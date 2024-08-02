Berserk of Gluttony is finally getting an English dub which will open up the anime to a whole new legion of fans. It’s true that some anime fans only watch shows dubbed, and if you plan on doing this, here are the voices that you’ll be hearing.

Full Berserk of Gluttony English Cast List

Garret Storms as Fate

Fate in Berserk of Gluttony’s English dub is voiced by Garret Storms. This talented voice actor has portrayed many characters in modern anime including Sekke in Black Clover, and Fafnir in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Mai. He has also provided additional voices for One Piece and Attack on Titan.

Chris Gardner as Greed

Chris Gardner is the voice of the weapon Greed in the anime’s English dub. You may recognize his voice from anime series that include Fairy Tail, Fire Force, Black Clover, and many more where he has appeared.

Emily Hornsby as Roxy

The voice of Roxy in Berserk of Gluttony is Emily Hornsby. Previous work that this talented voice actor has taken on includes Kemono Michi: Rise Up where she voiced Shigure, Maria in One Piece: Episode of Sabo, and provided additional voices for Fullmetal Alchemist.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Berserk of Gluttony

Image Character Actor Rafale Landon McDonald Hado Chris Rager Memil Emily Ernst Kasim Matthew Elkins Sahara Hollis Beck Bartender Matt Thurston

These are all of the English voice actors that have been announced for Berserk of Gluttony. The English dub of this series is available now, so if you’ve been holding off watching subbed in favor of the dub, now’s your chance.

You can stream the first episode of this dub on Crunchyroll now with new additions to be made each Wednesday. It should be a great summer for new and returning fans to the show.

