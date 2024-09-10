Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
Guides
Video Games

All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed

Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 05:36 am

Elizabeth has another extensive list of requests during Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, which will help you progress through the Abyss of Time with its various rewards. Here’s a full list of each of the requests and their requirements.

All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Elizabeth has a total of 59 requests in Episode Aigis, and they’re all unlocked once you complete the first door (Malebolge) and unlock the shops in Paulownia Mall. They’re very similar to the ones you can find in the base game, and Aigis can get plenty of useful items from them, such as new equipment, Skill Cards, money and battle items.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Some requests demand that you obtain certain items inside Monad doors. Those items have an incredibly low drop rate, so it can take a good while until you get them. We haven’t completed these requests just yet, but we’ll be sure to update the list with them and their respective rewards once we manage to do so.

RequestHow to UnlockHow to CompleteRewards
1 – Bring me a Muscle Drink.Complete MalebolgeBuy a Muscle Drink at Aohige Pharmacy for 1.000 Yenx5 Soul Drop
2 – Bring me an Invigorate 2Complete Request 1Buy from Maiyodo Antiques for 5 Onix and 10 Turquoisex3 Speed Incense I
3 – Bring me a Dekaja GemComplete Request 2Obtained from random chests and breakable objects in the Abyss of Time.x3 Power Incense I
4 – Bring me Meteor KnucklesComplete MalebolgeFound on Cocytus B8 (Locked Chest)x1 Me Patra
5 – Bring me a Flash GrenadeComplete Request 4Found on Caina B7 (Locked Chest)x1 Ergotite Shard
6 – Bring me a Blazing GreatswordComplete Request 5Obtain from Maiyoido Antiques (Requires x1 Soul Sea Droplet)x1 Endure
7 – Bring me Gaea’s GraceComplete Request 6Found on Antenora B10 (Locked Chest)x1 Quality Nihil Ore
8 – Bring me a HazakuraComplete Request 7Obtain from Maioyodo Antiques (Requires x2 Soul Sea Droplets)x1 Multi-Target Boost
9 – Bring me an AristocracyComplete Request 8Obtain from Ptolomea B7 (Locked Chest)x1 Prime Nihil Ore
10 – Bring me Circe’s BowComplete Request 9Found on Judecca B8 (Locked Chest)x1 AS Refined Material
11 – Bring me a PandemoniumComplete Request 10Obtain from Maiyodo Antiques (Requires x2 Soul Sea Drops)x1 Nihil White Model
12 – Perform All-Out Attacks.Complete MalebolgePerform 10 All-Out Attacks during battles.x10 Malachite
13 – Create a Persona that’s level 30 or above.Complete MalebolgeObtain a Persona at Level 30 or above.x3 Bufula Gem
14 – Create a Persona that’s level 38 or above.Complete Request 13Obtain a Persona at Level 38 or above.x5 Trafuri Gem
15 – Create a Persona that’s level 46 or above.Complete Request 14Obtain a Persona at Level 46 or above.x3 Magic Mirror
15 – Create a Persona that’s level 54 or above.Complete Request 15Obtain a Persona at Level 54 or above.x2 Atrophying Sutra
17 – Create a Persona with MabufuComplete MalebolgeShow her a Persona with Mabufu (i.e. High Pixie)x2 Fierce Sutra
18 – Create a Persona with Fatal End.Complete Request 17Show her a Persona with Fatal End (i.e. Mithras)x3 Attack Mirror
19 – Create a Persona with Gigantic FistComplete Request 18Show her a Persona with Gigantic Fist (i.e. Ganesha)x3 Empowering Sutra
20 – Create a Persona with Auto MasukuComplete Request 19Show her a Persona with Auto Masuku (i.e. Siegfried)x3 Debilitator Sutra
21 – Fusion Series #1: High Priestess, SarasvatiComplete Malebolge B8Fuse Sarasvati with Agilao (i.e. Baphomet + Flaurus, works with DLC packs). You can also use a Agilao Skill Card.x1 Winter Uniform (Metis)
22 – Fusion Series #2: Lovers, TitaniaComplete Request 21Fuse Titania with Magarula. She automatically learns it at Level 50, so any fusion (i.e. Hariti + Samael) works.x1 Maid Outfit (Metis)
23 – Fusion Series #3: Lovers, SuccubusComplete Request 22Fuse Succubus with Charm Boost. A viable path is Yaksini (Charm Boost) + Parvati = Okuninushi, Okuninushi + Cu Chulainn = Succubus.x1 Black Leotard (Metis)
24 – Fusion Series #4: Hierophant, DaisoujouComplete Request 23Fuse Daisoujou with Invigorate 3. Daisoujou learns Invigorate 3 at Level 61, so any fusion (i.e. Ganga + Jatayu) works.x1 Shujin Academy Uniform (Metis)
25 – Fusion Series #5: Hierophant, KohryuComplete Request 24Fuse Kohryu without any skill in particular (Special Fusion of Genbu + Seiryu + Suzaku + Byakko)x1 Yasogami High Uniform (Metis)
26 – Fusion Series #6: Tower, MasakadoComplete Request 25Fuse Masakado with the skill Unshaken Willx1 Velvet Outfit (Metis)
27 – Defeat a rare Shadow #1Reach Caina B9Defeat a rare Shadow in any Caina floor and bring the Odd Coin to Elizabethx7 Onyx
28 – Defeat a rare Shadow #2Complete CainaDefeat a rare shadow in any Antenora floor and bring the Rustic Coin to Elizabethx1 ASIII Custom Parts
29 – Defeat a Greedy ShadowComplete AntenoraDefeat the Greedy Shadow in Ptolomeax1 TE Custom Parts
30 – Bring me a Lady’s StoolReach Cocytus B9Defeat the Elegant Mother inside Monad Doors in Cocytus. Very low drop rate.x1 Moon Tarot
31 – Bring Me Divine FurComplete Request 30Defeat the Nemean Beast inside Monad Doors in Caina. Very low drop rate.x1 Judgement Tarot
32 – Bring me Ver. III RestraitsComplete Request 31Defeat Minotaur III inside Monad Doors in Antenora. Very low drop rate.x1 Devil Tarot
33 – TBATBATBATBA
34 – TBATBATBATBA
35 – TBATBATBATBA
36 – TBATBATBATBA
37 – Bring me a Cap of Eminence.Complete Request 31Defeat Grand Magus inside Monad Doors in Antenora. Very low drop rate.x1 Book of Samech
38 – TBATBATBATBA
39 – TBATBATBATBA
40 – TBATBATBATBA
41 – TBATBATBATBA
42 – TBATBATBATBA
43 – Shadow Hunting MilestoneComplete MalebolgeDefeat a total of 50 Shadows.x3 Medical Powder
44 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #2Complete Request 43Defeat a total of 100 Shadows.x3 Umugi Water
45 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #3Complete Request 44Defeat a total of 150 Shadows.x2 Bead
46 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #4Complete Request 45Defeat a total of 200 Shadowsx2 Kamimusubi Water
47 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #5Complete Request 46Defeat a total of 300 Shadowsx2 Bead Chain
48 – Shadow Hunting Milestone #5Complete Request 47Defeat a total of 400 Shadowsx1 Soma
49 – Treasure Hunting MilestoneComplete Malebolge B8Open a total of 30 treasure chests.x2 Snuff Soul
50 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #2Complete Request 49Open a total of 60 treasure chests.x2 Chewing Soul
51 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #3Complete Request 50Open a total of 90 treasure chests.x6 Snuff Soul
52 – Treasure Hunting Milestone #4Complete Request 51Open a total of 120 treasure chests.x2 Precious Egg
53 – Persona Fusion MilestoneComplete Malebolge B8Complete 10 Persona fusions.x7 Amethyst
54 – Persona Fusion Milestone #2Complete Request 53Complete 20 Persona fusions.x3 AS Generic Material
55 – Persona Fusion Milestone #3Complete Request 54Complete 30 Persona fusions.x3 Emerald
56 – Special Fusion MilestoneComplete Malebolge B8Complete 3 Special Persona fusions.x3 Megido Gem
57 – Special Fusion Milestone #2Complete Request 56, have 65% of the Compendium done.Complete 7 Special Persona fusions.x3 Homunculus
58 – Perform DreamfestComplete CainaObtain the Fusion Spell Dreamfest (Incubus + Succubus)x1 Bus Stop Sign
59 – Bring me a Bloody ButtonComplete AntenoraDefeat the Reaperx1 Divine Pillar

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

Persona 3 Reload
Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.