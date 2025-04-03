All Entities Guide in Grace – How To Survive

Carnation A pink flower that announces its presence by pink flames appearing on the player’s screen. Carnation rushes through all the rooms, killing everything in its way. Hide from it in a wall or floor crevice with a white light in it, and wait for it to pass. After the pink flames appear on the screen, Carnation will catch up to the player in a couple of rooms’ time.

Doombringer A toy rat that appears in your inventory and rearranges it at will. It spontaneously starts screaming and explodes if not interacted with for a while.



Only available by activating its modifier. Check on it from time to time by holding it in your hand. When it starts screaming, just click on it to silence it. If you don’t want to constantly hold it, you can notice it approaching the combustion by the inventory icon going red.

Doppel A black-and-white version of your character’s build, seeable through walls. Mimics your every move (except standing still) until it reaches you.



Only available by activating its modifier. The best bet is to continue moving, since Doppel lingers for around 20 rooms. If he does catch you, your screen goes black-and-white, and your controls get inverted.

Dozer A yellow smiley face that kills everything that moves. Usually spawns immediately before or after Carnation, which is then significantly slowed down. When Dozer opens its eyes, you need to stay still, crouch and face it until it goes away. You’ll die if you don’t crouch manually, since places like holes in the wall don’t count.

Elkman A dark-colored creature with multiple limbs with a head-like body parts that resembles a lamp. Slowly kills you by filling up the screen with static. When Elkman notices you, static appears on your screen and his top part will light up. You need to get out of his line of sight by hiding behind a wall or entering the next or previous room. He disappears as soon as he can’t see you anymore.

Epik Duck A neon-green duck that slowly approaches you during the entire run. It kills you immediately upon touch.



Only available by activating its modifier in the Retro event. Outrun the duck by making as little pauses during the run as possible. You can flash it if it does get close to you, which sends it back to its starting point.

Goatman A black and red creature with limbs reaching out to you. Appears when the timer runs out or if you enter the hatch without killing it first. Enter the saferoom before the timer runs out, or flash Goatman with your flashlight. It will not be seeable at first, so notice for the sound cues anticipating its arrival and be persistent with the flashlight.

Heed A vertical black and red eye that shines brightly. It gives you hallucinations if you look away from it, and during these hallucinations it can approach you and kill you. Enter the next room while not breaking eye contact with Heed. The moment you look away, it approaches you and gives you hallucinations. If you’re fast enough, however, you can enter the next room in this time period, which automatically makes Heed disappear.

Kookoo A blue smiley face with crossed-out eyes that turns into a clock. Kills you if you’re holding an item in the number slot that the clock hand is showing.



Only available by activating its own or Doombringer’s modifier. As soon as you see Kookoo, drop all items you might be holding. Keep it that way until it disappears. Be careful not to get the items back in your hand too early, since if you see Kookoo duplicating all over your screen, it’s game over.

Litany A gray orb with black slits and details that resemble drippings. It opens its eyes one by one, and kills you if you’re not crouching.



Only available by activating its modifier. Except for the first few seconds, you need to be crouching or sliding when Litany opens its eyes. The best strategy is to just lay low for the entirety of its appearance. You can move during its attack, but the moment you stop crouching it will kill you.

Rue A white resemblance of a human body that glitches out. It approaches you and kills you unless you look at it, in which case it gets significantly slower.



Only available by activating its modifier. Flash Rue as soon as it approaches you, which makes it disappear. Whenever you look at it, it gets incredibly slow to the point of barely moving. However, if you look away without flashing it, be careful not to let it approach you too much.

Slight A horizontal black and white eye that shines brightly. It gives you hallucinations if you look at it, and during these hallucinations it can approach you and kill you. It works similar to Heed, but it the opposite way. You mustn’t look at it until you advance to the next room, meaning it’s best to face a wall or the door until you go through it. It also emits blue light in every room it spawns in, which makes it easy to notice.

Slugfish A worm-like creature with a huge mouth that devours everything on its way. Unlike Carnation, it goes only through the middle of the room, but is quicker and more unexpected than it. As soon as static and white flames appear on your screen, get off the main path in the room. Your best bet is to stand next to a wall, since Slugfish doesn’t reach the entirety of the room.

Sorrow A red mist that fills the room, which quickly turns into lethal rain. If you’re not sheltered, you immediately get killed. You need to hide under any sort of object that can shield you from the rain. Doorframes also work for this entity, even if they’re closed. It disappears immediately after the rain, making it safe to continue.