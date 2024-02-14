All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload, Listed

As you progress through Persona 3 Reload, you’ll quickly see that Elizabeth has over 100 requests for you to take on. Here’s a list of all Elizabeth requests in Persona 3 Reload, including their rewards and deadlines.

Every Elizabeth Request in Persona 3 Reload

Shortly after you gain your Persona ability, you’ll be able to start talking to Elizabeth outside the Velvet Room to take on various requests. They usually reward you with useful consumable items, cosmetic outfits, and the ability to craft special Personas.

Most are easy to knock out, but some may require a bit more finesse.

Request Unlock Date Deadline How to Complete Reward 1: Bring Me a Muscle Drink 5/10 N/A Can be bought from Aohige Pharmacy or from Tartarus chests. Soul Drop x5 2: Retrieve the First Old Document 5/10 N/A Reach floor 22 of the Thebel block in Tartarus. 10,000 Yen 3: Shadow Hunting Milestone 5/10 N/A Defeat 100 Shadows. Cure Water x3 4: Treasure Hunting Milestone 5/10 N/A Open 50 treasure chests. Snuff Soul x2 5: Create a Persona that’s level 13 or above. 5/10 N/A As the title suggests, just show Elizabeth a Persona at level 13 or higher. Bufula Gem x3 6: Create a Persona with Kouha Complete request 5 N/A Show Elizabeth a Persona with the Kouha skill. Fierce Sutra 7: Bring Me a Juzumaru Complete request 2 N/A Open a locked chest on floor 36. Makouha 8: Experiment with Fortune Telling 5/10 N/A Talk to the Fortune Teller in Club Escapade and buy the Rarity Fortune. Speed Incense I x3 9: I’d Like to Try All Kinds of Drinks Complete request 1 N/A Buy 12 drinks from the vending machines around Tatsumi Port Island. Media 10: I’d Like to Try a Beef Bowl Complete request 1 N/A Buy an Umiushi Beef Bowl at Iwatodai Strip Mall. Male Uniform (Winter) 11: Please Prevail in the Big Eater Challenge Complete request 9 N/A Take on the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger and win. Twilight Fragments x3 12: Bring Me Pine Resin 5/10 6/6 Talk to Yukari. Toy Bow 13: Bring Me a Handheld Game Console 5/10 6/6 Talk to Junpei. Pixel Vest 14: Retrieve the Second Old Document 5/10 N/A Reach floor 43 in Tartarus. 20,000 Yen 15: Shadow Hunting Milestone #2 Complete request 3 N/A Defeat 200 Shadows. Umugi Water x3 16: Treasure Hunting Milestone #2 Complete Request 4 N/A Open 100 treasure chests. Chewing Soul x2 17: Fusion Series #1: Emperor, Oberon Complete request 6 N/A Show Elizabeth Oberon with Mazio. Female Uniform (Winter) 18: I’d Like to Be Gifted a Bouquet of Flowers 6/13 N/A Buy a Rose Bouquet from Rafflesia. Female Winter Garb 19: I Want Jack Frost Dolls Complete request 18 N/A Play the crane game at Paulownia Mall. Twilight Fragments x3 20: Bring Me Some Potent Medicine 6/13 N/A Visit the Nurse’s Office in Gekkoukan High when you’re tired from exploring Tartarus. Steel Pipe 21: Retrieve the Third Old Document 6/13 N/A Reach floor 69 in Tartarus. 30,000 Yen 22: Shadow Hunting Milestone #3 Complete request 15 N/A Defeat 300 Shadows. Bead x3 23: Persona Fusion Milestone 6/13 N/A Fuse 20 Personas. Twilight Fragments x5 24: Create a Persona that’s Level 23 or Above 6/13 N/A Show Elizabeth a Persona that’s Level 23 or higher. Sugar Key 25: Fusion Series #2: Chariot, Mithras Complete request 17 N/A Fuse Mithras and show it to Elizabeth. Male Winter Garb 26: Bring Me an Onimaru Kunitsuna 6/13 N/A Obtained from a chest on floor 54 of Tartarus Crit Rate Boost 27: Bring Me a Triangular Sword 6/13 7/5 Talk to Mitsuru. Gallant Sneakers 28: Bring Me a Protein Not For Pros Complete request 27 7/5 Talk to Akihiko. Spiked Bat 29: I Want to Look Fashionable 6/13 7/5 Purchase glasses from the Luxury Shopkeeper in Club Escapade. Power Incense x5 30: Retrieve the Fourth Old Document 7/9 N/A Reach floor 91 of Tartarus. 40,000 Yen 31: Shadow Hunting Milestone #4 Complete request 22 N/A Defeat 450 Shadows. Kamisubi Water x2 32: Treasure Hunting Milestone #3 Complete request 16 N/A Open 150 treasure chests. Snuff Soul x6 33: Persona Fusion Milestone #2 6/13 N/A Fuse 35 Personas. Twilight Fragments x5 34: Create a Persona with Torrent Shot 7/9 N/A Show Elizabeth any Persona with the Torrent Shot skill. Attack Mirror x3 35: Fusion Series #3: Hermit, Mothman 7/9 N/A Fuse Mothman with Agilao. Maid Outfit 36: Defeat a Rare Shadow #1 7/9 N/A Defeat the Rare Shadow in Yabbashah. Onyx x7 37: Traverse the Monad Passage 7/9 N/A Clear the Monad Passage on floor 91. Black Sword 38: I Want to Eat Some Chilled Taiyaki 7/9 N/A Buy Lukewarm Taiyaki at the school store, then leave it in the dorm fridge for one day. Nihil Cloth 39: Let Me Hear Music Unique to Gekkoukan 7/9 N/A Visit the PA Room in Gekkoukan High. Female Uniform (Summer) 40: I’d Like to See a Pair of Max Safety Shoes 7/9 N/A Buy from Tanaka’s show on 7/12. Twilight Fragments x3 41: Bring Me the Mysterious Person’s Autograph 7/9, complete request 40 N/A Start the Devil Social Link to get Tanaka’s business card. Nihil Bible 42: Please Feed the Cat 7/9 N/A Buy Super Cat Food from Aohige Pharmacy, then feed the cat at the Station Outskirts. Do this four times. Male Summer Garb 43: Bring Me a Christmas Star 7/9 8/4 Talk to Fuuka. Jack’s Gloves 44: I Wish to Feel the Ocean 7/9 8/4 Pick up any of the four items on the beach in Yakushima. Amethyst x5 45: Retrieve the Fifth Old Document 8/8 N/A Reach floor 118 in Tartarus. 50,000 Yen 46: Shadow Hunting Milestone #5 Complete request 31 N/A Defeat 600 Shadows. Bead Chain x2 47: Treasure Hunting Milestone #4 Complete request 32 N/A Open 200 treasure chests. Precious Egg x2 48: Persona Fusion Milestone #3 Complete request 33 N/A Fuse 50 Personas. Twilight Fragments x5 49: Create a Persona that’s Level 38 or Above Complete request 31 N/A Show Elizabeth a Persona that’s level 38 or higher. Marionette 50: Perform King and I 8/8 N/A Use the King and I Fusion Spell. Guard Incense II x3 51: Bring Me an Outenta Mitsuyo 8/8 N/A Crafted at Shinshoudo. Multi-Target Boost 52: I’d Like to Try a Homecooked Meal Complete request 38 N/A Cook with someone at the dorm. Legendary Cleaver 53: I’d Like to See a Mysterious Potato Complete request 52 N/A Tend to the garden with someone to get a Tarukaja Potato. Ergotite Shard 54: Attempt a Hundred Shrine Visits 8/8 N/A Check the shrine at Naganaki Shrine three times. Lime Swim Wear 55: I’d Like to See Proof of a Bond 8/8 N/A Max out a Social Link. Space Badge 56: Look for the Drink With My Name 8/8 N/A Go to Que Sera Sera at the Station Outskirts and talk to the bartender to get a Queen Elizabeth. Generic Material 57: I’d like to Try Aojiru 8/8 N/A Go to Aohige Pharmacy, then go to Shinshoudo to trade two Topaz and one Turquoise for a Vintage Yagen. Bring it back to Aohige. Twilight Fragments x8 58: I Wish to Become a Straw Millionaire 8/8 8/31 Go to the Station Outskirts to trade the wrapped bandage, then go to Port Island Station to trade the Student Handbook. Head to Iwatodai Strip Mall to trade the Irresistable Catnip, then bring the Cat Headband back to Elizabeth. Turquoise x20 59: Retrieve the Sixth Old Document 9/10 N/A Reach floor 144 of Tartarus. 70,000 Yen 60: Shadow Hunting Milestone #6 8/8, complete request 46 N/A Defeat 800 Shadows. Soma 61: Create a Persona that’s Level 46 or Above 9/10, complete request 49 N/A Show Elizabeth a Persona that’s level 46 or higher. Atrophying Sutra 62: Fusion Series #4: Lovers, Titania 9/10, complete request 35 N/A Show Elizabeth Titania with Matarukaja. Male Uniform (Summer) 63: Fusion Series #5: Magician, Rangda 9/10, complete request 50 N/A Fuse Rangda. Female Summer Garb 64: Defeat a Rare Shadow #2 9/10, complete request 49 N/A Kill the rare Shadow in Tziah. Topaz x7 65: Bring Me an Ote-Gine 9/10 N/A Open the treasure chest on floor 143 of Tartarus. Quality Nihil Ore 66: Bring Me a Giant, Creepy Doll 9/10, complete request 39 N/A Visit the Laboratory in Gekkoukan High. Quality Nihil Blade 67: Find Me a Beautiful Tile 9/10, complete request 54 N/A Visit Mahjong Parlor Red Hawk at the Station Outskirts. Scrub Brush 68: Bring Me a Fruit Knife 9/10 10/2 Talk to Shinjiro. Bus Stop Sign 69: Bring Me Oil 9/10 10/2 Talk to Aigis. Rocket Punch 70: Retrieve the Seventh Old Document 10/6 N/A Reach floor 172 of Tartarus. 90,000 Yen 71: Fusion Series #6: Strength, Siegfried 10/6, complete request 62 N/A Show Elizabeth Siegfried with Endure. Sky Sundress 72: Fusion Series #7: Hierophant, Daisoujou 10/6, complete request 63 N/A Show Elizabeth Daisoujou with Regenerate 3. Blue Shorts 73: Bring Me a Mikazuki Munechika 10/6 N/A Crafted at Shinshoudo with a Quality Nihil Blade. Endure 74: I’d Like to Try Sushi 10/6, complete request 53 N/A Check the Inari Shrine at Naganaki. Requires level 4 in Academics. Ergotite Chunk 75: Bring Me a Sengoku-era Helm 10/6, complete request 66 N/A Talk to Mr Ono at the Faculty Office. Twilight Fragments x7 76: Bring Me a Glasses Wipe 10/6 1/1 Talk to Ikutsuki. Garnet x5 77: I’d Like to Walk Around Paulownia Mall 5/10, complete 15 requests N/A Talk to Elizabeth. Small Cheongsam 78: I’d Like to Visit Iwatodai Station 5/10, complete 30 requests N/A Talk to Elizabeth. Book of the Ancients 79: I’d Like to Visit Naganaki Shrine 5/10, complete 70 requests N/A Talk to Elizabeth. Vitality Sash 80: I’d Like to Visit Gekkoukan High 5/10, complete 70 requests N/A Talk to Elizabeth. Sorcerer’s Marl 81: I’d Like to Visit Your Room 11/6, complete 80 requests N/A Talk to Elizabeth. Tyrant’s Horn 82: Retrieve the Last Old Document 11/6 N/A Reach floor 198 of Tartarus. 120,000 Yen 83: Retrieve the Progress Report 12/4 N/A Reach the top of Tartarus. 150,000 Yen 84: Create a Persona with Tempest Slash 11/6 N/A Show Elizabeth any Persona with Tempest Slash. Empowering Sutra x3 85: Create a Persona with Auto-Marakukaja 12/4 N/A Show Elizabeth any Persona with Auto-Marakukaja. Debilitator Sutra x3 86: Fusion Series #8: Death, Alice 11/6 N/A Fuse Alice via Special Fusion. Maid Outfit 87: Fusion Series #9: Fool, Loki 12/7 N/A Max out the Fool Social Link and fuse Loki via Special Fusion. Masakados 88: Defeat a Greedy Shadow 11/6 N/A Talk to the Fortune Teller at Club Escapade to boost their spawn rates in Tartarus. Life Aid 89: Bring Me a Rai Kunimitsu 11/6 N/A Open the chest on floor 184 in Tartarus. Prime Nihil Ore 90: Bring Me a Dojigiri Yasutsuna 12/4 N/A Open the chest on floor 212 in Tartarus. AS Refined Material 91: Bring Me a Tonbo-kiri 12/4 N/A Craft it at the antiques shop. Nihil Black Model x2 92: Go Clean a Restroom 11/6 N/A Interact with the restroom at Port island Station. Maid Outfit 93: Go Water the Flowers 11/6 N/A Water the flower on the school rooftop. Maid Outfit 94: Bring Me Food for a Furry Friend 11/6 11/30 Talk to Koromaru. Bone 95: Bring Me a Featherman R Action Figure 11/6 11/30 Talk to Ken. Sacrificial Idol 96: I;d Like to Try Oden Juice 11/6 N/A Talk to the Friendly Student at the persimmon tree. Buy all the drinks from the vending machine in Kyoto, then bring them back to her. Winter Uniform 97: Bring Me My Christmas Present 12/4 12/25 Rescue all missing persons from June to get the Thank You Letter. Speak to the man on the second level of Iwatodai Strip Mall. Ruby x3 98: Fusion Series #10: Tower, Masakado 1/6 N/A Show Elizabeth Masakado with Charge. Nihil White Model x2 99: Defeat the Shadow of the Void 1/6 N/A Clear the Monad Passage on floor 255. Nihil White Model x2 100: Bring Me a Bloody Button 1/6 N/A Defeat the Reaper. Divine Pillar 101: Take Out the Ultimate Adversary 1/6 N/A Defeat the secret boss. Omnipotent Orb

And those are all 101 Elizabeth requests in Persona 3 Reload, along with how to complete them.