All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload, Listed

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

As you progress through Persona 3 Reload, you’ll quickly see that Elizabeth has over 100 requests for you to take on. Here’s a list of all Elizabeth requests in Persona 3 Reload, including their rewards and deadlines.

Every Elizabeth Request in Persona 3 Reload

Shortly after you gain your Persona ability, you’ll be able to start talking to Elizabeth outside the Velvet Room to take on various requests. They usually reward you with useful consumable items, cosmetic outfits, and the ability to craft special Personas.

Most are easy to knock out, but some may require a bit more finesse.

RequestUnlock DateDeadlineHow to CompleteReward
1: Bring Me a Muscle Drink5/10N/ACan be bought from Aohige Pharmacy or from Tartarus chests.Soul Drop x5
2: Retrieve the First Old Document5/10N/AReach floor 22 of the Thebel block in Tartarus.10,000 Yen
3: Shadow Hunting Milestone5/10N/ADefeat 100 Shadows.Cure Water x3
4: Treasure Hunting Milestone5/10N/AOpen 50 treasure chests.Snuff Soul x2
5: Create a Persona that’s level 13 or above.5/10N/AAs the title suggests, just show Elizabeth a Persona at level 13 or higher.Bufula Gem x3
6: Create a Persona with KouhaComplete request 5N/AShow Elizabeth a Persona with the Kouha skill.Fierce Sutra
7: Bring Me a JuzumaruComplete request 2N/AOpen a locked chest on floor 36.Makouha
8: Experiment with Fortune Telling5/10N/ATalk to the Fortune Teller in Club Escapade and buy the Rarity Fortune.Speed Incense I x3
9: I’d Like to Try All Kinds of DrinksComplete request 1N/ABuy 12 drinks from the vending machines around Tatsumi Port Island.Media
10: I’d Like to Try a Beef BowlComplete request 1N/ABuy an Umiushi Beef Bowl at Iwatodai Strip Mall.Male Uniform (Winter)
11: Please Prevail in the Big Eater ChallengeComplete request 9N/ATake on the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger and win.Twilight Fragments x3
12: Bring Me Pine Resin5/106/6Talk to Yukari.Toy Bow
13: Bring Me a Handheld Game Console5/106/6Talk to Junpei.Pixel Vest
14: Retrieve the Second Old Document5/10N/AReach floor 43 in Tartarus.20,000 Yen
15: Shadow Hunting Milestone #2Complete request 3N/ADefeat 200 Shadows.Umugi Water x3
16: Treasure Hunting Milestone #2Complete Request 4N/AOpen 100 treasure chests.Chewing Soul x2
17: Fusion Series #1: Emperor, OberonComplete request 6N/AShow Elizabeth Oberon with Mazio.Female Uniform (Winter)
18: I’d Like to Be Gifted a Bouquet of Flowers6/13N/ABuy a Rose Bouquet from Rafflesia.Female Winter Garb
19: I Want Jack Frost DollsComplete request 18N/APlay the crane game at Paulownia Mall.Twilight Fragments x3
20: Bring Me Some Potent Medicine6/13N/AVisit the Nurse’s Office in Gekkoukan High when you’re tired from exploring Tartarus.Steel Pipe
21: Retrieve the Third Old Document6/13N/AReach floor 69 in Tartarus.30,000 Yen
22: Shadow Hunting Milestone #3Complete request 15N/ADefeat 300 Shadows.Bead x3
23: Persona Fusion Milestone6/13N/AFuse 20 Personas.Twilight Fragments x5
24: Create a Persona that’s Level 23 or Above6/13N/AShow Elizabeth a Persona that’s Level 23 or higher.Sugar Key
25: Fusion Series #2: Chariot, MithrasComplete request 17N/AFuse Mithras and show it to Elizabeth.Male Winter Garb
26: Bring Me an Onimaru Kunitsuna6/13N/AObtained from a chest on floor 54 of TartarusCrit Rate Boost
27: Bring Me a Triangular Sword6/137/5Talk to Mitsuru.Gallant Sneakers
28: Bring Me a Protein Not For ProsComplete request 277/5Talk to Akihiko.Spiked Bat
29: I Want to Look Fashionable6/137/5Purchase glasses from the Luxury Shopkeeper in Club Escapade.Power Incense x5
30: Retrieve the Fourth Old Document7/9N/AReach floor 91 of Tartarus.40,000 Yen
31: Shadow Hunting Milestone #4Complete request 22N/ADefeat 450 Shadows.Kamisubi Water x2
32: Treasure Hunting Milestone #3Complete request 16N/AOpen 150 treasure chests.Snuff Soul x6
33: Persona Fusion Milestone #26/13N/AFuse 35 Personas.Twilight Fragments x5
34: Create a Persona with Torrent Shot7/9N/AShow Elizabeth any Persona with the Torrent Shot skill.Attack Mirror x3
35: Fusion Series #3: Hermit, Mothman7/9N/AFuse Mothman with Agilao.Maid Outfit
36: Defeat a Rare Shadow #17/9N/ADefeat the Rare Shadow in Yabbashah.Onyx x7
37: Traverse the Monad Passage7/9N/AClear the Monad Passage on floor 91.Black Sword
38: I Want to Eat Some Chilled Taiyaki7/9N/ABuy Lukewarm Taiyaki at the school store, then leave it in the dorm fridge for one day.Nihil Cloth
39: Let Me Hear Music Unique to Gekkoukan7/9N/AVisit the PA Room in Gekkoukan High.Female Uniform (Summer)
40: I’d Like to See a Pair of Max Safety Shoes7/9N/ABuy from Tanaka’s show on 7/12.Twilight Fragments x3
41: Bring Me the Mysterious Person’s Autograph7/9, complete request 40N/AStart the Devil Social Link to get Tanaka’s business card.Nihil Bible
42: Please Feed the Cat7/9N/ABuy Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy, then feed the cat at the Station Outskirts. Do this four times.Male Summer Garb
43: Bring Me a Christmas Star7/98/4Talk to Fuuka.Jack’s Gloves
44: I Wish to Feel the Ocean7/98/4Pick up any of the four items on the beach in Yakushima.Amethyst x5
45: Retrieve the Fifth Old Document8/8N/AReach floor 118 in Tartarus.50,000 Yen
46: Shadow Hunting Milestone #5Complete request 31N/ADefeat 600 Shadows.Bead Chain x2
47: Treasure Hunting Milestone #4Complete request 32N/AOpen 200 treasure chests.Precious Egg x2
48: Persona Fusion Milestone #3Complete request 33N/AFuse 50 Personas.Twilight Fragments x5
49: Create a Persona that’s Level 38 or AboveComplete request 31N/AShow Elizabeth a Persona that’s level 38 or higher.Marionette
50: Perform King and I8/8N/AUse the King and I Fusion Spell.Guard Incense II x3
51: Bring Me an Outenta Mitsuyo8/8N/ACrafted at Shinshoudo.Multi-Target Boost
52: I’d Like to Try a Homecooked MealComplete request 38N/ACook with someone at the dorm.Legendary Cleaver
53: I’d Like to See a Mysterious PotatoComplete request 52N/ATend to the garden with someone to get a Tarukaja Potato.Ergotite Shard
54: Attempt a Hundred Shrine Visits8/8N/ACheck the shrine at Naganaki Shrine three times.Lime Swim Wear
55: I’d Like to See Proof of a Bond8/8N/AMax out a Social Link.Space Badge
56: Look for the Drink With My Name8/8N/AGo to Que Sera Sera at the Station Outskirts and talk to the bartender to get a Queen Elizabeth.Generic Material
57: I’d like to Try Aojiru8/8N/AGo to Aohige Pharmacy, then go to Shinshoudo to trade two Topaz and one Turquoise for a Vintage Yagen. Bring it back to Aohige.Twilight Fragments x8
58: I Wish to Become a Straw Millionaire8/88/31Go to the Station Outskirts to trade the wrapped bandage, then go to Port Island Station to trade the Student Handbook. Head to Iwatodai Strip Mall to trade the Irresistable Catnip, then bring the Cat Headband back to Elizabeth.Turquoise x20
59: Retrieve the Sixth Old Document9/10N/AReach floor 144 of Tartarus.70,000 Yen
60: Shadow Hunting Milestone #68/8, complete request 46N/ADefeat 800 Shadows.Soma
61: Create a Persona that’s Level 46 or Above9/10, complete request 49N/AShow Elizabeth a Persona that’s level 46 or higher.Atrophying Sutra
62: Fusion Series #4: Lovers, Titania9/10, complete request 35N/AShow Elizabeth Titania with Matarukaja.Male Uniform (Summer)
63: Fusion Series #5: Magician, Rangda9/10, complete request 50N/AFuse Rangda.Female Summer Garb
64: Defeat a Rare Shadow #29/10, complete request 49N/AKill the rare Shadow in Tziah.Topaz x7
65: Bring Me an Ote-Gine9/10N/AOpen the treasure chest on floor 143 of Tartarus.Quality Nihil Ore
66: Bring Me a Giant, Creepy Doll9/10, complete request 39N/AVisit the Laboratory in Gekkoukan High.Quality Nihil Blade
67: Find Me a Beautiful Tile9/10, complete request 54N/AVisit Mahjong Parlor Red Hawk at the Station Outskirts.Scrub Brush
68: Bring Me a Fruit Knife9/1010/2Talk to Shinjiro.Bus Stop Sign
69: Bring Me Oil9/1010/2Talk to Aigis.Rocket Punch
70: Retrieve the Seventh Old Document10/6N/AReach floor 172 of Tartarus.90,000 Yen
71: Fusion Series #6: Strength, Siegfried10/6, complete request 62N/AShow Elizabeth Siegfried with Endure.Sky Sundress
72: Fusion Series #7: Hierophant, Daisoujou10/6, complete request 63N/AShow Elizabeth Daisoujou with Regenerate 3.Blue Shorts
73: Bring Me a Mikazuki Munechika10/6N/ACrafted at Shinshoudo with a Quality Nihil Blade.Endure
74: I’d Like to Try Sushi10/6, complete request 53N/ACheck the Inari Shrine at Naganaki. Requires level 4 in Academics.Ergotite Chunk
75: Bring Me a Sengoku-era Helm10/6, complete request 66N/ATalk to Mr Ono at the Faculty Office.Twilight Fragments x7
76: Bring Me a Glasses Wipe10/61/1Talk to Ikutsuki.Garnet x5
77: I’d Like to Walk Around Paulownia Mall5/10, complete 15 requestsN/ATalk to Elizabeth.Small Cheongsam
78: I’d Like to Visit Iwatodai Station5/10, complete 30 requestsN/ATalk to Elizabeth.Book of the Ancients
79: I’d Like to Visit Naganaki Shrine5/10, complete 70 requestsN/ATalk to Elizabeth.Vitality Sash
80: I’d Like to Visit Gekkoukan High5/10, complete 70 requestsN/ATalk to Elizabeth.Sorcerer’s Marl
81: I’d Like to Visit Your Room11/6, complete 80 requestsN/ATalk to Elizabeth.Tyrant’s Horn
82: Retrieve the Last Old Document11/6N/AReach floor 198 of Tartarus.120,000 Yen
83: Retrieve the Progress Report12/4N/AReach the top of Tartarus.150,000 Yen
84: Create a Persona with Tempest Slash11/6N/AShow Elizabeth any Persona with Tempest Slash.Empowering Sutra x3
85: Create a Persona with Auto-Marakukaja12/4N/AShow Elizabeth any Persona with Auto-Marakukaja.Debilitator Sutra x3
86: Fusion Series #8: Death, Alice11/6N/AFuse Alice via Special Fusion.Maid Outfit
87: Fusion Series #9: Fool, Loki12/7N/AMax out the Fool Social Link and fuse Loki via Special Fusion.Masakados
88: Defeat a Greedy Shadow11/6N/ATalk to the Fortune Teller at Club Escapade to boost their spawn rates in Tartarus.Life Aid
89: Bring Me a Rai Kunimitsu11/6N/AOpen the chest on floor 184 in Tartarus.Prime Nihil Ore
90: Bring Me a Dojigiri Yasutsuna12/4N/AOpen the chest on floor 212 in Tartarus.AS Refined Material
91: Bring Me a Tonbo-kiri12/4N/ACraft it at the antiques shop.Nihil Black Model x2
92: Go Clean a Restroom11/6N/AInteract with the restroom at Port island Station.Maid Outfit
93: Go Water the Flowers11/6N/AWater the flower on the school rooftop.Maid Outfit
94: Bring Me Food for a Furry Friend11/611/30Talk to Koromaru.Bone
95: Bring Me a Featherman R Action Figure11/611/30Talk to Ken.Sacrificial Idol
96: I;d Like to Try Oden Juice11/6N/ATalk to the Friendly Student at the persimmon tree. Buy all the drinks from the vending machine in Kyoto, then bring them back to her.Winter Uniform
97: Bring Me My Christmas Present12/412/25Rescue all missing persons from June to get the Thank You Letter. Speak to the man on the second level of Iwatodai Strip Mall.Ruby x3
98: Fusion Series #10: Tower, Masakado1/6N/AShow Elizabeth Masakado with Charge.Nihil White Model x2
99: Defeat the Shadow of the Void1/6N/AClear the Monad Passage on floor 255.Nihil White Model x2
100: Bring Me a Bloody Button1/6N/ADefeat the Reaper.Divine Pillar
101: Take Out the Ultimate Adversary1/6N/ADefeat the secret boss.Omnipotent Orb

And those are all 101 Elizabeth requests in Persona 3 Reload, along with how to complete them.

