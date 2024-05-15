The Final Shape looms, and with it comes a slew of new Exotics and changes to the current ones. Here are the Exotic weapon changes coming to Destiny 2, listed.

All Exotic Weapon Changes in The Final Shape in Destiny 2, Listed

With The Final Shape landing on June 4, it’s time that the old arsenal of Exotics got its fair share of nerfs, buffs, and tweaks. Eighteen different Exotics will see changes in the upcoming expansion. So, here are all the changes you can expect to see in the Exotic weapons in Destiny 2.

Weapon Change Divinity Increased the number of shots required to generate a weak spot by 75% against combatants (PvP unchanged). Rat King Firing animation to be swapped to the same one used by other auto-fire Sidearms. Devil’s Ruin The issue was fixed where the firing animation from Devil’s Ruin would be applied to other equipped Sidearms if the weapon was swapped during the firing animation. Symmetry Catalyst will provide +10 reload speed, +10 handling, and the Eddy Current perk, in addition to its existing effects. Gjallarhorn Updated the visuals of Wolfpack Rounds to match the damage type of the weapon. Touch of Malice Increased duration of burn applied by the Darkness Ball against combatants from 2 to 3.5 seconds. Osteo Striga It will have a 4-second cooldown on the poison burst on kills. (Poison burst from sustained damage doesn’t receive this cooldown.) Necrochasm Intrinsic perk will provide increased reload speed after precision kills. Increased duration of burn applied by the Cursed Thrall explosion against combatants from 2 to 3.5 seconds. Catalyst has been rebuilt. One for Thrall: Damaging three combatants in quick succession provides a period of increased damage, range, and aim assist. Lament Reduced healing effect by 20%. While this weapon does inherit the 7% global buff to Swords, we’ve reduced the damage of the high end of the chained heavy attack by 20% from that point. Dead Man’s Tale Baseline: Cranial Spike stacks will grant stability in addition to aim assist stat and range (+2 per stack). Increased reload speed benefit of Cranial Spike stacks.

With catalyst, when hip-firing: Slightly reduced accuracy benefits. Increased magnetism falloff scale (1.6 to 1.7). Increased baseline rate of fire from 130RPM to 140RPM. Removed PvE-only damage buff that scaled with stacks of Cranial Spike and added a 15% damage bonus at maximum stacks of Cranial Spike. The Colony It will spawn additional insectoid robots on final blows. More robots (up to five) spawn from tougher combatants. Truth Increased area-of-effect (AoE) damage such that it doesn’t lose noticeable damage due to not dealing impact damage. Increased total reserves by 3. (This is on top of the reserves change to high impact Rocket Launchers from the 7.3.5 update.) The Queenbreaker Increased damage versus bosses, minibosses, Champions, and vehicles by 12%. Increased reserve ammunition by 3. Cerberus+1 Focus fire will activate on Special reloads following a kill and will no longer reduce range or rate of fire. Bastion Reworked Saint’s Fists perk: Dealing damage with melee increases your charge rate, damage, and reload speed for a short duration. Landing a majority of pellets in a burst increases melee damage. Eriana’s Vow Breaking a matched shield or piercing a Champion’s Barrier will cause the target to ignite. Deterministic Chaos This weapon will become intrinsically anti-barrier.



The Heavy Metal and Vexadecimal perks will have their locations and behavior swapped. Heavy Metal will cause every 4th bullet to make targets volatile. Vexadecimal will cause every 16th bullet to also weaken targets. The Fundamentals The Fundamentals will maintain its state across death or respawn.

And those are all the exotic weapon changes coming to Destiny 2! I’m personally lamenting the loss of Osteo Striga’s cheesy poison goodness, but I’m happy that Deterministic Chaos is finally finding a niche.

Destiny 2 is available now.

