All E.R.P.O. Monsters Guide – How to Beat Them All

Updated on April 4, 2025: E.R.P.O. has only 4 monsters currently.

E.R.P.O. has an array of dangerous and scary monsters but unlike survival horror games like Pressure, you’re not helpless. You can both fight back against monsters and specific ways and there are survival strategies for more difficult ones. Here’s my all E.R.P.O. Monsters guide and how to survive them all.

How to Beat All Monsters in E.R.P.O.

New monsters are always being added in E.R.P.O. so I highly recommend you bookmark this page since we’ll be updating it constantly. You can find a guide on specific monsters below. Usually there is a strategy to all monsters but you can also attack them with weapons like:

Beat them in Melee : From the Machete to the Hammer, you can buy these in the shop for 10k to 20k cash. They’ll spawn in your next level and you can pick them up with M1 and then swing them at monsters to damage them. Be careful against monsters like the Huntsman who can shoot you from range. I also highly recommend a hit-and-run tactic so that you don’t take too much melee damage from the monster. Bring healing packs if you try melee combat.

: From the Machete to the Hammer, you can buy these in the shop for 10k to 20k cash. They’ll spawn in your next level and you can pick them up with M1 and then swing them at monsters to damage them. Be careful against monsters like the Huntsman who can shoot you from range. I also highly recommend a hit-and-run tactic so that you don’t take too much melee damage from the monster. Bring healing packs if you try melee combat. Grenades and Mines : You can also find Grenades and Mines in the shop. To use a Grenade pick it up with M1, uncork the screw with E and then throw it or leave it on the ground and move away as it’ll explode for massive damage potentially killing weaker monsters and damaging tankier ones drastically. Mines work the same way but you have to place them down and wait for the monster to step on it.

: You can also find Grenades and Mines in the shop. To use a Grenade pick it up with M1, uncork the screw with E and then throw it or leave it on the ground and move away as it’ll explode for massive damage potentially killing weaker monsters and damaging tankier ones drastically. Mines work the same way but you have to place them down and wait for the monster to step on it. Monster Brawl: You can bait a Huntsman to shoot another monster by running behind a different monster and making noise by walking or talking in Voice chat mode. The Huntsman will shoot you but the monster you hid behind will be damaged. You can also pull Reapers during their attack animation to damage each other or other monsters.

Now for the specific strategies for each monster.

Robe Guide (Ghost)

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the big shadowy monster that you need to move away from or it’ll grab you and damage you if you make contact. You can crouch and hide from Robe or you just need to kite it around or kill it with 2 Grenades or 2 Mines by baiting over to you. I don’t recommend melee since Robe deals a lot of damage. It also teleports around and moves faster towards you if you look at its mask.

Reaper Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Reaper is the raggedy doll creature with sword arms that spin around damaging you in melee. It can be kited around or avoided like Robe but it doesn’t teleport away. It’s also easier to kill Reaper with melee weapons since it doesn’t deal high damage like Robe. It takes 1 grenade and a hit or two to kill Reaper and grenades and mines stun it.

Apex Predator Guide (Duck)

Screenshot by The Escapist

These small cute little ducks are non-hostile and will follow you around unless provoke. They are only hostile if you grab them or damage them in anyway such as an object falling on them. When enraged they fly and bite at you for low damage but they won’t stop chasing you even if you hide. Your best bet is to outrun them or kill them with melee weapons. Grenades can also kill them but that’s overkill since they have low HP.

Huntsman

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is the blind guy with a gun that one-shots you. He cannot see you and can only hear you if u speak on a mic near him in Voice chat mode or walk fast near him. Crouch with C and hide below tables. Don’t try to melee it since it has auto-aim and one-shots you. Instead, place a mine around its location so it steps inside or throw a grenade while crouched. The explosion will deafen the Huntsman for 6 seconds and then you can run in with melee weapons.

That's it for my all E.R.P.O. monsters guide.

