
|Fuse Masakado with the skill Unshaken Will
|x1 Velvet Outfit (Metis)
|27 – Defeat a rare Shadow #1
|Reach Caina B9
|Defeat a rare Shadow in any Caina floor and bring the Odd Coin to Elizabeth
|x7 Onyx
|28 – Defeat a rare Shadow #2
|Complete Caina
|Defeat a rare shadow in any Antenora floor and bring the Rustic Coin to Elizabeth
|x1 ASIII Custom Parts
|29 – Defeat a Greedy Shadow
|Complete Antenora
|Defeat the Greedy Shadow in Ptolomea
|x1 TE Custom Parts
|30 – Bring me a Lady’s Stool
|Reach Cocytus B9
|Defeat the Elegant Mother inside Monad Doors in Cocytus. Very low drop rate.
|x1 Moon Tarot
|
|31 – Bring Me Divine Fur
|Complete Request 30
|Defeat the Nemean Beast inside Monad Doors in Caina. Very low drop rate.
|x1 Judgement Tarot
|32 – Bring me Ver. III Restraits
|Complete Request 31
|Defeat Minotaur III inside Monad Doors in Antenora. Very low drop rate.
|x1 Devil Tarot
|33 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|34 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|35 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|36 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|37 – Bring me a Cap of Eminence.
|Complete Request 31
|Defeat Grand Magus inside Monad Doors in Antenora. Very low drop rate.
|x1 Book of Samech
|38 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|39 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|40 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|
|41 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|42 – TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|43 – Shadow Hunting Milestone
|Complete Malebolge
|Defeat a total of 50 Shadows.
|x3 Medical Powder
|44 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #2
|Complete Request 43
|Defeat a total of 100 Shadows.
|x3 Umugi Water
|45 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #3
|Complete Request 44
|Defeat a total of 150 Shadows.
|x2 Bead
|46 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #4
|Complete Request 45
|Defeat a total of 200 Shadows
|x2 Kamimusubi Water
|47 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #5
|Complete Request 46
|Defeat a total of 300 Shadows
|x2 Bead Chain
|48 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #5
|Complete Request 47
|Defeat a total of 400 Shadows
|x1 Soma
|49 – Treasure Hunting Milestone
|Complete Malebolge B8
|Open a total of 30 treasure chests.
|x2 Snuff Soul
|50 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #2
|Complete Request 49
|Open a total of 60 treasure chests.
|x2 Chewing Soul
|
|51 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #3
|Complete Request 50
|Open a total of 90 treasure chests.
|x6 Snuff Soul
|52 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #4
|Complete Request 51
|Open a total of 120 treasure chests.
|x2 Precious Egg
|53 – Persona Fusion Milestone
|Complete Malebolge B8
|Complete 10 Persona fusions.
|x7 Amethyst
|54 – Persona Fusion Milestone #2
|Complete Request 53
|Complete 20 Persona fusions.
|x3 AS Generic Material
|55 – Persona Fusion Milestone #3
|Complete Request 54
|Complete 30 Persona fusions.
|x3 Emerald
|56 – Special Fusion Milestone
|Complete Malebolge B8
|Complete 3 Special Persona fusions.
|x3 Megido Gem
|57 – Special Fusion Milestone #2
|Complete Request 56, have 65% of the Compendium done.
|Complete 7 Special Persona fusions.
|x3 Homunculus
|58 – Perform Dreamfest
|Complete Caina
|Obtain the Fusion Spell Dreamfest (Incubus + Succubus)
|x1 Bus Stop Sign
|59 – Bring me a Bloody Button
|Complete Antenora
|Defeat the Reaper
|x1 Divine Pillar
Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.
Published: Sep 10, 2024 05:36 am