All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for My Deer Friend Nokotan

My Deer Friend Nokotan is one of the most popular new anime series of 2024 so far, and its rise doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. There will always be anime fans who prefer watching in dub, and here’s a look at the show’s incredible voice cast.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for My Deer Friend Nokotan

Trina Deuhart as Noko Shikanoko

The voice of My Deer Friend Nokotan’s leading lady in the English dub is Trina Deuhart. This voice actress has dabbled in anime voice-over work before, however, this series will be her first major role.

Roo Ryder as Torako Koshi

Roo Ryder is the voice behind Torako Koshi in My Deer Friend Nokotan, and this will also be her first major role in an anime series. She brings her talents to the series alongside a cast that includes many newcomers to the anime space.

My Deer Friend Nokotan English Voice Cast

Image Character English Dub Actor Narrator Donald Guzzi Anko Koshi Sarah Ruth Thomas Meme Bashame Bay Doxey Kinu Tankukikoji Neko Nekoyamada Meagan Johnson Chiharu Tsubameya Abby Pasion Ukai

Once we have more information on who voices the final members of the cast in My Deer Friend Nokotan’s English dub this article will be updated, so feel free to check back later to stay in the loop.

While many of these voices might be new, from what we’ve seen in the debut episodes of the show’s English dub they seem to be doing an incredible job at capturing these unique characters.

Where To Watch My Deer Friend Nokotan’s English Dub

The English dub of My Deer Friend Nokotan is available to stream on Prime Video, however, it is expected to also arrive via Crunchyroll at a later date

My Deer Friend Nokotan’s original Japanese release is available to stream with new episodes landing weekly on Crunchyroll.

