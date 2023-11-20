All Emotes in Lethal Company

Lethal Company puts an emphasis on voice chat, but there are also emotes that you can use to help get your point across. So, if you want to know all the emotes in Lethal Company, here they are.

Here’s Every Emote in Lethal Company

Right now, there are two emotes in Lethal Company: Dance and Point. You emote by pressing 1 on the keyboard for Dance and 2 for Point. And… that’s it.

No, I’m not kidding – there are just two emotes in the whole of Lethal Company, which may seem a little on the light side. But, looking at the game, there are a variety of reasons why you can’t floss in front of the monster that’s trying to eat your face.

The first reason is that this is an Early Access game. Emotes are a nice touch, but developer Zeekerss is likely more concerned with adding actual useful content, things that will keep players coming back for more.

The game’s rated “overwhelmingly positive” on Steam, which is a good sign. But given this is a mainly co-op game, the dev wants people to keep playing. So, extra emotes are probably pretty low down the to-do list.

On top of that, Lethal Company emphasizes voice chat via the ship and suits’ communication systems. Sticking together is a good idea, but if you go ahead and spot a monster, even a yell can save the other players’ lives. You may well be doomed, though.

Are there circumstances where emotes could be beneficial? Absolutely. In the same way that you see soldiers and SWAT team members use hand signals on TV, emotes could come in, well, handy.

Some of Lethal Company‘s monsters can hear you, so instead of talking, you could use an emote to issue a command or share information. But with just two emotes, the information you can convey is very limited.

If you want more information on emotes in Lethal Company, you can find it here.